Noorse prinses Märtha Louise krijgt doodsbedreigingen vanwege relatie

De royalty schrijft hierover op haar Instagram. Sinds ze samen is met Durek is ze meer dan ooit bewust van racisme. “Dat heeft mij een spoedcursus gegeven in de wijze waarop blanke superioriteit een rol speelt”, schrijft ze.“Tot nu toe heb ik mijn mond gehouden over het racisme dat ik heb gezien ten aanzien van mijn vriend. Ik zie nu in dat dit een deel van het probleem is. Ik heb geen actie ondernomen, zoals ik had moeten doen, maar vanaf vandaag stopt dat.”

