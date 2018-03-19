Chris verrast zijn zus met Downsyndroom op haar verjaardag met een fotoshoot
Model Chris Garafola (30) heeft kritiek op de diversiteit aan modellen in de industrie. Om zijn punt te maken (en om haar te verrassen) organiseerde hij een professionele fotoshoot voor zijn zus Brittany (32) die het syndroom van Down heeft.
Droom
“Vroeger wilde mijn zus altijd alles doen wat ik ook deed. Of ik nu naar de nieuwste speelfilm in de bioscoop ging of op mezelf ging wonen, ze wilde dezelfde kansen. En terecht”, vertelt Chris. Hij wilde daarom iets speciaals voor zijn zusje Brittany doen met haar verjaardag. Aangezien hij een groot netwerk in de mode-industrie heeft, kon hij haar droom waarmaken. Hij organiseerde een professionele fotoshoot.
Hulp
Op Instagram postte hij een berichtje waarin hij vertelde dat hij op zoek was naar kappers, fotografen en studio-eigenaren in de omgeving om een handje te helpen. De reacties waren overweldigend. “Ik kreeg berichten over de hele wereld”, vertelt hij trots. “Ongelooflijk hoeveel mensen ons wilden helpen.”
Fellow photographers, stylists, hair & makeup, studio owners, videographers, friends — lend me your heart and your ears! My beautiful sister Brittany has always told me she’s wanted to model like her brother. I always tell her she is already a model, yet she still wants to do what I do. I don’t blame her, she deserves everything I do in this life, so I’d love to make that happen for her on a special day! This July, Brittany will be staying with me in Boston for her birthday. I thought it would be very special for brit and I to do a quick little shoot together for a birthday present. It will be something we will always cherish and remember. Not to mention, I’ve always wanted a shot of Brittany and I in my portfolio anyway. First, because she’s my life and brings out my true beauty. Secondly, there needs to be more awareness and acceptance around people with special needs. One example, being that in the fashion world. People with special needs represent a huge portion of our population yet almost 100% of the advertisements and marketing showcase people without special needs. We need to challenge what our society considers beautiful s I don’t care how “beautiful” you are on the outside — true beauty is a package deal. People with special needs have more light in their hearts than stars in the sky. Brittany will be here in Boston July 19th or 20th. I would also love to get her haircut and pick out a cute outfit or two. Nothing is set in stone, but if you may be interested in making Brittany’s day, and mine, let me know. I’d love to make this a beautiful day to remember. #TeamGarafola Love, Chris
Fotoshoot
En zo geschiedde. Brittany’s haar en make-up werd door een team van kappers en visagisten gedaan, terwijl een andere ploeg het bloemstuk creëerde. En het resultaat mag er zijn. De foto’s zijn prachtig geworden. Brittany straalt van oor tot oor.
Chris hoopt hij dat de betekenis van “mooi” verandert. “Schoonheid komt in zo veel verschillende vormen, liefde is schoonheid, vertrouwen is schoonheid, charisma en karakter zijn óók schoonheid.”
Your purpose will always be greater than your challenges. We are all worthy of everything this life has to offer. Not just some things, everything. Not just some people, everyone. You were blessed with the miracle of life, just like everyone else. Now, if you want to define beauty, start with putting a hand over your heart. If you feel a beat, you have a purpose, and it doesn’t get any more beautiful than that. Keep on dancing my angel, and never stop. CREW & SPONSORS 📷@hive.studio @tayglo @kaciecorbelle @cassablanca_kid @austinhuck @jpietroski @itsclaireroche @kaciecorbelle @chrisvalites @sashagreenhalgh @michael0bueno @hlm1230 @bearwalkcinema @veevisuals @tayglo @kaciecorbelle @ennisinc @maggieagency @thetrustees @wholefoods @starmarkets @b_p_r @boston_photo_rental
Bijdrage
Gelukkig zien we steeds vaker iemand met het syndroom van Down in de modellenwereld. Tijdens Belfast Fashion Week mocht Kate Grand de catwalk op. Dit meisje met het Downsyndroom kreeg een staande ovatie. Daarnaast is er al een Brits bureau voor modellen, acteurs en artiesten met een handicap. “Het is geweldig om te zien dat steeds meer kinderen en volwassenen met het syndroom van Down vertegenwoordigd zijn in alle delen van onze samenleving. Als model, op het podium, op het scherm en op andere werkplekken”, vertelt Kate Potter, woordvoerster van Down Syndrome Association UK. “Mensen met het syndroom van Down kunnen op allerlei verschillende manieren een enorme bijdrage leveren aan hun families, lokale gemeenschappen en de samenleving in het algemeen.”
I am so, incredibly grateful, for all of the amazingly talented people who offered their time and services, to make my sister Brittany’s birthday, one she’ll never forget. Brittany has always wanted to do everything her little brother did. If I go to prom, she wants to go to prom, if I go to college she wants to go to college. Over the years, I always showed her my work and she’s like, “That’s cool! I want to model!” She kept asking and asking. As you guys who follow my journey know, Brittany and I would do Instagram videos together documenting our every day lives as siblings. She started saying, “I want to go to Hollywood! I want a limo!” I was like, “Where are you getting all this stuff from? You don’t want to go to Hollywood, you have the best life in the world.” But she kept going back to the modeling thing so I decided to surprise her for her birthday and make that wish come true and have her model for the day. The priority was to make her day and show her she can do anything that her brother can do and she should be allowed to. My sister’s the most beautiful person in the world. On a greater scale, I wanted to show the world what true beauty is. I wanted to encourage people to live life happy, be strong and confident, and to spread positive energy with the world. There is a lot of hurt and anger in our world, but there will always be more love and light. Brittany, your brother loves you more than you know. I hope you had the best day — you looked stunning. Maybe one of these days, you and your little brother will model a big campaign together as #TeamGarafola. Regardless, you’ll always be a supermodel and you will always, be my hero. **BIG THANKS TO OUR AMAZING CREW!!** 👇🏼 @hive.studio @cassablanca_kid @austinhuck @jpietroski @itsclaireroche @chrisvalites @sashagreenhalgh @michael0bueno @hlm1230 @bearwalkcinema @veevisuals @tayglo @kaciecorbelle @ennisinc @maggieagency @thetrustees @wholefoods @starmarkets @traderjoes @b_p_r @boston_photo_rental @changingthefaceofbeauty #changingthefaceofbeauty #fashion #editorial #Supermodel #todayshow #ellendegeneres #dailyinspiration #downsyndromeawareness #lovematters #love #Gap #IMGModels #wlyg #calvinklein
Behind the scenes video of Brittany’s birthday shoot ❤️CREW & SPONSORS❤️ 📷@hive.studio 🎥@bearwalkcinema 👗@tayglo .💅🏻@kaciecorbelle @cassablanca_kid @austinhuck @jpietroski @itsclaireroche @chrisvalites @sashagreenhalgh @michael0bueno @ennisinc @maggieagency @thetrustees @wholefoods @starmarkets @b_p_r @boston_photo_rental @hlm1230 @veevisuals
Bron: LADbible. Beeld: Instagram