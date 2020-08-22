Christina Curry waarschuwt volgers nadat er tumor bij haar is ontdekt
Christina Curry heeft in een openhartige Instagrampost laten weten dat er een tumor bij haar is ontdekt. De dochter van Patricia Paay drukt haar volgers op het hart om regelmatig hun borsten te laten controleren én onmiddellijk naar de dokter te gaan als ze iets vreemd voelen.
Dit laatste durfde Christina namelijk niet vanwege haar angststoornis.
“Ik raakte volledig in paniek”
“Ik wilde iets met jullie delen dat ik onlangs heb meegemaakt en me flink heeft laten schrikken, maar me ook bewust heeft gemaakt hoe waardevol het leven is,” zo begint ze haar bericht. Christina kwam er ongeveer een jaar geleden achter ze een knobbeltje in haar borst heeft. Ze ontdekte het knobbeltje toen ze zich insmeerde met zonnebrandcrème. “Ik raakte volledig in paniek en zorgde ervoor dat zowat iedereen thuis het knobbeltje ook voelde.”
Niet naar ziekenhuis
Vanwege haar angststoornis besluit ze echter om in eerste instantie niet naar het ziekenhuis te gaan. “Mijn stiefmoeders zus voelde aan het bobbeltje en drong aan op een bezoek aan een arts; zij zijn onlangs hun zus verloren aan borstkanker. Maar wat deed ik? Mijn angst nam de overhand (ik ben bang voor dokters) en ik bleef stilletjes in paniek. Nadat ik een paar serieuze tekens van het universum had ontvangen, verzamelde ik al mijn moed om toch naar een arts te gaan.”
“Ik heb veel geluk gehad”
“Ik kreeg te horen dat ik een tumor van een centimeter in mijn borst had. Ze staken een paar keer een naald in mijn borst om een monster te nemen en stuurden me daarna naar een chirurg.” Ondertussen zit Christina in flinke spanning, maar gelukkig krijgt ze niet veel later goed nieuws. “Ik heb veel geluk gehad, want uiteindelijk bleek de tumor geen borstkanker te zijn.” Binnenkort laat ze de goedaardige tumor wel verwijderen.
“Meer dan dankbaar”
Door haar verhaal te delen hoopt Christina dat andere vrouwen hun borsten vaker gaan checken. “Ik denk dat ik al mijn volgers eraan wil herinneren om alsjeblieft je borsten te controleren en onmiddellijk naar een dokter te gaan als je iets vreemds voelt. Dank je wel lichaam, met al je gebreken, voor je gezondheid. Ik ben meer dan dankbaar.”
[TLDR: they thought I might have breast cancer] I just wanted to share something with you guys that I recently went through that scared the absolute shit out of me, but also made me more aware of how valuable it is / how lucky anyone is to have a healthy body. It started about a year ago when I was sunbathing in Austin whilst I was visiting my dad. I remember rubbing lotion on my breasts and feeling a small, odd lump. I panicked and made just about anyone in the house who was willing (thanks OCD/anxiety) feel it. I remember my step mothers sister feeling it and urging me to get it checked out ; they had just lost their beloved sister a year prior to breast cancer and did not want anyone to ever go through something so horrible if it could be avoided. What did I do? I let my anxiety take the wheel (I never go to doctors for anything) and just silently panicked about the lump for over a year. After receiving some very obvious signs from the universe I finally got up the courage to go to the doctor to ease my mind….which in turn, backfired entirely. I was referred to the hospital immediately to get a mammogram to rule anything nasty out. “If it’s nothing, they’ll be be able to see it on the ultrasound”… all that could be determined on the ultrasound was that I had a 1cm tumor in my breast. At this time my stomach sank and I felt that something could be terribly wrong. They stuck a needle in my breast a few times to get a sample (not very comfortable) and sent me on my way to speak to the breast surgeon upstairs. Thank god @shenta__ was allowed to come with me, because I felt like I was going to pass out. The surgeon had a feel / look at my mammogram photos and said something that I thought I’d never hear at 29, with barely any breasts to begin with ; “Breast cancer is high on the list, and I need you to prepare for that.” As lucky as I am, it turns out my tumor is NOT cancer, but I might get it removed in the near future. But I guess I just wanted to remind all of my followers to PLEASE check your breasts and go to a doctor immediately if you feel anything odd. Thank you body, with all your flaws, for being healthy. I am beyond grateful ♥
