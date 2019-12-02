Kate Middleton en prins William schitteren in Britse versie 'Heel Holland Bakt'
The Great British Bake-Off is in Engeland minstens zo’n hit als Heel Holland Bakt dat is in Nederland. Dit feestseizoen komen de makers met een special. En die special is inderdaad heel speciaal: niemand minder dan Kate Middleton en prins William maken hun opwachting.
Wij hebben Janny van der Heijden, het Verenigd Koninkrijk heeft Mary Berry. Voor de kerstdagen organiseert deze tv-ster een feest voor vrijwilligers die zich het hele jaar door inzetten voor goede doelen. Mary schudt voor de gelegenheid haar feestelijkste baksels uit haar mouw, maar doet dat niet alleen. De bakkoningin krijgt hulp van prins William en Kate Middleton.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
🎄 We invite you to join The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry as they serve a festive feast to thank those who are spending their Christmas helping others. On the BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas 📺 The Duke and Duchess are joined by cookery legend Mary Berry across four engagements as they prepare festive food for a very royal event to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period…take a look at our other post to find out more. Watch #ABerryRoyalChristmas on @BBCOne at 8.30pm on Monday 16th December. Photo 📷 by @mattporteous
Goede doelen
Of Kate kerstkransjes, een klassieke tulband of een ultra-Britse mince pie op tafel tovert, weten we helaas (nog) niet. Wel dat zij en haar echtgenoot zich in de tv-special hartstochtelijk uitspreken over het belang van goede doelen en de ander helpen.
Aan tafel
“Persoonlijk haal ik heel veel uit het helpen van anderen”, vertelt William. “Je hoort, begrijpt en leert zoveel als je een beetje van je tijd geeft en er gewoon bent.” Als kers op de taart schuift het prinselijke paar aan tafel met een paar bijzondere gasten – waaronder de Bake-Off-winnaar van vorig jaar.
Als Heel Holland Bakt-winnaar weet je dus maar nooit… misschien schuif je volgend jaar wel aan de dis naast koning Willem-Alexander en koningin Máxima.
A Berry Royal Christmas wordt op 16 december uitgezonden door BBC 1.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food 🎄 to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period. Swipe 👉 for a taster of what to expect from 📺 A Berry Royal Christmas… 1. The Duke, Duchess and Mary, along with some very special guests including @nadiyajhussain host a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. 2. At @rhswisley Mary joins The Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children. 3. The Duke and Mary visit @passagecharity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people, which has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services. 4. At The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by @actiononaddiction to provide a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction, The Duchess and Mary meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity. #ABerryRoyalChristmas | Monday 16th December | 8:30pm | @BBCOne Photos 📷 by @mattporteous / Kensington Palace
lees ook
Bron: People.com. Beeld: Instagram, ANP