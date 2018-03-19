Model Chris Garafola (30) heeft kritiek op de diversiteit aan modellen in de industrie. Om zijn punt te maken (en om haar te verrassen) organiseerde hij een professionele fotoshoot voor zijn zus Brittany (32) die het syndroom van Down heeft.

Droom

“Vroeger wilde mijn zus altijd alles doen wat ik ook deed. Of ik nu naar de nieuwste speelfilm in de bioscoop ging of op mezelf ging wonen, ze wilde dezelfde kansen. En terecht”, vertelt Chris. Hij wilde daarom iets speciaals voor zijn zusje Brittany doen met haar verjaardag. Aangezien hij een groot netwerk in de mode-industrie heeft, kon hij haar droom waarmaken. Hij organiseerde een professionele fotoshoot.

Hulp

Op Instagram postte hij een berichtje waarin hij vertelde dat hij op zoek was naar kappers, fotografen en studio-eigenaren in de omgeving om een handje te helpen. De reacties waren overweldigend. “Ik kreeg berichten over de hele wereld”, vertelt hij trots. “Ongelooflijk hoeveel mensen ons wilden helpen.”

Fotoshoot

En zo geschiedde. Brittany’s haar en make-up werd door een team van kappers en visagisten gedaan, terwijl een andere ploeg het bloemstuk creëerde. En het resultaat mag er zijn. De foto’s zijn prachtig geworden. Brittany straalt van oor tot oor.

Chris hoopt hij dat de betekenis van “mooi” verandert. “Schoonheid komt in zo veel verschillende vormen, liefde is schoonheid, vertrouwen is schoonheid, charisma en karakter zijn óók schoonheid.”

Bijdrage

Gelukkig zien we steeds vaker iemand met het syndroom van Down in de modellenwereld. Tijdens Belfast Fashion Week mocht Kate Grand de catwalk op. Dit meisje met het Downsyndroom kreeg een staande ovatie. Daarnaast is er al een Brits bureau voor modellen, acteurs en artiesten met een handicap. “Het is geweldig om te zien dat steeds meer kinderen en volwassenen met het syndroom van Down vertegenwoordigd zijn in alle delen van onze samenleving. Als model, op het podium, op het scherm en op andere werkplekken”, vertelt Kate Potter, woordvoerster van Down Syndrome Association UK. “Mensen met het syndroom van Down kunnen op allerlei verschillende manieren een enorme bijdrage leveren aan hun families, lokale gemeenschappen en de samenleving in het algemeen.”

De beste berichten van Libelle in je mailbox ontvangen? Meld je aan voor onze nieuwsbrief.

Bron: LADbible. Beeld: Instagram