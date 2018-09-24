Wat een knappe koppen: zó ziet het gezin van Dinand Woesthoff er nu uit

Musical Annie M.G. Schmidt - €6,85 cadeau

Voormalig Kane-zanger Dinand Woesthoff is alweer ruim negen jaar gelukkig getrouwd met vrouwlief Lucy én trotse vader van maar liefst vier kinderen. Op een nieuwe Instagramfoto straalt het geluk er vanaf.

Hertrouwd
Na de dood van zijn vrouw Guusje Nederhorst hertrouwde Dinand met de Britse Lucy. Met Guusje Nederhorst kreeg hij zoon Dean. Met Lucy kreeg de zanger nog drie kinderen: zoons Jimi en Che en dochter Leia Guusje.

Rijkdom
Het familiekiekje is geschoten voor Vogue Living. Lucy heeft er bijgeschreven: ‘Mijn handen mogen dan wel altijd vol zijn, mijn hart is dat ook.’ Onder de foto staat het vol lieve reacties. ‘Mooi gezin, prachtige foto’ en ‘Wat een rijkdom’, klinkt het. En terecht.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ My hands might always be full with this lot, but so is my heart. 🙏🏻 #family #familyportrait #fourkids #busy #happy #grateful #voguelivingnl

Een bericht gedeeld door Lucy Woesthoff 💫 (@lucywoesthoff_dromenjager) op

De volgende foto’s werden ook geschoten voor de reportage in Vogue Living:

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

I am breaking with my Instagram ‘concept’ of quote, photo, quote to share with you all the cover of the new edition of Vogue Living featuring me and my clan 🚙💜🚙 Available from Thursday 20 September and today for subscribers. The shoot was so much fun and I want to thank my wonderful friend @jettekevanlexmond for all of her hard work, energy and inspiration. ♥️ Thank you also to the talented and lovely @joukebos @evacopper , Maartje Laterveer and of course the Vogue team, especially @marienanette @karinswerink for the amazing memories and a chance to share a little more of who I am with the world. 🙏🏻 #grateful #hopeyoualllikeit #voguespamthecomingdays #voguenl #voguelivingnl #thewoesthoffs #ibiza #vintagecar #kübelwagen #family #myloves

Een bericht gedeeld door Lucy Woesthoff 💫 (@lucywoesthoff_dromenjager) op

Bron: Instagram. Beeld: ANP.

