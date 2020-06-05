Noorse prinses Märtha Louise krijgt doodsbedreigingen vanwege relatie
Märtha Louise is de prinses van Noorwegen en heeft een relatie met de Afro-Amerikaanse Durek Verret. Het koppel krijgt vaak doodsbedreigingen en ook wekelijks te horen dat ze een schande zijn voor hun families en hun ras.
De royalty schrijft hierover op haar Instagram. Sinds ze samen is met Durek is ze meer dan ooit bewust van racisme. “Dat heeft mij een spoedcursus gegeven in de wijze waarop blanke superioriteit een rol speelt”, schrijft ze.“Tot nu toe heb ik mijn mond gehouden over het racisme dat ik heb gezien ten aanzien van mijn vriend. Ik zie nu in dat dit een deel van het probleem is. Ik heb geen actie ondernomen, zoals ik had moeten doen, maar vanaf vandaag stopt dat.”
Van tegen racisme naar anti-racist
Märtha Louise vindt dat ze – als blank persoon – moet groeien en zichzelf ontwikkelen. Ze wil veranderen van tegen racisme zijn, naar anti-racist. De prinses ziet dat haar vriend ‘anders’ behandeld wordt. Het zit in de kleine dingen, die ze eerst niet zag. Zoals hoe vrienden aannemen dat hij liegt of hoe men hem uit de weggaat. Verder schrijft ze dat Durek Verret in de pers wordt weggezet als leugenaar, dat hij gewelddadig is en daarmee een bedreiging vormt voor zowel Märtha Louise als haar familie.
Doodsbedreigingen voor Märtha Louise
Tussen de hatelijke reacties zitten zelfs doodsbedreigingen.”We hebben allebei doodsbedreigingen ontvangen omdat we samen zijn en we hebben wekelijks te horen gekregen dat we onze mensen en families beschamen omdat ze voor elkaar hebben gekozen.” Maar ze is niet van plan om haar geliefde op te geven: “De realiteit is dat ik houd van de manier waarop hij voor mij als vrouw ruimte maakt, luistert naar mijn wijsheid en hij er voor mij en mijn dochters is. Ik houd van de manier waarop hij zijn wijsheid met de wereld deelt, hoe hij inspireert, veranderingen teweegbrengt en ook binnen onze relatie groeit. Hij is zelfs deel van mijn volk, want hij is gedeeltelijk Noors en ik ben deel van het zijne.”
Liefdevolle reacties
Onder haar post krijgt de prinses veel liefdevolle reacties. Zo schrijft er iemand dat applaudisseert voor haar moed en vele bedanken voor het vertellen van dit verhaal.
