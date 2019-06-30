Meghan showt met déze jurk dat ze na de bevalling weer een slanke taille heeft
Vanwege haar zwangerschap hebben we haar bij evenementen eventjes moeten missen, maar ze is terug. Meghan Markle heeft zich van haar beste kant laten zien bij een honkbalwedstrijd.
In een donkere jurk met een grote riem laat ze zien dat ze haar slanke taille na de bevalling weer terug heeft.
In het Olympic Park in Londen waren Meghan en Harry aanwezig bij de wedstrijd tussen de Yankees uit New York en de Red Sox uit Boston. Het is allemaal onderdeel van de Invictus Games die bedoeld zijn voor veteranen, wat Harry jaarlijks organiseert. Meghan is weer in topvorm, zo blijkt uit de officiële foto’s die gemaakt zijn. Want als je haar zo ziet, zou je niet denken dat ze net is bevallen van een zoontje.
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
Op hoge hakken loopt de hertogin nog liever niet. Ze draagt platte schoenen onder haar zwarte jurk.
De Britse royals gingen overigens niet met lege handen naar huis: ze kregen als cadeautje een rompertje met de naam van hun zoontje erop. Een sportief pakje nog wel: een echte baseball romper. Daar zal Archie vast blij mee zijn.
Bron & Beeld: ANP