Prins Harry en Meghan maken officieel bekend dat ze stap terug doen uit koningshuis
Na maanden van speculaties is het hoge woord eruit: prins Harry en Meghan Markle doen een stap terug en verhuizen deels naar Noord-Amerika. Dat maken ze bekend in een bericht op social media.
In een officiele verklaring op Instagram schrijven prins Harry en Meghan: “Na maanden van reflectie en interne discussie hebben we ervoor gekozen om dit jaar een verandering in te zetten naar een nieuwe rol binnen de koninklijke familie. We hebben de intentie om ons terug te trekken als ‘senior’ leden van de koninklijke familie en financieel onafhankelijk te worden, maar we blijven Hare Majesteit de koningin steunen.”
Amerika
In het bericht schrijft het stel dat ze van plan zijn om hun tijd deels in Engeland en deels in Noord-Amerika door te gaan brengen. Ze zeggen dat ze hun zoon door deze verandering op kunnen voeden met waardering voor de koninklijke traditie waar hij in is geboren en zo ook de kans krijgen om zich als familie op het volgende hoofdstuk voor te kunnen bereiden. Wel blijven ze samenwerken met de koningin, de Prins van Wales, de Hertog van Cambridge en alle andere relevante partijen.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Bron: Instagram. Beeld: Getty