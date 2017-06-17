Dochter noemt haar moeder dik en daar reageert zij zó op
Als moeder Allisson Kimmey uit Amerika met haar dochter samen gaat zwemmen, hoort ze haar meisje praten over haar figuur.
Ze hoort dat ze haar moeder ‘dik’ noemt.
Positieve reacties
Ze is een beetje boos op haar moeder op dat moment, want ze moet uit het zwembad komen. En dus reageert het meisje kattig op haar moeder. ‘Je bent dik’, zegt ze. Haar moeder besluit haar gelijk een les te leren. Ze deelt haar verhaal op Instagram, waar de post al meer dan 32.000 keer is geliket.
Want haar moeder houdt niet van het woord ‘dik’. “Ik wil hier graag eens met je over praten”, zegt ze na de opmerking van haar dochter. “Mama is niet dik, of vet. Niemand is dat. Mama hééft wel vet, dat is waar. Iedereen heeft vet. Het beschermt onze spieren, botten en weefsels en het geeft energie.”
Moeders plicht
“Iedereen op de wereld heeft vet, de 1 alleen al wat meer dan de andere. En dat betekent niet dat de ene persoon daarom beter is of slechter is dan de andere.” Ze wil niet dat het woord dik als negatief wordt gezien in haar gezin. “Mijn kinderen mogen de woorden dik of vet in de mond nemen. Als ik zeg dat dat niet mag, doe ik weer of dat woord een belediging is en bevestig ik alleen maar dat vet iets negatiefs is. En dat is het niet. Het is net onze plicht om onze kinderen een positieve boodschap mee te geven als het over ons lichaam gaat.”
My daughter called me fat today. She was upset I made them get out of the pool and she told her brother that mama is fat. I told her to meet me upstairs so we could chat. Me: “what did you say about me?” Her: “I said you were fat, mama, im sorry” Me: “let’s talk about it. The truth is, I am not fat. No one IS fat. It’s not something you can BE. But I do HAVE fat. We ALL have fat. It protects our muscles and our bones and keeps our bodies going by providing us energy. Do you have fat?” Her: “yes! I have some here on my tummy” Me: “that’s right! So do I and so does your brother!” Her brother: “I don’t have any fat, I’m the skinniest, I just have muscles” Me: “actually everyone, every single person in the world has fat. But each of us has different amounts.” Her brother: ” oh right! I have some to protect my big muscles! But you have more than me” Me: “Yes, that’s true. Some people have a lot, and others don’t have very much. But that doesn’t mean that one person is better than the other, do you both understand? Both: “yes, mama” Me: “so can you repeat what I said” Them: “yes! I shouldn’t say someone is fat because you can’t be just fat, but everyone HAS fat and it’s okay to have different fat” Me: “exactly right!” Them: “can we go back to the pool now?” Me: no 🤣🤣 __________________ Each moment these topics come up i have to choose how I’m going to handle them. Fat is not a bad word in our house. If I shame my children for saying it then I am proving that it is an insulting word and I continue the stigma that being fat is unworthy, gross, comical and undesirable. Since we don’t call people fat as an insult in my household, I have to assume she internalized this idea from somewhere or someone else. Our children are fed ideas from every angle, you have to understand that that WILL happen: at a friends house whose parents have different values, watching a tv show or movie, overhearing someone at school- ideas about body image are already filtering through their minds. It is our job to continue to be the loudest, most accepting, positive and CONSISTENT voice they hear. So that it can rise above the rest. Give me a 🙌🏻 if this resonated w u! Just do you! Xoxo Allie
Bron: Nieuwsblad. Beeld: Instagram