Op deze Instagram delen kersverse moeders hun meest ongepolijste foto's

Op het gros van de beelden die kersverse moeders na hun bevalling met de wereld delen, zien we sereen snurkende baby’s en glimlachende ouders. Leuk. Lief. Mooi.

Maar op de Instagram-pagina ‘Take back postpartum’ laten mama’s the good, the bad and the ugly zien in de nasleep van hun bevalling. Zó realistisch en ongepolijst zie je het zelden op het verijdelde internet.

Pijn

Van pijn lijden tijdens borstvoeding geven, oververmoeid zijn, huilen op het toilet en nog rondlopen met een bolle, maar lege babybuik: nee, dit zijn niet de standaard zwangerschaps-, bevallings- of babyfoto’s die je op je tijdlijn voorbij ziet komen. Maar dat maakt deze krachtige, uitgeputte vrouwen of baby’s die nog vechten voor hun leven er niet minder prachtig op.

