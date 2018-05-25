Op deze Instagram delen kersverse moeders hun meest ongepolijste foto's
Op het gros van de beelden die kersverse moeders na hun bevalling met de wereld delen, zien we sereen snurkende baby’s en glimlachende ouders. Leuk. Lief. Mooi.
Maar op de Instagram-pagina ‘Take back postpartum’ laten mama’s the good, the bad and the ugly zien in de nasleep van hun bevalling. Zó realistisch en ongepolijst zie je het zelden op het verijdelde internet.
Pijn
Van pijn lijden tijdens borstvoeding geven, oververmoeid zijn, huilen op het toilet en nog rondlopen met een bolle, maar lege babybuik: nee, dit zijn niet de standaard zwangerschaps-, bevallings- of babyfoto’s die je op je tijdlijn voorbij ziet komen. Maar dat maakt deze krachtige, uitgeputte vrouwen of baby’s die nog vechten voor hun leven er niet minder prachtig op.
Love love love fresh postpartum bellies! 😍 How can a postpartum body be anything but magnificent?! If you can find beauty in another woman’s body then why not your own? We all share the same energy, beauty, and magic even if it’s form uniquely varies a bit. -January Harshe _ Image of @thesimplefolk_ by @catfancote.capturingbirth via @australianbirthstories! #takebackpostpartum
Feeling this. ❤️ “My body feels broken… everything hurts… I don’t feel like I’m bonding as easily this time around… today has gone to shit.” @austinbirthphotos _ These are excerpts from my raw postpartum session with this incredible woman, mother, human, photographer and friend @heathergallagher.photography _ #takebackpostpartum #postpartumwithoutfear #motherhoodunplugged #motherhood #birthbecomesher #birthwithoutfear #candidmotherhood #fourthtrimester #thesincerestoryteller #dearphotographer #postpartum #birthphotographer
“Samantha’s firstborn was an unexpected caesarean. After realising that she had very little understanding of her options at the time, education became a priority throughout her second pregnancy 📚 Her second son was born in water in one of the calmest, unassisted births I’ve ever seen.” ✨ 📷:@melissajeanbabies #birthwithoutfear #takebackpostpartum
@ellianagilbertphotography, “This was me, 8 days postpartum. I was exhausted, sweaty, milky, crusty, still bloody, a bit sore down there, sore everywhere else in my body, my breasts were engorged and working in overdrive to support both my newborn on one side, and my 2 year old on the other – it was the only way I could nap them, so this is how we did it, I’d tandem nurse them both, and I would try to close my eyes as well, because, essentially, I would be trapped in that spot for the next 2-3 hours. This was my life for the following year, more or less. This isn’t the only way to do things, certainly not the only “right” way to do things… but it’s how I lived through my first year with a newborn and a toddler, and I don’t regret any of it. But, god, did it ever take a toll. Almost 4 years later and I am still working to climb out of the fog that was my life back then. I’m getting into a gym regimen now, and am taking better care of my gut, and how I feed myself, I no longer breastfeed and I have my body back to myself, which is SO GREAT – even though, every time I think about nursing my girls, my heart feels pinched and swollen and I tear up. ❤ It is a time I will forever cherish and feel proud of. I look at this photo and I can just FEEL the sacrifice. I love capturing the beauty of new parents in this phase of life. The beauty in the sacrifice is unlike anything else – the rawest form of beauty there is. I am glad this photo was taken of me – even though it was just a cellphone pic. I’m grateful that someone noticed and bothered to recognize me in that moment. Ask someone to snap a pic like this of you too. Don’t be shy. It’s worth it. People don’t think of it… You have you ask for it. You won’t be sorry. You’ll have that pic forever to look back on and remember what a BADASS you were during such a trying time in your life. A professional photographer is a luxury not affordable for everyone. But you can ask a close friend or relative to snap a pic with their or your phone. You won’t regret it.” #birthwithoutfear #takebackpostpartum
