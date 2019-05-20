Dit wil je zien: prins William én George op een schommel

50% korting op dagentree bij verschillende wellness resorts >

Wat doe je als je vrouw een eigen tuin heeft ontworpen? Dan ga je die natuurlijk meteen even keuren. Inclusief de touwschommel. 

Zo ook prins William. Én George.

Leve de natuur
Speciaal voor de Chelsea Flower Show in Londen ontwierp Kate Middleton een showtuin met varens en natuurlijk groen. Dit om het belang van natuur te benadrukken voor het welzijn van kinderen en volwassenen.

Rapportcijfer
Nu de tuin af is, mochten prins William, George, Charlotte en Louis ’m natuurlijk als eerst bewonderen. Én de touwschommel uitproberen. Prins William vraagt wat George ervan vindt. “Welk cijfer zou je de schommel geven, als 10 het hoogst is?”, vraagt hij. “Een 20!”, antwoordt George. Nou, steek die maar in je zak, Kate. Met vlag en wimpel geslaagd! “Hoe fantastisch is dat?”, zegt ze lachend.

Bekijk het te schattige filmpje waarin óók William op de schommel klimt hier:

Ook Louis en Charlotte vinden de tuin van hun moeder top:

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

90% of our adult brains are developed before the age of 5 and what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops. That’s why I think it’s so important, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really young age. I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden is a natural, creative place for them to play. I really hope that this woodland that we have created, in a huge collaboration here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together. #ChelseaFlowerShow

Een bericht gedeeld door Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) op

Bron: Twitter. Beeld: ANP, Twitter, Instagram

