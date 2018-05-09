Libelle Zomerweek kaarten vanaf € 15,95 >
Mensen Deze pijl wijst altijd naar rechts terwijl ‘ie ronddraait

Deze pijl wijst altijd naar rechts terwijl 'ie ronddraait

In de categorie ‘dingen waar mensen op het internet gek van worden’ is er op Instagram een filmpje verschenen van een pijltje dat ronddraait, maar tóch altijd naar rechts wijst. 

Het is niet slim gemonteerd of een truc; de camera blijft echt op de pijl gericht. We zullen niet verraden wat het is. Kijk maar gewoon het filmpje af, waarin de maker uitlegt – of eigenlijk uitbeeldt – hoe hij het tolletje gemaakt heeft. Honderdduizenden mensen gingen je voor.

Right Pointing Arrow: spin this arrow 180 degrees and it still points to the right- only in a mirror will it point left (and only to the left). Another incredible ambiguous object illusion by mathematician Kokichi Sugihara of Meiji University in Japan, the inventor of this illusion and art form. A clever combination of reflection, perspective, and viewing angle produce this striking illusion. ➡️ Follow the link in my profile for info about where to get this illusion arrow and other amazing items featured here on @physicsfun #illusion #ambiguouscylinderillusion #ambiguouscylinder #geometry #mirrorreflection #physics #ambiguousobject #kokichisugihara #physicstoy #math #mathtoy #mathstoy #optics #opticalillusion #3dprinting #perspective #science #scienceisawesome

Een bericht gedeeld door physicsfun (@physicsfun) op

lees ook

Bron: WelingelichteKringen. Beeld: Getty 

Altijd de best gelezen berichten van Libelle in je inbox? Meld je aan voor de gezelligste nieuwsbrief van Nederland. 

Bekijk meer

Travelin’ wandelschoenen

179,95 79,95

Voorjaarsactie: dagje wellness

34,50 12,95*

Elisabeth in Concert

10,- voordeel

8-daagse vliegreis naar Ibiza

vanaf 490,-

Gabbers

Gratis rangupgrade

Libelle Zomerweek entreekaarten

19,95 vanaf 15,95

2-daags Culinair arrangement in Noordwijk

99,- 79,-

54x Libelle + Bastiaan van Schaik tas

14,95 p/m

tjox Dettol box

50,25 29,95

3-daagse stedentrip naar Bordeaux

vanaf 199,-

3-daags arrangement in Scheveningen

vanaf 112,50

Voorjaarsactie: dagje wellness

34,50 12,95*

8-daagse rondreis door wijnstreek de Duitse Pfalz

vanaf 449,-

8-daagse rondreis door Andalusië

vanaf 599,-

2 nachten logeren op een landgoed in de Achterhoekse bossen

vanaf 75,-

8-daagse vliegreis naar Ibiza

vanaf 490,-

8-daagse vliegreis naar Lefkas

vanaf 549,-

3 dagen Drents genieten

vanaf 99,-

8-daagse rondreis door Corsica

vanaf 749,-

Libelle Zomerweek entreekaarten

19,95 vanaf 15,95

2-daags arrangement in Sanadome Hotel & Spa

142,- 79,-

SpaceXperience 2018 – Into the future LIVE

vanaf 35,40

2-daags Culinair arrangement in Noordwijk

99,- 79,-

André Hazes Live in Ahoy 2018

vanaf 31,40

4-daags Zeeuws Genieten arrangement

vanaf 112,10

Travelin’ wandelschoenen

179,95 79,95

tjox TREATMENTS® boxen

100,- 34,95

tjox NIVEA CELLular box

53,- 17,50

tjox TREATMENTS® Uyuni box

100,- 34,95

tjox NIVEA box

32,50 19,95

tjox Syoss box

36,- 19,95

Travelin’ enkellaarzen

179,95 74,95

54x Libelle + Bastiaan van Schaik tas

14,95 p/m

tjox I Love Raspberry box

22,95 14,95

tjox Prodent box

60,- 29,95

Burkely tas & portemonnee

vanaf 89,95

Vintage designer items op Rebelle.com

€ 30,- korting

tjox TREATMENTS® Mahayana box

100,- 34,95

tjox NIVEA MEN box

35,95 24,95

Libelle-brillencollectie bij Eyelove

Travelin’ laarzen

229,95 vanaf 94,95

Was Getekend, Annie M.G. Schmidt

vanaf 31,-

Elisabeth in Concert

10,- voordeel

Gabbers

Gratis rangupgrade

The Addams Family

vanaf 34,50

Evita

vanaf 32,-*

Disney’s The Lion King

Gratis rangupgrade

On Your Feet!

25,- voordeel

Hendrik Groen – Pogingen iets van het leven te maken

vanaf 21,50*

tjox TREATMENTS® boxen

100,- 34,95

tjox NIVEA CELLular box

53,- 17,50

tjox TREATMENTS® Uyuni box

100,- 34,95

tjox NIVEA box

32,50 19,95

tjox Syoss box

36,- 19,95

tjox Persil box

49,95 25,95

tjox Dettol box

50,25 29,95

tjox I Love Raspberry box

22,95 14,95

tjox SUN box

52,80 27,50

tjox Prodent box

60,- 29,95

tjox HG box

41,95 24,95

tjox HG Keuken & Sanitair box

42,95 25,50

tjox TREATMENTS® Mahayana box

100,- 34,95

tjox Robijn box

42,92 27,50

tjox Schoonmaakbox

47,- 29,95

tjox NIVEA MEN box

35,95 24,95

Libelle kookboek Salades

8,95

Bookazine 5 – De jongen op het houten kistje

3,25

Libelle Puzzelen 2

2,75

Libelle Special Lekker

4,50

Libelle Kleurboek

14,95

Libelle Zomerweek entreekaarten

19,95 vanaf 15,95

54x Libelle + Bastiaan van Schaik tas

14,95 p/m

Libelle kookboekpakketten

17,90 10,-

Libelle Zomerweek entree + koffie met gebak

19,95

Libelle Kookboeken Asperges + Allemaal eitjes

17,90 10,-

Libelle Zomerweek XL ticket

39,95

Libelle Lijnt Lekker pakket

17,90 10,-

2 tickets Libelle Zomerweek + 10x Libelle

35,-

Libelle Kookboeken Allemaal eitjes + Kip voor elke dag

17,90 10,-

Libelle Bookazine

vanaf 3,25

Libelle kookboekjes

voor jou geselecteerd

Laat meer voor jou geselecteerd zien
Volgende artikel wordt geladen:
Volgende bericht titel

Lekker Doorlezen

  1. Deze pijl wijst altijd naar rechts terwijl ‘ie ronddraait
    Deze pijl wijst altijd naar rechts terwijl R...
  2. Op de rode loper: dit zijn de grootste dateblunders van de cast van De Matchmaker
    Op de rode loper: dit zijn de grootste dateblun...
  3. Qmusic-dj Mattie Valk voor het eerst openhartig op tweeling-drama
    Qmusic-dj Mattie Valk voor het eerst openhartig...
  4. Libelle’s Carola bezocht één van de meest gefotografeerde plekken van Griekenland
    Libelle’s Carola bezocht één van de meest gefot...
  5. Wat een verdriet: vrouw die deze week in bakkerij beviel is overleden
    Wat een verdriet: vrouw die deze week in bakker...
volg onze kanalen