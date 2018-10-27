Maria deelt goudeerlijke foto na bevalling drieling: "Nog steeds een hangende buik"

In september beviel de Deense Maria Nordø Jørstad van een drieling. De foto’s van haar gigantische babybuik destijds gingen de hele wereld over. Maar ook nu plaatst Maria een bijzondere foto.

Ze besloot namelijk om ook een foto te delen ná de zwangerschap. “Het zat al in mijn achterhoofd om ook na de bevalling foto’s te blijven maken”, schrijft ze bij een Instagramfoto. “Volgens mij is het ook interessant om de keerzijde te tonen, weinig mensen zijn daar zo open over. Ikzelf wist bijvoorbeeld niet dat het zo lang duurde voordat die buik echt verdwijnt. Dit is de realiteit voor heel wat vrouwen, maar je ziet er amper foto’s van.”

Taboe

“Vier weken na de geboorte heb ik nog steeds een vreemde, hangende buik”, schrijft ze. “Ik ben een beetje verbaasd dat die buik nog niet kleiner geworden is. Dat frustreert me, ik sta dan ook niet te springen om deze foto te delen.” Ze staat dan misschien niet te springen, maar toch vindt ze het belangrijk om het te tonen. “Ik wil graag een taboe doorbreken en de problemen waar vrouwen tegenaan lopen bespreekbaar maken.”

Gelukkig voelt de moeder zich ondertussen wel beter. “Het litteken van de keizersnede doet intussen geen pijn meer. Sinds twee dagen voel ik me bijna weer de oude.”

Complimenten

Maria wordt al snel na haar actie overladen door complimenten. “Eindelijk eens iemand die ‘echte’ foto’s toont”, schrijft iemand. “Ik vind het erg dat we in zo’n schijnheilige wereld leven. Niet elke vrouw heeft meteen weer een prachtig lichaam na een zwangerschap”, schrijft weer een ander.

De mooiste berichten van Libelle in je mailbox ontvangen? Meld je aan voor onze nieuwsbrief.

Bron: hln.be. Beeld: iStock