Maria deelt goudeerlijke foto na bevalling drieling: "Nog steeds een hangende buik"

Maria deelt goudeerlijke foto na bevalling drieling: "Nog steeds een hangende buik"

In september beviel de Deense Maria Nordø Jørstad van een drieling. De foto’s van haar gigantische babybuik destijds gingen de hele wereld over. Maar ook nu plaatst Maria een bijzondere foto.

Ze besloot namelijk om ook een foto te delen ná de zwangerschap. “Het zat al in mijn achterhoofd om ook na de bevalling foto’s te blijven maken”, schrijft ze bij een Instagramfoto. “Volgens mij is het ook interessant om de keerzijde te tonen, weinig mensen zijn daar zo open over. Ikzelf wist bijvoorbeeld niet dat het zo lang duurde voordat die buik echt verdwijnt. Dit is de realiteit voor heel wat vrouwen, maar je ziet er amper foto’s van.”

Taboe
“Vier weken na de geboorte heb ik nog steeds een vreemde, hangende buik”, schrijft ze. “Ik ben een beetje verbaasd dat die buik nog niet kleiner geworden is. Dat frustreert me, ik sta dan ook niet te springen om deze foto te delen.” Ze staat dan misschien niet te springen, maar toch vindt ze het belangrijk om het te tonen. “Ik wil graag een taboe doorbreken en de problemen waar vrouwen tegenaan lopen bespreekbaar maken.”

Gelukkig voelt de moeder zich ondertussen wel beter. “Het litteken van de keizersnede doet intussen geen pijn meer. Sinds twee dagen voel ik me bijna weer de oude.”

Complimenten
Maria wordt al snel na haar actie overladen door complimenten. “Eindelijk eens iemand die ‘echte’ foto’s toont”, schrijft iemand. “Ik vind het erg dat we in zo’n schijnheilige wereld leven. Niet elke vrouw heeft meteen weer een prachtig lichaam na een zwangerschap”, schrijft weer een ander.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

#postpartumbody ⠀ 4 weeks after the birth of my triplets. 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 ⠀ I still have a weird looking hanging belly, and I am a bit surprised it has not gotten smaller since my last picture three weeks ago. Kind of disappointing I must admit, and I am not too happy to share this picture. On the positive side the c-section scar doesn’t hurt anymore, and in the last two days I’ve almost felt like myself again! Except for this heavy sagging belly that is. 😆 I’ve been waiting for some belly bands that were shipped from the US several weeks ago, and they will finally arrive tomorrow. Can’t wait to try them on and see if they have any effect! ⠀ ⠀ #triplets #postpartum #impatient

Een bericht gedeeld door triplets_of_copenhagen (@triplets_of_copenhagen) op

Bron: hln.be.

