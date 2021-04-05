Word abonnee

Mensen Gemengde reacties op déze netpanty van first lady Jill Biden

Gemengde reacties op déze netpanty van first lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden (69), de echtgenote van de Amerikaanse president Joe Biden, trok dit weekend volop de aandacht. De first lady droeg tijdens ene terugvlucht naar het Witte Huis een gebloemde netpanty en reacties op deze outfit zijn heel verschillend. 

Op Twitter ontstond er zelfs een discussie over haar kledingkeuze.

Ongepast

Veel mensen vragen zich namelijk af of een first lady zo’n kledingstuk wel kan dragen. Ze vinden haar outfit dan ook ongepast. “Madonna heeft gebeld en wil haar trashy look terug”, schrijft iemand op Twitter. Een ander reageert met: “Wat een schade, om zoiets te dragen als een first lady.

Mooie benen

Toch kan Jill ook op veel steun rekenen. Ze ziet er fantastisch uit voor haar leeftijd en die netpanty kan ze dan ook prima hebben. Het staat haar juist heel stijlvol, vinden zij. “Als ik zulke mooie benen had al Jill Biden, zou ik ook gebloemde panty’s dragen” en “Ik kan er alleen maar van dromen om er zo goed uit te zien als zij”, klinkt het ook op Twitter. Wat vind jij?

Bron: New York Post. Beeld: Getty Images

