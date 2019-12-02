Kate Middleton en prins William schitteren in Britse versie 'Heel Holland Bakt'

The Great British Bake-Off is in Engeland minstens zo’n hit als Heel Holland Bakt dat is in Nederland. Dit feestseizoen komen de makers met een special. En die special is inderdaad heel speciaal: niemand minder dan Kate Middleton en prins William maken hun opwachting.

Wij hebben Janny van der Heijden, het Verenigd Koninkrijk heeft Mary Berry. Voor de kerstdagen organiseert deze tv-ster een feest voor vrijwilligers die zich het hele jaar door inzetten voor goede doelen. Mary schudt voor de gelegenheid haar feestelijkste baksels uit haar mouw, maar doet dat niet alleen. De bakkoningin krijgt hulp van prins William en Kate Middleton.

Goede doelen

Of Kate kerstkransjes, een klassieke tulband of een ultra-Britse mince pie op tafel tovert, weten we helaas (nog) niet. Wel dat zij en haar echtgenoot zich in de tv-special hartstochtelijk uitspreken over het belang van goede doelen en de ander helpen.

Aan tafel

“Persoonlijk haal ik heel veel uit het helpen van anderen”, vertelt William. “Je hoort, begrijpt en leert zoveel als je een beetje van je tijd geeft en er gewoon bent.” Als kers op de taart schuift het prinselijke paar aan tafel met een paar bijzondere gasten – waaronder de Bake-Off-winnaar van vorig jaar.

Als Heel Holland Bakt-winnaar weet je dus maar nooit… misschien schuif je volgend jaar wel aan de dis naast koning Willem-Alexander en koningin Máxima.

A Berry Royal Christmas wordt op 16 december uitgezonden door BBC 1.

