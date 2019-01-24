Moeder doet noodoproep voor ouderen: 'Op een dag ben je het zelf'

De Australische Adele Barbaro kan niet langer aanzien hoe mensen omgaan met de ouderen in de samenleving. Ze roept via social media mensen op om wat meer naar ouderen om te kijken.

Toen Adele in één week tijd tot twee keer toe zag gebeuren hoe een oudere verloren rondliep zonder dat iemand te hulp schoot, besloot ze haar verhaal te doen op Instagram.

Advertentie

Verkeerde kant

“Deze week heb ik twee keer gezien hoe een oudere wegkwijnt in ons drukke leven.” Ze zag hoe een oudere man in de supermarkt vroeg waar hij pijnstillers kon vinden. Hij kreeg te horen in welk gangpad het lag, maar werd daarna aan zijn lot overgelaten. “Hij worstelde duidelijk met navigeren door de supermarkt en ik zag hoe hij de verkeerde kant op liep.” Natuurlijk pakte ze de man bij de arm en dirigeerde hem zelf de juiste richting op.

Bloed

Later die week zag ze een oudere man die overduidelijk was gevallen. Zijn been was bebloed, maar hij werd genegeerd door voorbijgangers. “Hij schuifelde langs mensen in het café terwijl hij langzaam naar zijn auto liep. Niemand stopte. Niemand keek naar hem. Ik nam hem mee naar zijn auto en checkte of hij oké was.”

Respect

Adele vraagt nu anderen ook eens een minuut de tijd te nemen om met een oudere te praten. Die onbekende oudere is ook iemands ouder, iemands opa, iemands oma of familielid. En op een dag bevinden we ons allemaal in die positie. “Denk aan je ouders en grootouders en hoe boos je zou zijn als niemand op straat hen zou helpen. Ooit waren ze zoals jij. Ze waren druk, moesten werken, kinderen opvoeden en nog tot alles in staat. Nu zitten ze in een ouder lichaam dat niet meer zo snel gaat als vroeger en raken ze verward van dit drukke leven. Ze verdienen al ons respect. Op een dag zijn wij het zelf.”

Iedere dag de best gelezen berichten van Libelle in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor de nieuwsbrief!

Bron: Mama Mia. Beeld: Instagram