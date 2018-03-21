Zó ziet de dochter van Gloria en Emilio Estefan eruit

Gloria en Emilio Estefan zijn een van bekendste stellen ter wereld. Samen schreven ze vroeger de hits van de zangeres. Inmiddels zijn ze al bijna 40 jaar getrouwd.

Gloria en Emilio stapte in 1978 in het huwelijksbootje en kregen samen 2 kinderen: Nayib (37) en Emily (23). Emily is net als haar moeder ook zangeres en bracht in 2016 zelfs haar eerste album uit. En wat een prachtige dame is Emily:

On Your Feet!

Was je vroeger ook fan van Gloria Estefan? Waarschijnlijk kun je de hits ‘Dr. Beat’, ‘1-2-3’ , ‘Conga’ en ‘Rhythm is gonna get you’ nog steeds meezingen. Deze nummers en haar vele andere hits komen voorbij in de musical On Your Feet! In de musical staat de bijzondere relatie met haar man en producer Emilio Estefan centraal, met wie zij samen haar hits creëerde. Maar behalve succesvolle perioden kende Gloria ook minder gelukkige tijden in haar leven. Na een zwaar ongeval met een tourbus hing haar leven aan een zijden draadje. Met de onvoorwaardelijke steun van Emilio en onuitputtelijke doorzettingskracht kwam ze er weer bovenop.

Korting

In de musical On Your Feet! kruipt Vajèn van den Bosch in de huid van Gloria en wisselen Jim Bakkum en Tommie Christiaan de rol van Emilio af. Zelf zien hoe zij dat doen? De voorstelling wordt nog tot en met april 2018 opgevoerd in het Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, dus wees er snel bij. Als je nu tickets voor de musical bestelt, krijg je €25 korting per kaartje. Dat is toch mooi meegenomen.