Yup. This kid is upside down. Trying to unblock a milk duct 😂😂 Post partum looks a little like this 👊🏽 ✔Tired as fuck ✔Leaking tits ✔Infected and blocked milk ducts ✔A floppy gut ✔Uneven boobs ✔Tears (quite a few) ✔Covered in baby shit, vomit and piss ✔Bleeding cracked nips ✔Pretending you are listening to your 7 and 9 year old but you don’t know what the fuck they are saying ✔Eating and drinkng more than you did when you were pregnant As you can see its super glamorous and I wouldn’t change it for the world. Also this need to “bounce” back ? Our bodies carried a human for 40 weeks, birthed the bloody thing, the last thing we shoukd worry about is loosing weight, or getting back to normal, or trying to be a hero and do everything. I learnt my lesson with the first two. It does sweet fuck all for your mental health Thank your amazing body for doing such an awesome job. Don’t expect too much from your self and remember this too shall pass. From a blistered nipple mumma xx @benessa_v #takebackpostpartum
“THIS is what ‘snapping back’ after carrying a child looks like. Ice packs on your boobs cuz your milk just came in; ice packs on your entire vag cuz a whole person just tore thru that sucka; bags and circles under your eyes cuz you haven’t slept since your water broke; and your favorite outfit is anything with space for the gigantic pad catching all the blood and fluid falling out of your body. And snacks that you may fall asleep eating…cuz during the one good hour that your tiny human sleeps, you’ve got to eat, sleep, and pee, too.” @nikkig_johnson _ #TakeBackPostPartum #MotherhoodInColor #FourthTrimester #Postpartum #MomLife #RealLifeSnapBack #BirthWithoutFear
Sometimes postpartum looks like this. 💙 “This is as close as we can get, but it isn’t nearly close enough.” @joanna_b _ #birthwithoutfear #2weeksold #takebackpostpartum #postpartum #4thtrimester #gerd #apnea #postpartum #failuretothrive #highriskpregnancy #hyperemesisgravidarum #hgawareness #hgaftermath #piccline #incompetentcervix #cervicalcerclage #variationsofnormal
“Ok, I’m going to say it for us all. Breastfeeding is hard. It’s really, really hard. Sometimes I can’t even explain what makes it so difficult. The uncertainty, second guessing, responsibility, commitment, discomfort…just to name a few. We trusted our bodies to grow our babies for 9 months and now we have to trust our body to supply the nourishment for our babes growth & development. Talk about pressure😳 Breastfeeding is full of unanswered questions. You truly don’t know what’s going on down there. Too much? Too little? Too intense? Not enough hindmilk? Not enough time? Plugged duct? Mastitis? WTF!!! As if it wasn’t hard enough😓And of course the biggest way to know if you’re doing well is if the baby is gaining weight…great, let me just whip out my handy dandy baby scale😑..But, even with all of that. We all so desperately want to survive and push through. We so badly want to have our baby thrive. We want that relationship. We want the experience. In the end, fed is best. That’s what matters. But all I know right now is that breastfeeding is hard. I am doing my very best but always have a question in the back of my mind. Always second guessing myself. Always wondering if I’m doing OKAY. I’m determined to tough it out. I want to do this. Mamas really do need all the support they can get. So mama, you’re hearing it from me, you’re not going crazy, it is hard, but you’re doing good. Keep going!! There’s a rumor going around that it gets easier.” @thenashvillebump #birthwithoutfear #takebackpostpartum
“Despite how difficult my postpartum was and sometimes still is, what I see more than anything when I look at my Hope wounds is a beautiful and loving Mama trying to do all she can to provide the greatest love and care for her miracles. I see a strong woman who not only fought and conquered infertility, but spoke up and ultimately didn’t let postpartum anxiety and depression beat her. There is so much beauty in that when I look at my Hope wounds.” @thefortintrio _ Celebrating my Scars. Link in her bio. _ #tripletmom #tigerstripes #postpartumbody #postpartumdepression #bebraveyou #motherhood #momlife #motherhoodsimplified #postpartum #mombod #hopewounds #birthwithoutfear #selflovegeneration #takebackpostpartum
