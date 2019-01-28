Dít gaan Harry en Meghan doen op hun eerste Valentijnsdag als getrouwd stel
Harry en Meghan zijn dit jaar voor het eerst een getrouwd stel op Valentijnsdag. Hebben ze speciale plannen om de dag van de liefde te vieren?
Nou, nee. Harry moet namelijk naar Noorwegen om daar aanwezig te zijn bij Exercise Clockwork, een jaarlijkse wintertraining van de marine en soldaten bij de noordpoolcirkel. Ze brengen Valentijnsdag dus niet samen door.
Bekend terrein
Precies op 14 februari vertrekt hij uit Engeland, waardoor de hoogzwangere Meghan alleen achterblijft. Harry wil alle betrokkenen een hart onder de riem steken met zijn bezoek. Er zijn daar ook duizend Engelse soldaten die trainen in de sneeuw. Ze oefenen zo tegen een eventuele aanval van Rusland. Harry zat vroeger in het Britse leger en bestuurde in Afghanistan een helikopter. Harry zet zich als oud-militair dan ook graag in voor alle mannen en vrouwen die momenteel een soortgelijke rol vervullen en zich inzetten voor hun land.
Today The Duchess of Sussex made her first visit to @TheMayhew since becoming Patron – Mayhew is a grassroots charity working in a unique way to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally. Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. Among the people she met was Wully, a formerly homeless pet refuge service user, and his two dogs Azzy and Gallis – The Duchess found out about the different ways Mayhew's animal welfare officers have supported Wully and his pets over the past 11 years. Her Royal Highness also met Roobarb the dog, who is part of Mayhew's dog therapy programme TheraPaws, which puts smiles on the faces of vulnerable individuals. The Duchess met volunteers who dedicate their time to Mayhew community programmes, including the trap, neuter and return programme, which controls and cares for the feral cat communities in London. And Her Royal Highness was also able to meet the team behind Mayhew's international work, which includes an overseas vet training programme in countries like India and Afghanistan to help improve animal welfare.
Bron: People. Beeld: ANP