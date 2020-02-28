Prins Harry duikt samen met Jon Bon Jovi de studio in
Prins Harry en de legendarische rocker Jon Bon Jovi duiken samen de studio in voor een nieuwe single. En dat levert bijzondere beelden op.
Jon Bon Jovi heeft zich aan zijn woord gehouden en zette de prins vrijdag aan het werk in de bekende Abbey Road Studios in Londen.
Goed doel
Harry neemt plaats achter de microfoon in de muziekstudio en krijgt zelfs een gitaar in zijn handen gedrukt, zo is te zien op de Instagram Stories van de Sussex royals. Bon Jovi en de prins nemen een single op voor het goede doel. De opbrengst gaat naar Invictus Games, waar Harry zich al jaren voor inzet.
Het nummer ‘Unbroken’, is gemaakt door Jon Bon Jovi om de veteranen die met het Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI) leven in de schijnwerpers te zetten en om hun dienst te eren.
Tamboerijn
Harry zou eigenlijk alleen maar komen kijken en praten met leden van het koor van oud-militairen, maar dat vond Jon Bon Jovi niet genoeg. “Ik ga hem een tamboerijn geven en zien wat hij gaat doen”, beloofde de muzikant eerder deze week. Of Harry ook een noot meezingt, is maar de vraag. Het filmpje stopt precies op het moment dat de prins zijn mond open doet. Wanneer het nummer precies verschijnt, is nog niet duidelijk.
I said I’ll give it a shot…[Sound On 🔊] • Stay tuned for more to come later… #WeAreInvictus
Testing, testing🎙… • Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song being played, called ‘Unbroken’, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honour their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community. The Duke and JBJ are both strong supporters of the military community, with The Duke founding the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games Choir, made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving personnel from all services and different ranks of the UK Armed Forces, have come together to use the power of music to aid their recovery. Although The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames. Video © SussexRoyal
