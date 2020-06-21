Zwangere Romee Strijd onthult geslacht van kindje met lieve video

3 weken geleden maakte Romee Strijd bekend in blijde verwachting te zijn van haar eerste kindje. Nu deelt het Nederlandse topmodel een foto en filmpje van de gender reveal.

Het wordt beschuit met roze muisjes voor Romee Strijd en haar man Laurens van Leeuwen. Op Instagram schrijft ze: “We kunnen niet wachten om onze kleine meid te verwelkomen.”

PCOS

Eind vorige maand deelde Romee in een emotioneel bericht dat zwanger worden een lang en moeilijk traject was. “2 jaar geleden werd bij mij PCOS geconstateerd, nadat ik zeven jaar lang niet ongesteld was geweest. Ik was er kapot van, omdat moeder worden en een gezin stichten met Laurens mijn grootste droom is.”

Haar PCOS bleek te komen door de constante vecht- of vluchtmodus waarin haar lichaam verkeerde. “Dit betekent dat ik constant veel stress had.” Door meer onderzoek te doen naar PCOS en haar levensstijl om te gooien, kreeg ze uiteindelijk haar menstruatiecyclus terug en raakte ze zwanger.

Op de video is te zien hoe Laurens een fles leegspuit waaruit roze rook komt. Wanneer de baby wordt verwacht, is nog niet bekend.

Bron: Instagram. Beeld: Brunopress