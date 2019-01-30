Dubbel bijzonder: Judit is drieling én krijgt zelf ook een drieling

Judit (31) is bevallen van een drieling. Dat is natuurlijk al heel bijzonder, maar extra speciaal is dat ze zelf ook deel is van een drieling. De kans hierop is slechts 1 op de 6 miljoen. Wat een wonder!

Judit is werd 31 jaar geleden samen met haar zussen Szilvia en Sofia geboren. Wie had ooit gedacht dat zij zelf ook een drieling zou krijgen?! Waarschijnlijk niemand, aangezien de kans hierop slechts 1 op de 6 miljoen. Ze wist dan ook niet wat ze meemaakte toen ze op de echo drie hartjes hoorde kloppen.

Welkom

Via haar Instagramkanaal “Triplets with triplets” houdt ze iedereen op de hoogte van haar zwangerschap. Gisteren liet Judit weten dat ze is bevallen van twee jongetjes en een meisje. “Welkom op de wereld kleintjes”, schrijft ze bij een foto van drie geboortekaartjes. Filip Alexander, Amelia Helena en Henrik Mikael doen het heel goed. Ze kunnen alledrie zelfstandig ademen.

Drie hartjes

Judit werd tien jaar geleden voor het eerst moeder van zoon Trym (10). In 2018 besloot ze samen met haar man Glenn te proberen opnieuw zwanger te raken. Bij het bezoek aan de dokter geloofde ze haar oren niet. “Hij vertelde dat we een drieling kregen. En dat die kans 1 op 6 miljoen was”, vertelt Judit aan de Noorse zender TV2.

Hartafwijking

Judit betwijfelde of ze het emotioneel en financieel allemaal wel zou redden. Ze wist hoe moeilijk haar ouders het soms hadden. Daarnaast heeft Judit een aangeboren hartafwijking, wat voor nog meer stress zorgt. Artsen adviseerden haar daarom om een of twee embryo’s te laten weghalen, maar dat konden Judit en Glenn niet. “Niemand zou zich in zo’n situatie moeten bevinden, niemand zou veroordeeld moeten worden om te moeten kiezen”, legt Judit uit. “We konden dat niet doen, het was echt onmogelijk.”

Keizersnede

Gelukkig is tijdens de bevalling alles goed gegaan. Ze heeft een keizersnede gehad. “We kijken er naar uit om deze wezentjes te leren kennen.” Via Instagram zal ze al haar volgers op de hoogte houden over hoe het met het meisje en de twee kleine mannetjes gaat.