“I spent Mothers Day blissfully disconnected with all my boys. 💛 Instead of posting a done up photo depicting the highlight reel version of motherhood, I wanted to share this picture… because THIS is motherhood. This picture was taken hours after Cash arrived & it shows the reality of how much your mind, body & soul change after bringing life into the world. Stretch marks, saggy skin, exhaustion, a body that will never be the same… but 1000% worth it for the reward I received. 💛 To all you beautiful mamas out there rocking the body motherhood gave you!” 👊🏼 @mandi_kamp #takebackpostpartum #birthwithoutfear #postpartum #honestmotherhood
“When I was pregnant with Paisley, there was always one thing that I would obsess about that scared me more than giving birth for the first time, #postpartum #depression. I would lay awake at night in fear of what emotions I would have after having her. Would I love her? Would I hate her? Would I feel resentment for what my body just went through? These are all very real thoughts that I had and I couldn’t get them out of my head. After dealing with depression and #anxiety my entire life, I was certain that going through it postpartum was inevitable. Then I had her and I felt….fine. In fact, I felt better than I had in my entire life. I felt happy and strong and powerful like I had just done something no other human ever could. Maybe it was just the #oxytocin talking but it was a feeling like I was floating on a cloud. Then days and weeks and months went by and the exhaustion finally set in. Around 6 months postpartum I started feeling defeated. Like if I didn’t get some kind of break soon then I would end up breaking myself. I remember sitting in my truck, tears streaming down my face because Paisley did a number of things that day that made me question whether or not I was a good mom. I felt this way for a couple weeks and then I finally was able to pull myself out of it. I’m not a doctor so I’m not sure if it was #PPD or not, but what I do know is that whatever you’re going through be it exhaustion, PPD, #PPA or even just feeling tired—you are GOING to get through this. Ask someone for help. Tell them you need their support. Take some time to practice self love and self care. You can’t pour from an empty glass. I know it’s hard, but you aren’t alone and you should never feel like you aren’t worthy enough to get the help you need. You are beyond worthy. You are the warrior goddess Mama that birthed that beautiful baby and you deserve every ounce of support and love that you can get. Don’t give up.” 🦋 @chloeandpaisley #motherhood #motherhoodrising #motherhoodsimplified #momlife #motherhoodlife #motherhoodthroughinstagram #honestlymothering #selflove #selfcare #takebackpostpartum
“When you’re a bigger woman, somehow it makes certain people think you don’t deserve to say you have a “real” postpartum body. . THIS. IS. FALSE. . You grew a human. You birthed a human, whether they came out of your lady bits or through surgery. You have a postpartum body. Period. End of story. It doesn’t matter what that body looks like. There is no definition of what a postpartum body is supposed to look like, contrary to what some people will try and force you to believe. You will see women who have no marks, or have 50. You will see women whose stomachs went right back to being smooth and flat, or hang down with loose skin. You will see women who have lots of fat on their bellies, or who have none. You will see women who were in great shape and toned when they got pregnant and women who were considered “plus size” when they got pregnant. Some women stayed in shape through pregnancy while others gained weight. But what do all of these women have in common after birthing these adorable humans? . They. Have. A. Postpartum. Body. . They have a story. Their story matters and it counts. They can post the photo if they want to. And not every photo will look the same. I am SO DONE with hearing that certain women aren’t allowed to consider their body a “real” postpartum body and post their love for it. . So here it is. Another lovely photo of my postpartum body.” @meg.boggs #takebackpostpartum
“The first week of motherhood….stay hydrated & stay in your pajamas. How time has flown by. Take as many pictures as possible because moments like these pass in the blink of an eye. Elliott was only 5lbs then.” @ericaandsandytown #twinmom #birthwithoutfear #pregnantbelly #postpartum #postpartumbody #beautiful #takebackpostpartum
