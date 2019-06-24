Lerares prins George verloofd met déze bekende van prins William

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to Thomas van Straubenzee (36) who got engaged last week to his girlfriend, Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe (31). Thomas is a good friend of Prince William’s and is godfather to Princess Charlotte while his brother Charlie is also friends with Prince Harry. He attended Ludgrove School, where he became a very close friend of William. He later attended Eton College with William. In 2002, his brother, Henry, was killed in a car accident. The funeral was attended by members of the BRF. In June 2005, Thomas accompanied Prince William on his royal tour to New Zealand. In March 2018 he became the head of Knight Frank’s Global Wealth Advisory team. Thomas is a patron of the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, a charity founded in honour of his late younger brother. He married Lady Melissa Percy, daughter of the 12th Duke of Northumberland, at St Michael’s Church, Alnwick in June 2013. They divorced in March 2016. Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe is originally from Kilkenny, Ireland and is a sister of Olympic pentathlete Arther Lanigan-O’Keeffe and daughter of barrister Stephen Lanigan-O’Keeffe. She is assistant head teacher at Thomas’s Clapham school and teaches outdoor learning and mindfulness at Thomas’s Battersea, where George has been a pupil for two years. Thomas was introduced to Lucy by a mutual friend a year ago. William is expected to be an usher at the wedding, where Charlotte and George will be a bridesmaid and pageboy. It is doubtful that Louis will be pageboy as he is a bit too young still (it’ll depend when they get married). Thomas made a speech at William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, meaning William may well return the favour. #katemiddleton #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #thedukeandduchessofcambridge #britishroyalfamily #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #thomasvanstraubenzee #engaged #usher #bridesmaid #pageboy