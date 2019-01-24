Moeder doet noodoproep voor ouderen: 'Op een dag ben je het zelf'
De Australische Adele Barbaro kan niet langer aanzien hoe mensen omgaan met de ouderen in de samenleving. Ze roept via social media mensen op om wat meer naar ouderen om te kijken.
Toen Adele in één week tijd tot twee keer toe zag gebeuren hoe een oudere verloren rondliep zonder dat iemand te hulp schoot, besloot ze haar verhaal te doen op Instagram.
Verkeerde kant
“Deze week heb ik twee keer gezien hoe een oudere wegkwijnt in ons drukke leven.” Ze zag hoe een oudere man in de supermarkt vroeg waar hij pijnstillers kon vinden. Hij kreeg te horen in welk gangpad het lag, maar werd daarna aan zijn lot overgelaten. “Hij worstelde duidelijk met navigeren door de supermarkt en ik zag hoe hij de verkeerde kant op liep.” Natuurlijk pakte ze de man bij de arm en dirigeerde hem zelf de juiste richting op.
Bloed
Later die week zag ze een oudere man die overduidelijk was gevallen. Zijn been was bebloed, maar hij werd genegeerd door voorbijgangers. “Hij schuifelde langs mensen in het café terwijl hij langzaam naar zijn auto liep. Niemand stopte. Niemand keek naar hem. Ik nam hem mee naar zijn auto en checkte of hij oké was.”
Respect
Adele vraagt nu anderen ook eens een minuut de tijd te nemen om met een oudere te praten. Die onbekende oudere is ook iemands ouder, iemands opa, iemands oma of familielid. En op een dag bevinden we ons allemaal in die positie. “Denk aan je ouders en grootouders en hoe boos je zou zijn als niemand op straat hen zou helpen. Ooit waren ze zoals jij. Ze waren druk, moesten werken, kinderen opvoeden en nog tot alles in staat. Nu zitten ze in een ouder lichaam dat niet meer zo snel gaat als vroeger en raken ze verward van dit drukke leven. Ze verdienen al ons respect. Op een dag zijn wij het zelf.”
Twice this week, I have watched an elderly individual, fade into the busy life in which we all live. One man just needed Panadol for his wife but the shop assistant simply said it’s in ‘6’. But he struggled to navigate the supermarket and as I watched him go in the wrong direction, I left all my groceries and took him where he needed to go. Today, I watched an elderly man struggle in the heat, who had obviously had a fall with a huge scrape and blood on his leg. He walked past people in the cafe, while he slowly made his way to his car. Not one person stopped. Or looked. Or acknowledged him. I took him to his car and checked he was ok. He told me he had a fall and wasn’t sure how the air con worked in his car so he just didn’t use it. I sat with him, until his air con kicked in and heard him talk about the old frail body that he is in, that fails him now, every single day. . When you see an elderly person walking down the street, searching in the supermarket or struggling to their car, take a minute out of your busy schedule and ask them if they need a hand. Think about your grand parents and your parents and how pissed you would be if someone didn’t stop to help them. But more, think of them as you. . Once upon a time they were you. They were busy, they had work, they had children, they were able…. Today, they are just in an older body that is not going as fast as it used to and this busy life is fucking confusing. They deserve our utmost respect and consideration. One day it will be you, it will be us. I wish more people gave a shit about them and acknowledged them for their admirable existence and geez I hope someday, not that far away, someone does it for me…. . Watch my stories for the full story xxx
Bron: Mama Mia. Beeld: Instagram