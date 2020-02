Jeangu Macrooy maakt releasedatum songfestivalnummer bekend

View this post on Instagram

I’m excited to finally announce that my Eurovision song will be released on Wednesday March 4th! You can pre-save the track on your favourite streaming service to add it to your music library as soon as it comes out! Link in bio! 🙌🏾 • • 📷: @antoncorbijn4real • • #TeamJeangu #Songfestival #ESC2020 #ESF2020 #Eurovision