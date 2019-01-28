Dít gaan Harry en Meghan doen op hun eerste Valentijnsdag als getrouwd stel

Harry en Meghan zijn dit jaar voor het eerst een getrouwd stel op Valentijnsdag. Hebben ze speciale plannen om de dag van de liefde te vieren?

Nou, nee. Harry moet namelijk naar Noorwegen om daar aanwezig te zijn bij Exercise Clockwork, een jaarlijkse wintertraining van de marine en soldaten bij de noordpoolcirkel. Ze brengen Valentijnsdag dus niet samen door.

Bekend terrein

Precies op 14 februari vertrekt hij uit Engeland, waardoor de hoogzwangere Meghan alleen achterblijft. Harry wil alle betrokkenen een hart onder de riem steken met zijn bezoek. Er zijn daar ook duizend Engelse soldaten die trainen in de sneeuw. Ze oefenen zo tegen een eventuele aanval van Rusland. Harry zat vroeger in het Britse leger en bestuurde in Afghanistan een helikopter. Harry zet zich als oud-militair dan ook graag in voor alle mannen en vrouwen die momenteel een soortgelijke rol vervullen en zich inzetten voor hun land.

Bron: People. Beeld: ANP