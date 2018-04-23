Het is zover: Kate gaat bevallen

Spannend: Kate Middleton gaat bevallen! De echtgenote van de Britse prins William ligt op dít moment in het ziekenhuis voor de bevalling van hun derde kind.

Het Twitteraccount van Kensington Palace liet vanochtend vroeg weten dat Kate naar het St. Mary’s ziekenhuis in Londen is gereden. Kate gaat bevallen, als is de bevalling nu nog in een vroeg stadium, meldt de woordvoerder. Ze verblijft op de Lindo-vleugel, daar werden George en Charlotte ook geboren.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.

The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 23 april 2018