Dubbel bijzonder: Judit is drieling én krijgt zelf ook een drieling

Judit (31) is bevallen van een drieling. Dat is natuurlijk al heel bijzonder, maar extra speciaal is dat ze zelf ook deel is van een drieling. De kans hierop is slechts 1 op de 6 miljoen. Wat een wonder!
Judit is werd 31 jaar geleden samen met haar zussen Szilvia en Sofia geboren. Wie had ooit gedacht dat zij zelf ook een drieling zou krijgen?! Waarschijnlijk niemand, aangezien de kans hierop slechts 1 op de 6 miljoen. Ze wist dan ook niet wat ze meemaakte toen ze op de echo drie hartjes hoorde kloppen.
Welkom
Via haar Instagramkanaal “Triplets with triplets” houdt ze iedereen op de hoogte van haar zwangerschap. Gisteren liet Judit weten dat ze is bevallen van twee jongetjes en een meisje. “Welkom op de wereld kleintjes”, schrijft ze bij een foto van drie geboortekaartjes. Filip Alexander, Amelia Helena en Henrik Mikael doen het heel goed. Ze kunnen alledrie zelfstandig ademen.
Drie hartjes
Judit werd tien jaar geleden voor het eerst moeder van zoon Trym (10). In 2018 besloot ze samen met haar man Glenn te proberen opnieuw zwanger te raken. Bij het bezoek aan de dokter geloofde ze haar oren niet. “Hij vertelde dat we een drieling kregen. En dat die kans 1 op 6 miljoen was”, vertelt Judit aan de Noorse zender TV2.
Hartafwijking
Judit betwijfelde of ze het emotioneel en financieel allemaal wel zou redden. Ze wist hoe moeilijk haar ouders het soms hadden. Daarnaast heeft Judit een aangeboren hartafwijking, wat voor nog meer stress zorgt. Artsen adviseerden haar daarom om een of twee embryo’s te laten weghalen, maar dat konden Judit en Glenn niet. “Niemand zou zich in zo’n situatie moeten bevinden, niemand zou veroordeeld moeten worden om te moeten kiezen”, legt Judit uit. “We konden dat niet doen, het was echt onmogelijk.”
Keizersnede
Gelukkig is tijdens de bevalling alles goed gegaan. Ze heeft een keizersnede gehad. “We kijken er naar uit om deze wezentjes te leren kennen.” Via Instagram zal ze al haar volgers op de hoogte houden over hoe het met het meisje en de twee kleine mannetjes gaat.
Welcome to the World little Ones! ❤️❤️❤️ . . We are so proud of Judit! She did an amazing job during her whole pregnancy and the delivery.! . . 👶🏼💙Filip Alexander 👶🏼💖Amelia Helena 👶🏼💙Henrik Mikael . The babies are doing fine, breathing on their own and we are happy beyond words and looking forward to get to know these little creatures. . We’ll be back with further updates soon.. . Lots of love Glenn Szilvia Sofia
! Pregnancy update ! . 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼34+3 weeks (gestational age) . 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼33+6weeks (ultrasound based age) . I had an ultrasound scan both yesterday and today. Baby A 👶🏼💙 is doing great. He is supposedly over 2,2kg. Baby B 👶🏼💖 is doing okay. She has not really grown but has sufficient blood flow in her umbilical cord. She is around 1,6-1,7kg. Baby C 👶🏼💙 hasn’t really grown either and the blood flow in his umbilical cord has started to worsen. He is around 1,5-1,6kg. . These results mean that tomorrow is 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼🤰🏼➡️🤱🏼 BABY DAY!!! 🤰🏼➡️🤱🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 . . #1 🎥 This is how the babies are laying in my belly. . #2 📸 Time for truth… my baby bump is huge, my skin ruined and covered in stretch marks, my feet are so swollen that I can’t put on shoes anymore etc., etc. BUT I’ll be a mama to 3 babies from tomorrow 😍🤩😀🙊🙈👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼💙💖💙🤱🏼😊. . 🔜Glenn will have to be here at 7am tomorrow morning. Zsofia will be picking him up and they will be driving to the hospital together. Szilvia managed to take half of her work day off. She will be leaving work at 11am and will be coming to and staying at the hospital with us. I am second in the line waiting for a planned c-section. If everything will happen according to the plans then I’ll be operated on sometime between 10am and 12pm. 💉💊😬😱😍😅😁😀💙💖💙👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 . . . #expectingtriplets #keisersnitt #mammatiltre #tripletmommy #tripletpregnancy #rikshospitalet #trillingselv #bigdaytomorrow #iwillbeamother #mommytobe #minebarn #uke33 #uke34 #gledenerstor #myfamily #tripletsofnorway #tripletsofoslo . Tusen takk for denne fine hårbøylen @nomanorge !
🌟Triplet expecting triplets👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 The photos from our sponsored photoshoot with the sweetes Trine- Lise Henriksen @trlxphotography are now retouched and ready to be printed and hanged on the wall😍. Thought of sharing some of them and also some facts about us 👩🏻👩🏼👩🏼. . From left to right: Szilvia 🌟 🌟 Judit 🌟 🌟 Sofia . 🌟We were born in Budapest, Hungary in 1987. 🌟Our parents were told that they were expecting 3 boys (they got pretty surprised on the day we were born). 🌟All 3 of us were over 2kg at birth. 🌟All 3 of us live in the beautiful capital of Norway and spend a lot of time together. 🌟Szilvia met her fiance in Oslo. They are getting married next summer in Budapest. That will be the babies very first wedding to attend to 👰🏻🙊😍. 🌟I also met Glenn in Oslo. He was born and raised in an other Norwegian city and moved to Oslo not long before we met. 🌟Sofia moved to Oslo because of her sport carreer and met her husband here. 🌟Sofia and me are identicals but not Szilvia. 🌟Our plan is that both Glenn and Sofia will be by my side at the delivery (if I’ll get permission to have them both in the operating room). . . #sisters #triplets #trillinger #photoshoot #pregnancyphotos #gravidfotografering #identical #girls #norway #hungary #fraternal #expectingtriplets #funfacts #oslo #norge #jenter #girlsgirlsgirls #tripletsofinstagram #tripletwithtriplets #thisisus
