Zó goed ziet de zwangere Meghan Markle er nog uit na een vliegreis van 24 uur

Prins Harry en Meghan Markle zijn aangekomen in Sydney voor hun eerste officiële bezoek aan het buitenland als getrouwd stel. De twee werden na een reis van 24 uur gespot bij het vliegveld en zagen er nog verrassend fris uit.
Op maandagmorgen kwamen Harry en Meghan aan op de luchthaven van Sydney. De twee vlogen vanaf Londen via Singapore naar Australië. Een flinke reis, maar de twee zien er op bij aankomst aan de andere kant van de wereld niet uit alsof ze uren opgevouwen in een vliegtuig hebben gezeten.
Zwangerschap
Alle ogen zijn natuurlijk gericht op Meghan die voor het eerst in Australië is. De echtgenote van William droeg bij aankomst een simpele zwarte coltrui met een een wollen jas. Meteen na aankomst barstte de zwangerschapsgeruchten weer los doordat Meghan met een stapel mappen haar buik probeerde te bedekken. Die hardnekkige geruchten bleken inderdaad waar te zijn, want vanochtend maakte Kensington Palace bekend dat Harry en Meghan hun eerste kindje verwachten.
Outfits
Meghan zal de komende dagen dus meer dan ooit in de spotlights staan. Tel daarbij op dat ze zo’n drie keer per dag in een andere outfit zal verschijnen: dan is het begrijpelijk dat ze daarbij wel wat hulp kan gebruiken. Gelukkig reist haar beste vriendin en stylist Jessica Mulroney ook naar Sydney.
How does Meghan look so fresh faced after a 24 hour flight from London to Sydney!? . Outfit details on the blog (link in bio)
👑The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have touched down in Australia!👑 After a 22-hour (commercial) flight, Harry & Meghan arrived at Sydney airport with a small army of palace staff. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑What Meghan Wore👑 Looking preternaturally fresh & dewy, Meghan defined chic travel style in the same maroon-lapeled black coat she wore in her & Harry’s recent Invictus promo pic (image 6), a black turtleneck (possibly Wolford), her go-to Sarah Flint Jay pumps, a black bag & sleek black trousers. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So, for those of you who’ve been eager for the Duchess to incorporate more color into her wardrobe… today is not your day. I’ll add designer/style info to the post the moment I can get it! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑How Many Staffers Does It Take To Run A Royal Tour?👑 Ten! The team includes their private secretary, deputy private secretary, three communications staffers, a program coordinator, an “orderly,” to deal with the luggage, a digital officer & a hairdresser for Meghan. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑What’s On The Agenda👑 The royal couple have a packed few weeks ahead on their first major royal tour (they got their feet wet with a short trip to Ireland in July). But, with 76 engagements in 16 days, this is a whole new ball game. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meghan will handle 2engagements alone (one for a cause she supported prior to her marriage—the United Nations Women’s “Markets of Change” project). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Per Kensington Place, the trip will “reflect the age of the Duke and Duchess. The pair will focus on youth leadership projects that address social, economic and environmental challenges across the Commonwealth. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But THE flagship event on this trip is Sydney’s Invictus Games. The veteran-focused program is Harry’s passion project/brainchild. But it has newly special meaning, since the couple made their FIRST official appearance together at last year’s games in Toronto—just 2 months before annoucing their engagement (images 8-10). It’s crazy to think about how much their lives have changed in a year. Are you ready for 16 days of nonstop Meghan & Harry? I know I am!
