At the iconic Pakistan National Monument The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the very best of Pakistani music and culture, as well as highlighting the prosperous UK-Pakistan relationship. The Duke and Duchess met well-known individuals from business, the creative arts, the Pakistan music and film industry, and members of Government. Thank you to the people of Pakistan for offering such a warm welcome to The Duke and Duchess on the first full day of their visit to the country! 📷 PA @UKinPakistan #RoyalVisitPakistan #Pakistan