Ongelofelijk: prins Charles ontvangt héél bijzondere briefpost

Today marks the 90th anniversary of the evacuation of St Kilda, which ended almost 4,000 years of human occupation.

Residents of the archipelago survived in the harsh environment by catching seabirds for food, feathers and oil, farming crops and raising livestock. pic.twitter.com/UmyehSnYmf

