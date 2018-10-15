Zó goed ziet de zwangere Meghan Markle er nog uit na een vliegreis van 24 uur

Prins Harry en Meghan Markle zijn aangekomen in Sydney voor hun eerste officiële bezoek aan het buitenland als getrouwd stel. De twee werden na een reis van 24 uur gespot bij het vliegveld en zagen er nog verrassend fris uit.

Op maandagmorgen kwamen Harry en Meghan aan op de luchthaven van Sydney. De twee vlogen vanaf Londen via Singapore naar Australië. Een flinke reis, maar de twee zien er op bij aankomst aan de andere kant van de wereld niet uit alsof ze uren opgevouwen in een vliegtuig hebben gezeten.

Zwangerschap

Alle ogen zijn natuurlijk gericht op Meghan die voor het eerst in Australië is. De echtgenote van William droeg bij aankomst een simpele zwarte coltrui met een een wollen jas. Meteen na aankomst barstte de zwangerschapsgeruchten weer los doordat Meghan met een stapel mappen haar buik probeerde te bedekken. Die hardnekkige geruchten bleken inderdaad waar te zijn, want vanochtend maakte Kensington Palace bekend dat Harry en Meghan hun eerste kindje verwachten.

Outfits

Meghan zal de komende dagen dus meer dan ooit in de spotlights staan. Tel daarbij op dat ze zo’n drie keer per dag in een andere outfit zal verschijnen: dan is het begrijpelijk dat ze daarbij wel wat hulp kan gebruiken. Gelukkig reist haar beste vriendin en stylist Jessica Mulroney ook naar Sydney.

Bron: Dailymail.co.uk. Beeld: Getty.