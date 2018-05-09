Deze pijl wijst altijd naar rechts terwijl 'ie ronddraait
In de categorie ‘dingen waar mensen op het internet gek van worden’ is er op Instagram een filmpje verschenen van een pijltje dat ronddraait, maar tóch altijd naar rechts wijst.
Het is niet slim gemonteerd of een truc; de camera blijft echt op de pijl gericht. We zullen niet verraden wat het is. Kijk maar gewoon het filmpje af, waarin de maker uitlegt – of eigenlijk uitbeeldt – hoe hij het tolletje gemaakt heeft. Honderdduizenden mensen gingen je voor.
Right Pointing Arrow: spin this arrow 180 degrees and it still points to the right- only in a mirror will it point left (and only to the left). Another incredible ambiguous object illusion by mathematician Kokichi Sugihara of Meiji University in Japan, the inventor of this illusion and art form. A clever combination of reflection, perspective, and viewing angle produce this striking illusion. ➡️ Follow the link in my profile for info about where to get this illusion arrow and other amazing items featured here on @physicsfun #illusion #ambiguouscylinderillusion #ambiguouscylinder #geometry #mirrorreflection #physics #ambiguousobject #kokichisugihara #physicstoy #math #mathtoy #mathstoy #optics #opticalillusion #3dprinting #perspective #science #scienceisawesome
Bron: WelingelichteKringen. Beeld: Getty
