Rebecca kreeg een héél ander lichaam door veel meer te gaan eten
De Britse Rebecca Smith was altijd al met haar lichaam bezig: ze volgde een streng dieet, sportte zich helemaal suf, maar altijd bleef ze ongeveer hetzelfde lichaam houden waar ze net niet helemaal tevreden mee was. Maar toen veranderde alles.
Van cardiotraining en een streng dieet veranderde Rebecca namelijk naar krachttraining in combinatie met véél eten – minstens 2000 calorieën per dag. Het resultaat is verbluffend, zo toont ze op Instagram.
LIFTING MAKES YOU MANLY?! – It infuriates me how still so many girls think the second you pick up a dumbbell or protein shake you’ll suddenly become the hulk🏋🏽 changing my training from cardio to weights changed me completely inside & out and each to their own but I personally don’t think I’ve made my body look at all manly in my past year and a bit of weight training! Here are my 3 main reasons for girls to start lifting 🤗 – 1. Building strength & muscles: Lifting builds on a woman’s natural curves and helps your body be the strongest it can. Ripped abs, sexy strong back, shoulder boulders & a curvy behind alll come from lifting 🍑 #strongnotskinny – 2. Loosing that extra body fat: my body fat % saw a MASSIVE fall when I began lifting because as your muscle mass INCREASES your metabolism INCREASES. Before I would spend hours on cardio machines thinking that will get rid of fat but never saw any results and just made me HATE going to the gym, and if you feel like your in that boat now then change it up now! – 3. Healthy relationship with food & body image: when your doing cardio in order to burn ‘calories’ it’s so easy to look at food as numbers and end up feeling guilty for eating too much and feeling like you HAVE to restrict yourself to see results, well that’s just not the case at all. Starting weight training made me realise food is fuel and I need LOTS of it to get the best out of my training 🐷 the amount I eat has honestly trebled since I picked up lifting and I absolutely love it 😂 there’s no restricting and there’s no guilt in indulging in treats once in a while because what better way to fuel a sesh 😏🍑 – Rant over if this convinces one girl to try out weight training mission complete but I wanna see MORE GIRLS in the weights section and get rid of the association that it’s just for boys because it’s not #gainingweightiscool #StrengthFeed #transformationthursday?🤔
“Gewichtheffen zou je mannelijk maken? Integendeel. Ik denk niet dat mijn lichaam in het afgelopen jaar heel masculien is geworden. Vroeger was ik uren aan het zwoegen op cardiotraining en ik ontzegde mezelf van alles om overtollige kilo’s kwijt te raken. Maar ik zag nauwelijks resultaat. Om maar te zwijgen over al het eten dat ik van mezelf niet mocht. Dat was niet gezond.”
COMPOUND SUPERSETS 🍑🍑 – Few snippets of todays workout with @adamcapel of some of my favourite supersets to include when training glutes and wooowz do I feel it already 😳 – I always do at least one or two compound exercises each leg sesh (squat, deadlift, hip thrust etc) and feel so much more of a burn especially in glutes when I superset them with light weight high rep exercises like these and feel like I really am getting the most out of my workout and breaking a serious sweat 💦 – First one: • Sumo deadlift 4 x 5-7 reps • Single leg dumbbell deadlift 4 x 10-12 reps each leg Second one: • Squats 4 x 5-7 reps • Goblet pulse squat 4 x 12-15 reps – Followed these by hip thrusts (hit 100kg pb yay lol), walking lunges & leg extension! Try out these supersets to feel a serious burn 🔥
“Nu doe ik aan krachttraining en dat versterkt juist mijn vrouwelijke vormen. Je maakt je lichaam sterker en je raakt lichaamsvet kwijt – je spiermassa wordt groter en je metabolisme schiet omhoog – bovendien ontwikkel je een veel gezondere relatie tot voeding.”
hi hello #transformationtuesday time! Cardio & calorie restriction VS Weight training & all da food🐷 We all have those days where we feel like we’ve made no progress and just wasting our time🙋🏼, and a lot of girls tell me they often feel like that and it can be SO demotivating, so wanted to look back on how I actually have changed in the past 2 years or so. Appart from the fact that that’s the most tragic photo of me on the left😂 I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with my body! And even tho there’s not a massive difference putting them side by side makes me realise I’m not wasting my time & the work I put in does pay off.. But more importantly than what it looks like the main difference is how mentally stronger, happier, healthier & more confident I am on the right!! Changing up the way I train & the way I look at nutrition has helped me in a million more ways than what’s seen to eye & I now will not stop preaching the importance of nourishing your body with the nutrients it needs and most importantly ENOUGH of those nutrients because food is ur friend and depriving yourself will get you nowhere🤗 stop slaving away trying to burn ‘calories’ on the treadmill and start to build your body to be the strongest it can be! Do what u love & love what u do #StrengthFeed #rantover
“Ik realiseerde me opeens dat voedsel brandstof is en dat het belangrijk is om goed eten als je goed wil trainen. Ik eet nu 3 keer meer dan vroeger. En ik voel me geweldig. Ik wil dus MEER MEISJES aan de gewichten in de sportschool zien. Het is niet alleen voor jongens.”
Als dát de resultaten zijn, dan willen wij ook wel een keertje Rebecca 😉
In de video hierboven zie je dat ook Estelle Cruijff al om is.
