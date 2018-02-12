Prins Harry en Meghan Markle maken details over hun bruiloft bekend

Het lijkt nog heel lang te duren, maar voor we het weten is het 19 mei en geven prins Harry en Meghan Markle elkaar het ja-woord. De voorbereidingen zijn dan ook al in volle gang.

Vandaag heeft de Britse koninklijke familie meer details over de royal wedding bekend gemaakt. Zo was op Twitter te lezen dat de bruiloft om 12 uur zal beginnen. Meghan en Harry geven elkaar het ja-woord in de St. George’s Chapel in het bijzijn van zo’n 800 gasten. Na de ceremonie zullen ze per koets naar St George’s Hall gaan voor de receptie die rond 1 uur plaats zal vinden. ’s Avonds zal prins Charles een besloten receptie voor familie en goede vrienden geven, wat hij ook deed voor William en Kate.

Meegenieten

Vooral de rit met de koets laat zien dat het stel wil dat mensen rond Windsor mee kunnen genieten van deze bijzondere dag. Daarnaast is dit programma ook goed nieuws voor voetbalfans die de bui al een beetje zagen hangen. Op 19 mei is namelijk ook de finale van de FA Cup, maar deze wedstrijd begint pas om half 6. Normaal gesproken is prins William aanwezig bij deze wedstrijd, maar deze keer zal hij het toch even overslaan.

Bron: Countryliving.co.uk. Beeld: Getty.