Gemengde reacties op déze netpanty van first lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden (69), de echtgenote van de Amerikaanse president Joe Biden, trok dit weekend volop de aandacht. De first lady droeg tijdens ene terugvlucht naar het Witte Huis een gebloemde netpanty en reacties op deze outfit zijn heel verschillend.

Op Twitter ontstond er zelfs een discussie over haar kledingkeuze.

Ongepast

Veel mensen vragen zich namelijk af of een first lady zo’n kledingstuk wel kan dragen. Ze vinden haar outfit dan ook ongepast. “Madonna heeft gebeld en wil haar trashy look terug”, schrijft iemand op Twitter. Een ander reageert met: “Wat een schade, om zoiets te dragen als een first lady.”

Mooie benen

Toch kan Jill ook op veel steun rekenen. Ze ziet er fantastisch uit voor haar leeftijd en die netpanty kan ze dan ook prima hebben. Het staat haar juist heel stijlvol, vinden zij. “Als ik zulke mooie benen had al Jill Biden, zou ik ook gebloemde panty’s dragen” en “Ik kan er alleen maar van dromen om er zo goed uit te zien als zij”, klinkt het ook op Twitter. Wat vind jij?

Jill Biden’s fishnet stockings are receiving mixed reactions https://t.co/rNxZkhVNNq pic.twitter.com/hFL9zEngsx — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2021

Madonna called and wants her trashy look back, Doc.

https://t.co/SFizSkqWL2 — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) April 5, 2021

Classy? They might be expensive but she looks trashy as heck dressed like that. What an embarrassment of 1st lady. Between joe and her we are the laughing stock of the world. — Gloria 🇺🇸🇻🇪 GAB @GLC (@MamaDeCheverito) April 5, 2021

If I had legs like Jill Biden I would wear patterned stockings too! — Jane Morrisson (@Jem2486) April 5, 2021

Jill Biden is a couple of years older than I. I can only dream of looking as good as she does. Fishnet stockings were a thing when we were in school. All the girls wore them. I had them in white and black and blue and orange. — Jane Highwater (@HighwaterJane) April 5, 2021

Dr. Jill Biden rockin those fishnets & booties🔥#FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/MMqRQooosz — Christopher 🇺🇸 Proud Dem (@cwebbonline) April 4, 2021

Nooit meer een ladder in je panty dankzij deze truc:

