Kate Middleton gespot in betaalbare jurk van déze bekende kledingwinkel

Prins William en Kate Middleton brachten zondag met hun kinderen een bezoekje aan de ‘Back To Nature Garden’, een tuin die ontworpen is door Kate. De hertogin droeg voor de gelegenheid een prachtige bloemenjurk die hartstikke betaalbaar blijkt te zijn.

Prins George en prinses Charlotte speelden de hele middag samen in de tuin. De twee zagen er heel lief uit, maar toch gaat het gesprek van de dag over de opvallende jurk van Kate.

De jurk van Kate Middleton

De jurk die Kate Middleton droeg komt tot op haar enkels en is bezaaid met lichte bloemetjes in allerlei verschillende tinten geel. En die jurk blijkt niet van een vooraanstaande ontwerper te zijn, want je koopt hem gewoon bij winkelketen & Other Stories voor slechts 89,00 euro. Helaas is de jurk nu wel uitverkocht, maar we hopen dat hier snel verandering in komt.

Bosrijke omgeving

De ‘Back to Nature Garden’ waar de koninklijke familie een bezoekje aan bracht, is ontworpen door Kate in samenwerking met de bekroonde landschapsarchitecten Andrée Davies en Adam White. Met het aanleggen van deze tuin in bosrijke omgeving, worden gezinnen en gemeenschappen gestimuleerd om samen te komen en contact te maken met de natuur.

Buitenleven

De hertogin van Cambridge laat weten een groot voorstander te zijn van het buitenleven, aangezien dit bewezen voordelen voor de fysieke en mentale gezondheid van kinderen heeft. Ze vertelt: “Ik hoop echt dat deze tuin gezinnen, kinderen en gemeenschappen inspireert om naar buiten te gaan en van het buitenleven te genieten.”

Hieronder kun je de prachtige familiefoto’s én de jurk van Kate Middleton bekijken.

