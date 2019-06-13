Ooh la la: Kate Middleton draagt een beeldschone jurk met blote schouders

Laatste kans in Nederland: Whitney – a Tribute by Glennis Grace

Kate Middleton bezocht woensdagavond een galadiner voor het goede doel Action on addiction. De hertogin van Cambridge pakte uit met een prachtige witte jurk. 

Met de jurk toonde ze haar blote schouders, wat in koninklijke kringen best een gewaagde keus is. De aangesloten jurk is van ontwerper Barbara Casosola. Kate maakte de feestelijke look af met een paar torenhoge glitterhakken van het merk Jimmy Choo. Overigens is ze zelf ook fan van de jurk: ze droeg hem in 2016 ook al eens.

Verlegen
Kate gaf tijdens het gala ook een speech om het werk van Action for addiction te erkennen. Hoewel de hertogin inmiddels aardig door de wol geverfd is, fluisterde een ingewijde afgelopen week het magazine Us Weekly in dat ze van nature vrij gereserveerd en verlegen is. “Ze vindt die enorme publieke evenementen daarom soms nog steeds overweldigend. Ze heeft veel bewondering voor haar schoonzus (Meghan Markle, red.) die helemaal op haar gemak is onder groot publiek. Iedereen is onder de indruk van haar omdat ze toch altijd een brede lach op haar gezicht beitelt.”

En die brede lach was ook tijdens het gala het beste accessoire dat Kate in de strijd gooide.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of Action on Addiction, attended the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week. Before the dinner, The Duchess of Cambridge met former Action on Addiction clients Jay Otty and Melanie Bennett, who worked to prepare food for the gala dinner. Jay is a key member of the ‘front of house’ staff at @Brink_Liverpool – Action on Addiction’s ‘dry bar’ in the city. He has worked in the hospitality industry for seven years, having now been clean and sober for nine years. Melanie says that Action on Addiction’s Self-Help Addiction Recovery Programme, which taught her coping mechanisms and new behaviours, and started the grieving process for her father which she had been blocking for ten years, helped saved her life. Speaking at the dinner, The Duchess said: “What’s remarkable about Action on Addiction is that it goes beyond helping those who are suffering on the courageous journey into recovery – it also lends direct support to the children and families affected by addiction – for as long as it takes.” Action on Addiction is the only UK addictions charity that works across all the areas of research, treatment, family support and professional education. The aim of Addiction Awareness Week is to provide a platform for focused conversations about the many different facets of addiction, to enable a wide range of organisations to engage with people and families who may be affected by addiction, and to raise public awareness of the far-reaching and negative effects of addiction. The ultimate aim is that as honest but inspirational stories are shared, those affected by addiction will then feel more able to take the necessary steps to access help, hope and freedom from their addiction. @ActionOnAddiction #AddictionAwarenessWeek

Een bericht gedeeld door Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

Een bericht gedeeld door The Cambridges (@teatimewiththecambridges) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

Een bericht gedeeld door The Cambridges (@teatimewiththecambridges) op

Voordeel van blote schouders: het is sexy zonder dat het teveel prijsgeeft. Hier shop je zelf een leuk zomerexemplaar:

Bron: Elle.com. Beeld: Getty, Instagram

