Dochter noemt haar moeder dik en daar reageert zij zó op

Als moeder Allisson Kimmey uit Amerika met haar dochter samen gaat zwemmen, hoort ze haar meisje praten over haar figuur.

Ze hoort dat ze haar moeder ‘dik’ noemt.

Positieve reacties
Ze is een beetje boos op haar moeder op dat moment, want ze moet uit het zwembad komen. En dus reageert het meisje kattig op haar moeder. ‘Je bent dik’, zegt ze. Haar moeder besluit haar gelijk een les te leren. Ze deelt haar verhaal op Instagram, waar de post al meer dan 32.000 keer is geliket.

Want haar moeder houdt niet van het woord ‘dik’. “Ik wil hier graag eens met je over praten”, zegt ze na de opmerking van haar dochter. “Mama is niet dik, of vet. Niemand is dat. Mama hééft wel vet, dat is waar. Iedereen heeft vet. Het beschermt onze spieren, botten en weefsels en het geeft energie.”

Moeders plicht
“Iedereen op de wereld heeft vet, de 1 alleen al wat meer dan de andere. En dat betekent niet dat de ene persoon daarom beter is of slechter is dan de andere.” Ze wil niet dat het woord dik als negatief wordt gezien in haar gezin. “Mijn kinderen mogen de woorden dik of vet in de mond nemen. Als ik zeg dat dat niet mag, doe ik weer of dat woord een belediging is en bevestig ik alleen maar dat vet iets negatiefs is. En dat is het niet. Het is net onze plicht om onze kinderen een positieve boodschap mee te geven als het over ons lichaam gaat.”

My daughter called me fat today. She was upset I made them get out of the pool and she told her brother that mama is fat. I told her to meet me upstairs so we could chat. Me: “what did you say about me?” Her: “I said you were fat, mama, im sorry” Me: “let’s talk about it. The truth is, I am not fat. No one IS fat. It’s not something you can BE. But I do HAVE fat. We ALL have fat. It protects our muscles and our bones and keeps our bodies going by providing us energy. Do you have fat?” Her: “yes! I have some here on my tummy” Me: “that’s right! So do I and so does your brother!” Her brother: “I don’t have any fat, I’m the skinniest, I just have muscles” Me: “actually everyone, every single person in the world has fat. But each of us has different amounts.” Her brother: ” oh right! I have some to protect my big muscles! But you have more than me” Me: “Yes, that’s true. Some people have a lot, and others don’t have very much. But that doesn’t mean that one person is better than the other, do you both understand? Both: “yes, mama” Me: “so can you repeat what I said” Them: “yes! I shouldn’t say someone is fat because you can’t be just fat, but everyone HAS fat and it’s okay to have different fat” Me: “exactly right!” Them: “can we go back to the pool now?” Me: no 🤣🤣 __________________ Each moment these topics come up i have to choose how I’m going to handle them. Fat is not a bad word in our house. If I shame my children for saying it then I am proving that it is an insulting word and I continue the stigma that being fat is unworthy, gross, comical and undesirable. Since we don’t call people fat as an insult in my household, I have to assume she internalized this idea from somewhere or someone else. Our children are fed ideas from every angle, you have to understand that that WILL happen: at a friends house whose parents have different values, watching a tv show or movie, overhearing someone at school- ideas about body image are already filtering through their minds. It is our job to continue to be the loudest, most accepting, positive and CONSISTENT voice they hear. So that it can rise above the rest. Give me a 🙌🏻 if this resonated w u! Just do you! Xoxo Allie

Een bericht gedeeld door ALLIE 🌸 Just Do You, Babe! (@allisonkimmey) op

Bron: Nieuwsblad.

Vorstelijk fietsen: ontdek deze koninklijke fietsroute

Op nog geen uurtje van de Randstad vandaan is adembenemend mooie natuur én een koninklijke topattractie te vinden. De Veluwe is bij uitstek te verkennen op de fiets. En met de Fietspas ben je verzekerd van een zorgeloze en plezierige fietstocht! 

Libelle samen met ANWB

Wil je deze zomer eens een vorstelijke fietsroute rijden in eigen land? De Oranjeroute (32km) behoort tot de ‘ANWB Classics’ en is een aanrader voor elke fietsliefhebber. De route start bij Paleis Het Loo en is goed te combineren met een bezoekje aan het paleis én de prachtige tuinen.

ANWB Paleis het Loo

De kronkelende wegen van de Oranjeroute leiden onder meer langs Pomphul. Een heuvel met fantastisch uitzicht waar koningin Sophie, de eerste vrouw van koning Willem III, dan ook graag zat.

Napoleon
Langs de route ligt ook een 60 meter diepe echoput. De put is begin 19e eeuw gegraven in opdracht van koning Lodewijk Napoleon, om paarden van langstrekkende konvooien en postkoetsen water te kunnen laten drinken.

Beatrix
Even links van de route ligt een kunstwerk dat in 1999 door koningin Beatrix aan het landgoed van Het Loo werd geschonken, naar aanleiding van haar 60e verjaardag. De boomstronkenkathedraal bestaat uit 40 bronzen stronken, geplaatst naar het grondpatroon van de kathedraal van Reims (deze vind je 400 meter na knooppunt 08, linksaf het Karrenpad in en na 100 meter rechtsaf).

