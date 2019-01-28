Walra dekbedovertrek met € 80 korting >

Zoek binnen:

Mensen Dít gaan Harry en Meghan doen op hun eerste Valentijnsdag als getrouwd stel

Dít gaan Harry en Meghan doen op hun eerste Valentijnsdag als getrouwd stel

Harry en Meghan zijn dit jaar voor het eerst een getrouwd stel op Valentijnsdag. Hebben ze speciale plannen om de dag van de liefde te vieren?

Nou, nee. Harry moet namelijk naar Noorwegen om daar aanwezig te zijn bij Exercise Clockwork, een jaarlijkse wintertraining van de marine en soldaten bij de noordpoolcirkel. Ze brengen Valentijnsdag dus niet samen door.

Advertentie

Bekend terrein
Precies op 14 februari vertrekt hij uit Engeland, waardoor de hoogzwangere Meghan alleen achterblijft. Harry wil alle betrokkenen een hart onder de riem steken met zijn bezoek. Er zijn daar ook duizend Engelse soldaten die trainen in de sneeuw. Ze oefenen zo tegen een eventuele aanval van Rusland. Harry zat vroeger in het Britse leger en bestuurde in Afghanistan een helikopter. Harry zet zich als oud-militair dan ook graag in voor alle mannen en vrouwen die momenteel een soortgelijke rol vervullen en zich inzetten voor hun land.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

Today The Duchess of Sussex made her first visit to @TheMayhew since becoming Patron – Mayhew is a grassroots charity working in a unique way to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally. Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. Among the people she met was Wully, a formerly homeless pet refuge service user, and his two dogs Azzy and Gallis – The Duchess found out about the different ways Mayhew’s animal welfare officers have supported Wully and his pets over the past 11 years. Her Royal Highness also met Roobarb the dog, who is part of Mayhew’s dog therapy programme TheraPaws, which puts smiles on the faces of vulnerable individuals. The Duchess met volunteers who dedicate their time to Mayhew community programmes, including the trap, neuter and return programme, which controls and cares for the feral cat communities in London. And Her Royal Highness was also able to meet the team behind Mayhew’s international work, which includes an overseas vet training programme in countries like India and Afghanistan to help improve animal welfare.

Een bericht gedeeld door Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) op

lees ook

De beste berichten van Libelle in je mailbox ontvangen? Meld je aan voor onze nieuwsbrief.

Bron: People. Beeld: ANP

Blue Planet II Live in Concert

Blue Planet II Live in Concert

Vanaf € 34,00
Walra 2-persoons dekbedovertrek met plaid

Walra 2-persoons dekbedovertrek met plaid

€ 179,90 € 99,90
Libelle abonnement

Libelle abonnement

v.a. €10,- per maand
Jan, Jans en de kinderen truien

Jan, Jans en de kinderen truien

19,50
Burkely weekendtas

Burkely weekendtas

350,- 189,95
Blue Planet II Live in Concert

Blue Planet II Live in Concert

Vanaf € 34,00
Walra 2-persoons dekbedovertrek met plaid

Walra 2-persoons dekbedovertrek met plaid

€ 179,90 € 99,90
Libelle abonnement

Libelle abonnement

v.a. €10,- per maand
Bekijk meer >>

voor jou geselecteerd

Laat meer voor jou geselecteerd zien
Volgende artikel wordt geladen:
Volgende bericht titel

Lekker Doorlezen

  1. Dít gaan Harry en Meghan doen op hun eerste Valentijnsdag als getrouwd stel
    Dít gaan Harry en Meghan doen op hun eerste Val...
  2. Marc de Hond dag na huwelijksaanzoek in ziekenhuis opgenomen
    Marc de Hond dag na huwelijksaanzoek in ziekenh...
  3. Prinses Amalia gespot met dít mooie schoudertasje
    Prinses Amalia gespot met dít mooie schoudertas...
  4. Niemand gelooft de echte leeftijd van déze vrouw: dit is haar ‘gekke’ geheim
    Niemand gelooft de echte leeftijd van déze vrou...
  5. Politie waarschuwt voor WhatsApp-fraude
    Politie waarschuwt voor WhatsApp-fraude
volg onze kanalen