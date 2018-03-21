Zó ziet de dochter van Gloria en Emilio Estefan eruit
Gloria en Emilio Estefan zijn een van bekendste stellen ter wereld. Samen schreven ze vroeger de hits van de zangeres. Inmiddels zijn ze al bijna 40 jaar getrouwd.
Gloria en Emilio stapte in 1978 in het huwelijksbootje en kregen samen 2 kinderen: Nayib (37) en Emily (23). Emily is net als haar moeder ook zangeres en bracht in 2016 zelfs haar eerste album uit. En wat een prachtige dame is Emily:
Mommy, merely just a day In the honor of all you do as a mother will never be enough to celebrate you. Not only are you a mother to me and Nayib, you are a mother to so many other people who have access to the energy you have to offer the world. An energy that changes the world. An energy that changes a person. Your light falls upon the ones you guide and heal. I can’t believe I had the privilege to lay in your warm womb and grow in the hue of the purest love that you provide me. Thank you for that honor, thank you for continuing to extend the warmth of your womb even outside of your body. Unconditional love from a mother to a daughter, and from your daughter back to you, to form the safest circle life can create. Forever a mother, forever a daughter. I love you, happy Mother’s Day momma bear 🐻 and happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and mother figures ❤️and fathers who are mothers 💜and sisters who are mothers 💚and brothers who are mothers 💛 have a beautiful day everyone, hug the ones you love 🚀
On Your Feet!
Was je vroeger ook fan van Gloria Estefan? Waarschijnlijk kun je de hits ‘Dr. Beat’, ‘1-2-3’ , ‘Conga’ en ‘Rhythm is gonna get you’ nog steeds meezingen. Deze nummers en haar vele andere hits komen voorbij in de musical On Your Feet! In de musical staat de bijzondere relatie met haar man en producer Emilio Estefan centraal, met wie zij samen haar hits creëerde. Maar behalve succesvolle perioden kende Gloria ook minder gelukkige tijden in haar leven. Na een zwaar ongeval met een tourbus hing haar leven aan een zijden draadje. Met de onvoorwaardelijke steun van Emilio en onuitputtelijke doorzettingskracht kwam ze er weer bovenop.
