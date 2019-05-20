Dit wil je zien: prins William én George op een schommel

Wat doe je als je vrouw een eigen tuin heeft ontworpen? Dan ga je die natuurlijk meteen even keuren. Inclusief de touwschommel.

Zo ook prins William. Én George.

Advertentie

Leve de natuur

Speciaal voor de Chelsea Flower Show in Londen ontwierp Kate Middleton een showtuin met varens en natuurlijk groen. Dit om het belang van natuur te benadrukken voor het welzijn van kinderen en volwassenen.

Rapportcijfer

Nu de tuin af is, mochten prins William, George, Charlotte en Louis ’m natuurlijk als eerst bewonderen. Én de touwschommel uitproberen. Prins William vraagt wat George ervan vindt. “Welk cijfer zou je de schommel geven, als 10 het hoogst is?”, vraagt hij. “Een 20!”, antwoordt George. Nou, steek die maar in je zak, Kate. Met vlag en wimpel geslaagd! “Hoe fantastisch is dat?”, zegt ze lachend.

Bekijk het te schattige filmpje waarin óók William op de schommel klimt hier:

How many marks out of 🔟for the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, Prince George? pic.twitter.com/rJ44lUrHzd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 20 mei 2019

Ook Louis en Charlotte vinden de tuin van hun moeder top:

De beste berichten van Libelle in je mailbox ontvangen? Meld je nu aan voor de nieuwsbrief!

Bron: Twitter. Beeld: ANP, Twitter, Instagram