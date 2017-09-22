Rebecca kreeg een héél ander lichaam door veel meer te gaan eten

De Britse Rebecca Smith was altijd al met haar lichaam bezig: ze volgde een streng dieet, sportte zich helemaal suf, maar altijd bleef ze ongeveer hetzelfde lichaam houden waar ze net niet helemaal tevreden mee was. Maar toen veranderde alles.

Van cardiotraining en een streng dieet veranderde Rebecca namelijk naar krachttraining in combinatie met véél eten – minstens 2000 calorieën per dag. Het resultaat is verbluffend, zo toont ze op Instagram.

“Gewichtheffen zou je mannelijk maken? Integendeel. Ik denk niet dat mijn lichaam in het afgelopen jaar heel masculien is geworden. Vroeger was ik uren aan het zwoegen op cardiotraining en ik ontzegde mezelf van alles om overtollige kilo’s kwijt te raken. Maar ik zag nauwelijks resultaat. Om maar te zwijgen over al het eten dat ik van mezelf niet mocht. Dat was niet gezond.”

“Nu doe ik aan krachttraining en dat versterkt juist mijn vrouwelijke vormen. Je maakt je lichaam sterker en je raakt lichaamsvet kwijt – je spiermassa wordt groter en je metabolisme schiet omhoog – bovendien ontwikkel je een veel gezondere relatie tot voeding.”

wil dus MEER MEISJES aan de gewichten in de sportschool zien. Het is niet alleen voor jongens.”

“Ik realiseerde me opeens dat voedsel brandstof is en dat het belangrijk is om goed eten als je goed wil trainen. Ik eet nu 3 keer meer dan vroeger. En ik voel me geweldig. Ik

Als dát de resultaten zijn, dan willen wij ook wel een keertje Rebecca 😉

