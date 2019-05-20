Kate Middleton gespot in betaalbare jurk van déze bekende kledingwinkel
Prins William en Kate Middleton brachten zondag met hun kinderen een bezoekje aan de ‘Back To Nature Garden’, een tuin die ontworpen is door Kate. De hertogin droeg voor de gelegenheid een prachtige bloemenjurk die hartstikke betaalbaar blijkt te zijn.
Prins George en prinses Charlotte speelden de hele middag samen in de tuin. De twee zagen er heel lief uit, maar toch gaat het gesprek van de dag over de opvallende jurk van Kate.
De jurk van Kate Middleton
De jurk die Kate Middleton droeg komt tot op haar enkels en is bezaaid met lichte bloemetjes in allerlei verschillende tinten geel. En die jurk blijkt niet van een vooraanstaande ontwerper te zijn, want je koopt hem gewoon bij winkelketen & Other Stories voor slechts 89,00 euro. Helaas is de jurk nu wel uitverkocht, maar we hopen dat hier snel verandering in komt.
Bosrijke omgeving
De ‘Back to Nature Garden’ waar de koninklijke familie een bezoekje aan bracht, is ontworpen door Kate in samenwerking met de bekroonde landschapsarchitecten Andrée Davies en Adam White. Met het aanleggen van deze tuin in bosrijke omgeving, worden gezinnen en gemeenschappen gestimuleerd om samen te komen en contact te maken met de natuur.
Buitenleven
De hertogin van Cambridge laat weten een groot voorstander te zijn van het buitenleven, aangezien dit bewezen voordelen voor de fysieke en mentale gezondheid van kinderen heeft. Ze vertelt: “Ik hoop echt dat deze tuin gezinnen, kinderen en gemeenschappen inspireert om naar buiten te gaan en van het buitenleven te genieten.”
Hieronder kun je de prachtige familiefoto’s én de jurk van Kate Middleton bekijken.
The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of @Davies_White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden's den.
In the adorable new photos released by Kensington Palace, The Duchess wore a new floral dress by & Other Stories, plus some new earrings. With thanks to Laura for identifying it so fast, the dress is is the 'Floral Ruffled Maxi Dress' by @andotherstories which sold for £79 (currently out of stock). It is described: "Long sleeve button up maxi dress in an allover floral print with a waist tie, puff shoulder and ruffled hem." Kate's earrings look to be by @accessorize, a brand she has worn before. These are the Polly Petal Drop Earrings which are £8. They are only available to order in the UK. They are described: "Embrace prettiness in all its glory with our Polly petal earrings. Decked with slinky drops and pink gems, they're sure to draw the focus in your outfits." Kate's wedges are the @castanerofficial 'Carina' wedge espadrilles which are $202. They also come in red and blue. They are described: "Tostado beige suede Carina wedge espadrilles from Castañer featuring a round toe, a branded insole, an ankle strap and a high wedge heel." Princess Charlotte is wearing the 'Ditsy Floral Button Front Dress' by @rachelrileyuk (£65). Prince Louis wore the same pink @neckandneck_official overalls Prince George used to wear.
