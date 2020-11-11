Hecht of juist niet: de band tussen moeder & dochter is een bijzondere. Wat gebeurt er als je de tijd neemt voor een goed gesprek? Elke week praten een dochter en haar moeder over oud zeer en nieuw verdriet, over grote vreugde en dierbare momenten.

Deze week spreken we Loes en Dora. Loes (51) verloor haar zoon toen hij 8 was, is hertrouwd en woont samen met haar nieuwe man en zijn puberdochters. Dora (82) is pas weduwe geworden. Ze heeft twee kinderen: Loes en Ruud. Na het overlijden van haar vader maakt Loes zich zorgen om haar moeder Dora: ze is bang dat ze vereen