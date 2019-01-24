Chantal Janzen gaat voor een nieuwe stap in haar carrière

Leuk nieuws voor Chantal Janzen! Ze mag namelijk aan de slag als expert bij een nieuwe talentenshow. Dat klinkt misschien niet als iets nieuws. Toch is het een grote stap voor de presentatrice, want ze moet daarvoor naar Amerika.

Op Instagram laat ze namelijk weten dat ze een van 50 ‘global experts’ zal zijn bij de nieuwe internationale talentenshow The World’s Best.

Advertentie

Entertainment

Het programma wordt gehost door presentator en comedian James Cordon. De deelnemende artiesten zullen niet alleen beoordeeld worden door het Amerikaanse jurypanel, bestaande uit: Drew Barrymore, RuPaul en Faith Hill, maar ook door de Wall of the World. Dit is een internationaal panel van 50 ’s werelds meest ervaren expert op verschillende gebieden van entertainment. Chantal Janzen mag daar Nederland gaan vertegenwoordigen.

Enthousiast

Chantal is hartstikke blij en trots op haar deelname. “Ja! Ik ben zo enthousiast en vereerd dat ik deel uit mag maken van een grote nieuwe talentenjacht, genaamd The World’s Best”, schrijft ze. “Eindelijk kan ik jullie er mee over vertellen.”

YES! I am very excited and so very honored to be a part of a major new talentshow, called @theworldsbestcbs as one of the 50 global experts representing my country The Netherlands! Finally I can tell you more about it from now on! Make sure to stay tuned for the season premiere on February 3rd, right after the #SUPERBOWL @cbstv 💥💥💥 #theworldsbest #cbs 💥💥💥With our fantastic host @j_corden , and the three American judges @drewbarrymore @faithhill @rupaulofficial ❤️ 4,751 Likes, 61 Comments – Chantal Janzen (@chantaljanzen.official) on Instagram: “YES! I am very excited and so very honored to be a part of a major new talentshow, called…”

Iedere dag de best gelezen berichten van Libelle in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor de nieuwsbrief!

Bron: Instagram. Beeld: ANP