Rolstoelpaspop verovert harten van rolstoelgebruikers: 'Dit is geweldig'

Ooit weleens een etalagepop in een rolstoel zien zitten? De Britse Beth Wilson – zelf in een rolstoel – niet en was dan ook blij verrast toen ze in een nieuwe bruidsboetiek in haar woonplaats een zittende paspop spotte.

Vol lof plaatste ze een foto van de etalageruit op Twitter.

Eerste keer
“De nieuwe bruidsboetiek in de stad heeft een paspop die een rolstoel gebruikt. Dat zou niet zo bijzonder moeten zijn, maar het is de eerste keer ooit dat ik een beperking zie in een etalage”, schrijft Beth bij haar foto. De bruidswinkel in kwestie heet The White Collect in het Britse Portishead.

Bijzonder
Al gauw volgen reacties op haar tweet en de bruidswinkel krijgt het ene compliment na het andere. Zo schrijft rolstoelgebruiker Sarah Rose dat ze het zoeken naar een jurk maar blijft uitstellen omdat ze bang is dat de hele Say Yes To The Dress-ervaring niet voor haar is weggelegd. “Dit zorgt voor tranen in mijn ogen”, zegt ze. “Het is geweldig, maar ook droevig dat dit me zo aangrijpt.”

Bron: RTLnieuws. Beeld: iStock, Twitter

