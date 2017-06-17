Dochter noemt haar moeder dik en daar reageert zij zó op

Als moeder Allisson Kimmey uit Amerika met haar dochter samen gaat zwemmen, hoort ze haar meisje praten over haar figuur.

Ze hoort dat ze haar moeder ‘dik’ noemt.

Positieve reacties

Ze is een beetje boos op haar moeder op dat moment, want ze moet uit het zwembad komen. En dus reageert het meisje kattig op haar moeder. ‘Je bent dik’, zegt ze. Haar moeder besluit haar gelijk een les te leren. Ze deelt haar verhaal op Instagram, waar de post al meer dan 32.000 keer is geliket.

Want haar moeder houdt niet van het woord ‘dik’. “Ik wil hier graag eens met je over praten”, zegt ze na de opmerking van haar dochter. “Mama is niet dik, of vet. Niemand is dat. Mama hééft wel vet, dat is waar. Iedereen heeft vet. Het beschermt onze spieren, botten en weefsels en het geeft energie.”

Moeders plicht

“Iedereen op de wereld heeft vet, de 1 alleen al wat meer dan de andere. En dat betekent niet dat de ene persoon daarom beter is of slechter is dan de andere.” Ze wil niet dat het woord dik als negatief wordt gezien in haar gezin. “Mijn kinderen mogen de woorden dik of vet in de mond nemen. Als ik zeg dat dat niet mag, doe ik weer of dat woord een belediging is en bevestig ik alleen maar dat vet iets negatiefs is. En dat is het niet. Het is net onze plicht om onze kinderen een positieve boodschap mee te geven als het over ons lichaam gaat.”

Bron: Nieuwsblad. Beeld: Instagram