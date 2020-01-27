Kate Middleton zet Holocaust-overlevenden op bijzondere manier op de foto
Kate Middleton houdt van fotograferen en ter gelegenheid van de Internationale Herdenkingsdag van de Holocaust heeft ze 2 overlevenden op een bijzondere manier gefotografeerd.
De hertogin van Cambridge deelt de prachtige foto’s op het officiële Instagram-account van haar en haar man prins William.
Kamp Westerbork
Kate portretteerde Yvonne Bernstein en Steven Frank. Zij hebben beiden de Holocaust overleefd.
De 1e foto toont Steven Frank met zijn kleindochters, Maggie en Trixie. Samen met zijn moeder en broers werd Steven naar het kamp Westerbork gestuurd en vervolgens naar Theresienstadt. Maar liefst 15.000 kinderen werden naar dat kamp gestuurd. Steven en zijn broers waren 3 van slechts 93 kinderen die het kamp overleefden.
De hertogin fotografeerde Yvonne Bernstein met haar kleindochter Chloe. Yvonne was een verborgen kind in Frankrijk en reisde onder de hoede van haar tante en oom. Ze veranderde vaak van huis en naam.
Stokje overdragen
“Ik wilde portretten maken die heel persoonlijk waren voor Yvonne en Steven – een viering van familie en het leven dat ze hebben opgebouwd sinds ze in de jaren 40 in Groot-Brittannië arriveerden. De families brachten voorwerpen mee die veel voor ze betekenden en die staan ook op de foto”, schrijft Kate bij de portretten. De hertogin voelt zich enorm vereerd dat zij de foto’s mocht schieten.
“Ik hoop dat op een bepaalde manier de herinneringen van Yvonne en Steven in leven worden gehouden, terwijl ze het stokje overdragen aan de volgende generatie.”
Prins William en Kate herdenken maandag de 75e verjaardag van de bevrijding van concentratiekamp Auschwitz-Birkenau tijdens de jaarlijkse ceremonie in Westminster.
Bron: Instagram. Beeld: Getty Images