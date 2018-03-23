Model (29) deelt eerlijke foto's van lichaam met littekens na operaties
Het Australische model Bec Craven (29) zette de stap om op internet haar eerlijke verhaal te delen. Twee jaar geleden onderging het model een harttransplantatie, wat duidelijke littekens op haar lichaam achterliet.
Ze hoopt nu door haar verhaal te delen anderen te inspireren.
Bali
Twee jaar geleden liep Bec een virus op in Bali wat resulteerde in de chronische hartspierziekte cardiomyopathie. De operaties waren intens: ze kreeg een mechanisch hart ingebouwd en onderging een harttransplantatie.
Acceptatie
Bec vond het in eerste instantie lastig om de littekens te accepteren. Toch besloot ze het om te draaien en besloot van zichzelf, inclusief littekens, te houden en haar verhaal te delen. Ze schrijft bij sommige foto’s: “Mijn litteken is een symbool voor mij voor de moeilijke tijden. Het is een medaille, een erepenning.”
Foto
Op Instagram deelde ze een foto wat aan de linkerkant een foto laat zien van vlak na de operatie, en rechts een foto van enkele weken geleden. Ze schrijft erbij: “Het is de allereerste keer dat ik zoiets post, hopelijk zijn jullie een beetje aardig voor mij. Vandaag trek ik wat tijd uit om te reflecteren op de voorbije twee jaar. De foto aan de linkerkant werd vijf weken na mijn hartransplantatie genomen, de foto aan de rechterkant is slechts enkele weken oud. Mijn harttransplantatie was niet alleen een zegen, het heeft ook m’n ogen geopend. De maatschappelijke druk kan ongelooflijk hard zijn. Littekens waren altijd al iets wat je weg moest stoppen, maar raad eens, anno 2018 worden littekens niet enkel als mooi beschouwd, ze zijn ook speciaal, uniek en krachtig. Ze vertellen een verhaal. Toon de wereld wie jij bent.”
First time putting something like this up so be kind ☺️ Taking time out today to reflect on the last 2 years of having a heart transplant. The photo on the left is a picture I uploaded on my instagram 5 weeks after receiving a new heart and the one on right was only a few weeks ago. Where have those 2 years gone!!Having a transplant has not just been a blessing but an eye opening experience. I feel like I’m on a never ending rollercoaster sometimes 😆 . The pressures of our society can be pretty crazy and hard to deal with. Scars were always something that you felt like you had to hide but GUESS WHAT it’s 2018 and scars are not only labelled beautiful, special, unique but are powerful and storytelling. Show the world what your made off! There will always be those annoying people that comment nasty things but you will shine above that. You can wave to them from top 👋🏼🖕🏼love yourself♥️♥️♥️♥️ You ARE worth every penny and MORE ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #hearttransplant #woman #metoo #scars #love #instagood #photooftheday #picoftheday #inspiration #motivation #god #transplant #girl #realtalk #real #realshit #media #selenagomez #heart #life #mylife #follow #journey #loveyourself #loveyou #lovegod #blessed #happy
A lot of people have been sending me messages this morning about the news of beautiful @selenagomez having a kidney transplant. I know she will never actually see this but from one transplant recipient to another, woman to woman, you are truely blessed. The gift of life is one that not many people in the world get given. Not only were you an inspiration to many already but now you are to so many more. Having a transplant was/is hard. I know my journey wasn’t easy and still isn’t! Having a heart transplant 1 year and 8 months ago and a mechanical heart before that has completely changed my whole out look on life. Each day is special. The people you meet are special. The world we live in is special. The work I’ve done over the past 2 years here in Australia to raise awareness for organ donation gives me so much joy to think I’ve at least saved one persons life. Anyways If I keep writing I’m going to shed a few tears. I wish @selenagomez the absolute very best with her new kidney. Battle scars baby girl ❤️❤️🌈🙌🏼 . . . #hearttransplant #transplant #awareness #joy #god #selenagomez #selena #selenators #instagood #instadaily #instacool #dailyinspiration #daily #lifeisbeautiful #blessed #gift
Het litteken weerhoudt het model niet om, zo fotogeniek als ze is, voor de camera te verschijnen:
BE PROUD 👊🏻 BE BOLD 👊🏻 BE YOU . 📸 @clash.studio #heartofgold #inspiration #survivor #hearttransplant #donatelife #heart #hearttransplantsurvivor #scar #zipper #journey #donate #beproud #woman #women #womenempowerment #photooftheday #photoshoot #photography #photo #instagood #instacool #instadaily #instagram #bless #god #thankful #life
Today marks two years ago that I received the best gift you could ever be given. A selfless act of love and life. To my donor- You are beautiful, You are a inspiration and I will cherish your heart like it’s my own. To my donor family out there somewhere in Australia, I’m sorry I haven’t written you a letter yet but I promise it is coming. I have so many things I want to say that I get frustrated and never finish it 😔. You will forever be in my life whether we know each other or not. Reflecting on the last 3 Years is an emotional time for me but also realising how strong I have been. Spreading the message around the world about organ donation and body image has been a passion that I will continue to do. Love yourself for who YOU are not who they want you to be. To all the people who have been following my journey and supporting me, Thank you. It’s a beautiful day to be alive!!!! Live your best life 🙌🏼 Those dreams/ goals you have and feel like they will never come true, what do you have to lose?? Get it 💪🏼 God is good. God is great. Pic 👉🏻 @clash.studio | #heart #hearttransplant #hearttransplantsurvivor #inspiration #scar #organdonation #womanpower #transplant #reflection #recovery #surgery #instagood #daily #dailyinspiration #film #god #godisgood #blessed #life #35mm
1
Early morning snorkel is the best why to start the day. Having a heart transplant I have to be very careful of skin cancer now so I only allow myself abit of sun early in the morning and then I escape into a cave for the middle of the day haha 😂♥️♥️♥️. Ps this mermaid pool is filled with fishes 🐠🐟 | #snorkel #hearttransplant #scar #zipperscar #living #earlymornings
