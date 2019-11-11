Fans zijn overtuigd: Meghan Markle is weer zwanger
Het leven van een royal gaat niet over rozen. Heb je een keer pizza gegeten met chocolademousse toe, denkt de hele wereld dat je in verwachting bent. Toch zijn fans dit keer behoorlijk zeker dat Meghan Markle weer in verwachting is.
Er wordt al een tijdje gefluisterd dat de hertogin van Sussex opnieuw zwanger is. Afgelopen weekend kwamen foto’s naar buiten die dat vermoeden nog sterker maken. Tijdens het Festival of Remembrance in de Royal Albert Hall kwam Meghan ten tonele in een jurk die precies vanaf haar taille wijd uitloopt. Omdat de hertogin haar eerste zwangerschap strategisch verhulde met jassen en jurken houden royaltywatchers haar kledingkeuze nauwlettend in de gaten.
Hand op de buik
En ja, als er dan ook nog een hand is die liefkozend op haar buik rust, is er niet veel meer nodig om de geruchten aan te laten zwellen. En het mag gezegd: ze straalt van alle kanten. Is dat een zwangerschapsglow of gewoon hele goede visagie? We zullen het snel genoeg weten.
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