Tip!
De ANWB Fietspas maakt elke fietstocht extra leuk en zorgeloos. Je profiteert namelijk van de volgende voordelen: 

  • Kortingen bij honderden Gastvrij punten
  • 24/7 pechhulp van de Wegenwacht
  • 10% korting op fietsarrangementen
  • Gratis fietscheck
  • Gratis ANWB-knooppuntenkaart
  • Meerdere fietsmagazines per jaar

ANWB Fietspas

Ach, nee toch: relatieperikelen voor 'Boer Zoekt Vrouw'-boer Herman en Fleur

Het leek allemaal zo perfect toen boer Herman in ‘Boer Zoekt Vrouw’ koos voor zijn grote liefde Fleur, maar een paar maanden later blijkt een langeafstandsrelatie toch best ingewikkeld te zijn.

Op de site van Boer Zoekt Vrouw vertelt Fleur dat nu het echte leven weer begonnen is, een relatie met zoveel afstand toch best lastig is. “Herman en ik zien elkaar niet zo ontzettend veel. We zouden elkaar veel vaker willen zien, maar helaas laat de afstand dat nog niet toe.” Ze vertelt dat ze elkaar ongeveer om de 3 weken zien.

Vakantie
Herman blijkt heel druk te zijn op de boerderij, dus wanneer Fleur naar Frankrijk gaat, zit een uitstapje met z’n tweeën er ook niet altijd in. Ook als hij naar Nederland komt, staat de agenda altijd alweer helemaal vol. Gelukkig komen er betere tijden aan: “Ik heb 6 weken zomervakantie dus dan heb ik eindelijk meer tijd om met Herman door te brengen. Ik ga met mijn beste vriendin naar Frankrijk en daarna gaat hij een weekje mee naar Ameland en gaan we vervolgens samen op pad in Frankrijk. Dat is een heerlijk vooruitzicht.”

Bron en beeld: KRO-NCRV

Zo ontdek je de Achterhoek op de fiets

Het zonnetje schijnt, de vogeltjes kwetteren, het is dé tijd van het jaar om er op uit te trekken. En waar is het leuker om dat te doen dan in de Achterhoek! Het is een ideale omgeving om per fiets te verkennen en is zelfs meerdere malen uitgeroepen tot beste fietsregio van Nederland.

Libelle samen met Stichting Achterhoek Toerisme

Ontdek je plekje
Langs slingerende weggetjes en kronkelende beekjes ontdek je de pareltjes van de Achterhoek. Doordat de regio is aangesloten op het internationale netwerk van fietsknooppunten stel je heel gemakkelijk zelf je eigen fietsroute samen. Maak bijvoorbeeld een prachtige fietstocht langs de rivier de IJssel met uitzicht op de Hanzesteden Doesburg en Zutphen. Of laat je verleiden tot een tochtje door het bosrijke buitengebied van Winterswijk.

Culinair tripje
Fietsen maakt hongerig, gelukkig zijn er genoeg culinaire plekjes langs de route voor een heerlijke maaltijd of lekkere trek. Maak bijvoorbeeld een tussenstop in de bloemrijke theetuinen of laat je verwennen bij een leuk restaurant, streekproducent of wijnbouwer in de regio.

Cultuur snuiven
Tijdens je fietstocht zul je merken dat je omringt wordt door prachtige kastelen. Een bewegwijzerde fietsroute voert je langs acht kastelen in de omgeving van het kastelendorp Vorden. Sommigen zijn omgebouwd tot chique woonhuizen en anderen zijn gewoon van binnen te bewonderen! Heel fijn, ook kunstliefhebbers kunnen in deze regio prachtige musea bezoeken, zoals het Museum MORE in Gorssel of Villa Mondriaan in Winterswijk.

Ben je nog lang niet uitgefietst en wil je meerdere dagen genieten van de gastvrije sfeer en de prachtige natuur? Boek dan snel een overnachting! Meer informatie vind je op www.achterhoek.nl.

Pakketbezorger staat voor de zoveelste dichte deur en laat hilarisch briefje achter

Als je een fanatieke online shopper bent (zie de tips in de video), vind je regelmatig de briefjes op de deurmat die de bezorger achterlaat als jij niet thuis bent. Meer dan het volgende bezorgmoment staat er vaak niet op, maar Tim kreeg nog een extra boodschap van de bezorger.

De bezorger had duidelijk al een aantal keer voor dichte deuren gestaan die dag en schreef op het briefje: “Bestel niks als je niet thuis bent. Bedankt.” Tim kon er niet echt om lachen en stuurde een bericht naar PostNL: “Misschien is het goed om de verwachtingen van jullie personeel iets aan te scherpen. Als iedere postbezorger namelijk zo emotioneel reageert als een klant niet thuis is bij het bezorgen van een pakketje, moet hij of zij wellicht overwegen een ander beroep te kiezen.”

Reacties
Het bericht werd al snel een ware hit op internet en inmiddels hebben al 5000 mensen een reactie achtergelaten onder het bericht. Ook PostNL heeft gereageerd: “Het is natuurlijk niet de bedoeling dat een bezorger zo reageert. Hij had misschien een slechte dag of een minder moment.” Tim reageert dat het allemaal goed is gekomen en de bezorger later op de dag terug is gekomen en zijn excuses heeft aangeboden.


Bron: RTLNieuws.nl.

