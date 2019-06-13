Ooh la la: Kate Middleton draagt een beeldschone jurk met blote schouders
Kate Middleton bezocht woensdagavond een galadiner voor het goede doel Action on addiction. De hertogin van Cambridge pakte uit met een prachtige witte jurk.
Met de jurk toonde ze haar blote schouders, wat in koninklijke kringen best een gewaagde keus is. De aangesloten jurk is van ontwerper Barbara Casosola. Kate maakte de feestelijke look af met een paar torenhoge glitterhakken van het merk Jimmy Choo. Overigens is ze zelf ook fan van de jurk: ze droeg hem in 2016 ook al eens.
Verlegen
Kate gaf tijdens het gala ook een speech om het werk van Action for addiction te erkennen. Hoewel de hertogin inmiddels aardig door de wol geverfd is, fluisterde een ingewijde afgelopen week het magazine Us Weekly in dat ze van nature vrij gereserveerd en verlegen is. “Ze vindt die enorme publieke evenementen daarom soms nog steeds overweldigend. Ze heeft veel bewondering voor haar schoonzus (Meghan Markle, red.) die helemaal op haar gemak is onder groot publiek. Iedereen is onder de indruk van haar omdat ze toch altijd een brede lach op haar gezicht beitelt.”
En die brede lach was ook tijdens het gala het beste accessoire dat Kate in de strijd gooide.
Bron: Elle.com. Beeld: Getty, Instagram