Model (29) deelt eerlijke foto's van lichaam met littekens na operaties

Het Australische model Bec Craven (29) zette de stap om op internet haar eerlijke verhaal te delen. Twee jaar geleden onderging het model een harttransplantatie, wat duidelijke littekens op haar lichaam achterliet.

Ze hoopt nu door haar verhaal te delen anderen te inspireren.

Bali

Twee jaar geleden liep Bec een virus op in Bali wat resulteerde in de chronische hartspierziekte cardiomyopathie. De operaties waren intens: ze kreeg een mechanisch hart ingebouwd en onderging een harttransplantatie.

Acceptatie

Bec vond het in eerste instantie lastig om de littekens te accepteren. Toch besloot ze het om te draaien en besloot van zichzelf, inclusief littekens, te houden en haar verhaal te delen. Ze schrijft bij sommige foto’s: “Mijn litteken is een symbool voor mij voor de moeilijke tijden. Het is een medaille, een erepenning.”

Foto

Op Instagram deelde ze een foto wat aan de linkerkant een foto laat zien van vlak na de operatie, en rechts een foto van enkele weken geleden. Ze schrijft erbij: “Het is de allereerste keer dat ik zoiets post, hopelijk zijn jullie een beetje aardig voor mij. Vandaag trek ik wat tijd uit om te reflecteren op de voorbije twee jaar. De foto aan de linkerkant werd vijf weken na mijn hartransplantatie genomen, de foto aan de rechterkant is slechts enkele weken oud. Mijn harttransplantatie was niet alleen een zegen, het heeft ook m’n ogen geopend. De maatschappelijke druk kan ongelooflijk hard zijn. Littekens waren altijd al iets wat je weg moest stoppen, maar raad eens, anno 2018 worden littekens niet enkel als mooi beschouwd, ze zijn ook speciaal, uniek en krachtig. Ze vertellen een verhaal. Toon de wereld wie jij bent.”

Het litteken weerhoudt het model niet om, zo fotogeniek als ze is, voor de camera te verschijnen:

