Moeder (51) bevalt van eigen kleindochter: "Ik voelde dat ik het aan zou kunnen"
Toen haar dochter het bericht kreeg dat ze een draagmoeder zou moeten zoeken omdat haar lichaam een zwangerschap niet aankan, bood de 51-jarige moeder Julie Loving aan om haar draagmoeder te zijn. Nu heeft ze haar eigen kleindochter op de wereld gezet.
Begin deze maand beviel Julie Loving uit het Amerikaanse Illinois van haar eigen kleindochter. Haar dochter Breanna kan zelf geen kinderen krijgen en kreeg van de artsen het advies om op zoek te gaan naar een draagmoeder. Dat kost in Amerika al snel 100.000 dollar, dus ging het stel in hun directe kring op zoek naar een geschikte draagmoeder. Die vonden ze al snel bij Breanna’s moeder.
Moeder draagmoeder eigen kleindochter
Moeder Julie bood zichzelf aan als draagmoeder voor het stel. In een interview in het televisieprogramma Good Morning America zegt ze daarover: “Ik heb 19 marathons gelopen en meerdere triathlons volbracht. Ik voelde dat mijn gezondheid het aan zou kunnen en ik had makkelijke zwangerschappen bij mijn twee eigen kinderen.” Na meerdere tests werd ze goedgekeurd en uiteindelijk beviel ze tien dagen voor de uitgerekende datum via een keizersnede.
Bevalling
Breanna was ook aanwezig bij de geboorte van haar dochtertje Briar: “Het was heel surrealistisch”, vertelt zij. “Er ging zoveel door me heen toen ik zag waar mijn moeder doorheen moest, allemaal voor mij.” Breanna is haar moeder zo dankbaar dat ze elke dag met het kleine meisje op bezoek wil gaan bij oma. “Als ik naar mijn dochter kijk, weet ik dat ik alles voor haar zou doen. Net als mijn moeder voor mij deed.”
20 WEEKS! Half way there!! Last week we went to a suburb of the city to a place called The Belly Factory! It’s a place where you can get a few extra sneak peaks of your little one on ultrasound! We had a great experience and the tech was super cute and explained every little detail and took her time. A sweet friend called ahead and bought us a bear that they put a recording of her heartbeat in! I held it together inside but when i got to the car the waterworks began. Cried and just let it out, it felt so good to see her little face and fingers and toes. Mama was being a mom to me again, rubbing my back consoling me. Good to know moms are moms no matter how old you get. Forever there for their babies, just like i plan to be! Raw and real, but happy tears! #surrogacyjourney #surrogategrandma #ivfjourney #surrogacyislove #mommyinfluencer #instagood #momsofinstagram #infertilityawareness #infertilitysupport #surrogacyannouncement #pregnancyjourney #ivfpregnancy #surrogatepregnancy
A lot of new followers here! Quick recap! My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who’s 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫! We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it’s rare, but that’s not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. “you crazy!?” lol… I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity … I don’t think there’s ever been a morning I don’t wake up and pinch myself. Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you’re from ♥ 📸: @oatsandhoneyphotography
This little pumpkin is 36 Weeks!!! No baby…yet!! you guys are so funny in my DMs 😂 AND.. baby is head down! Hallelujah! We are putting all the final touches on our house renovations and her nursery is done! (I’ll share soon!) We got all our baby items ready to use and hospital bags packed! One baby item I’m still undecided on is a baby carrier or wrap! So many options and styles, help me out, what’s your favorite! Tag the brand below and the style and i’ll be checking them out!
ᴡᴇʟᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ ᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ… 𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒓 𝑱𝒖𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆 𝑳𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒘𝒐𝒐𝒅 Born 11/2/20 2:24pm 7 lbs 1 oz 19.25 inches and has filled our hearts with so much joy!! My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery. The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away. Holding my daughter in my arms my heart is bursting. The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mom did for me. Every move and decision I make for my daughter, I’m finding the answers through how my mom raised me. The way she loves and the selflessness she exudes is pure, genuine and kind. My mom Julie, and baby Briar are doing fantastic and healthy! I have SO MUCH to share on our birth experience, but right now my husband and I are soaking up these newborn moments! 📸: Fresh 48 with @rachellangloisphoto
Bron: GMA.com. Beeld: Instagram