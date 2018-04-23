Elisabeth in Concert nu met € 10,- voordeel >
Mensen Het is zover: Kate gaat bevallen

Het is zover: Kate gaat bevallen

Spannend: Kate Middleton gaat bevallen! De echtgenote van de Britse prins William ligt op dít moment in het ziekenhuis voor de bevalling van hun derde kind.

Het Twitteraccount van Kensington Palace liet vanochtend vroeg weten dat Kate naar het St. Mary’s ziekenhuis in Londen is gereden. Kate gaat bevallen, als is de bevalling nu nog in een vroeg stadium, meldt de woordvoerder. Ze verblijft op de Lindo-vleugel, daar werden George en Charlotte ook geboren.

Bron: Nos.nl. Beeld: ANPfoto

Volgende artikel wordt geladen:
