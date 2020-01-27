Premium

Maartje en Jochem zoeken naar een nieuwe weg in hun relatie met elkaar en met anderen. Zal Maartje het contact met Judith nieuw leven inblazen?

De hele week draaien Jochem en ik de B.V. HET GEZIN op de automatische piloot. Het is gezellig, we koken gezond en zelfs met de was ben ik aardig bij. Voor vanavond heb ik als verrassing een oppas geregeld, en neem ik Jochem mee naar een chique-de-friemel restaurant.

Vrijdagmiddag is het altijd een zoete inval bij ons. Kinderen lopen in en uit en omdat Suus weet dat het mijn vrije dag is, waait zij ook vaak nog even aan. [premium