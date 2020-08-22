Christina Curry waarschuwt volgers nadat er tumor bij haar is ontdekt

Christina Curry heeft in een openhartige Instagrampost laten weten dat er een tumor bij haar is ontdekt. De dochter van Patricia Paay drukt haar volgers op het hart om regelmatig hun borsten te laten controleren én onmiddellijk naar de dokter te gaan als ze iets vreemd voelen.

Dit laatste durfde Christina namelijk niet vanwege haar angststoornis.

“Ik wilde iets met jullie delen dat ik onlangs heb meegemaakt en me flink heeft laten schrikken, maar me ook bewust heeft gemaakt hoe waardevol het leven is,” zo begint ze haar bericht. Christina kwam er ongeveer een jaar geleden achter ze een knobbeltje in haar borst heeft. Ze ontdekte het knobbeltje toen ze zich insmeerde met zonnebrandcrème. “Ik raakte volledig in paniek en zorgde ervoor dat zowat iedereen thuis het knobbeltje ook voelde.”

Niet naar ziekenhuis

Vanwege haar angststoornis besluit ze echter om in eerste instantie niet naar het ziekenhuis te gaan. “Mijn stiefmoeders zus voelde aan het bobbeltje en drong aan op een bezoek aan een arts; zij zijn onlangs hun zus verloren aan borstkanker. Maar wat deed ik? Mijn angst nam de overhand (ik ben bang voor dokters) en ik bleef stilletjes in paniek. Nadat ik een paar serieuze tekens van het universum had ontvangen, verzamelde ik al mijn moed om toch naar een arts te gaan.”

“Ik heb veel geluk gehad”

“Ik kreeg te horen dat ik een tumor van een centimeter in mijn borst had. Ze staken een paar keer een naald in mijn borst om een monster te nemen en stuurden me daarna naar een chirurg.” Ondertussen zit Christina in flinke spanning, maar gelukkig krijgt ze niet veel later goed nieuws. “Ik heb veel geluk gehad, want uiteindelijk bleek de tumor geen borstkanker te zijn.” Binnenkort laat ze de goedaardige tumor wel verwijderen.

“Meer dan dankbaar”

Door haar verhaal te delen hoopt Christina dat andere vrouwen hun borsten vaker gaan checken. “Ik denk dat ik al mijn volgers eraan wil herinneren om alsjeblieft je borsten te controleren en onmiddellijk naar een dokter te gaan als je iets vreemds voelt. Dank je wel lichaam, met al je gebreken, voor je gezondheid. Ik ben meer dan dankbaar.”

