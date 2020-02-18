Moet je zien: Sharon Osbourne verruilt rode lokken voor prachtige grijze coupe
Jack Martin is expert op het gebied van haarkleuring. Hij staat vooral bekend om alle keren dat hij zijn bekende klanten aan een mooie grijze coupe hielp. Onlangs verzorgde hij een prachtige grijze pixie bij Jane Fonda. Dit keer was Sharon Osbourne aan de beurt.
De 67-jarige Sharon Osbourne staat bekend om haar rode haar. Ze verft haar haren namelijk al 18 jaar lang rood. Dit nieuwe grijze kapsel is dus een behoorlijke verandering voor Sharon.
Transformatie
Op Instagram laat Jack de transformatie zien. Hierbij schrijft hij: “Sharon heeft 100% wit haar van zichzelf, maar de afgelopen 18 jaar heeft ze haar haren wekelijks rood geverfd. Ze werd doodmoe van die wekelijkse kappersbezoeken en wilde deze transformatie al een lange tijd. Ik ben trots dat ik dit heb mogen doen, een geweldige dag in mijn carrière.” Jack laat weten dat hij totaal 8 uur heeft gedaan over de kleuring.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation. Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. she explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs . I didn’t promise Sharen anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore. I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul. ____________________________________________ Products used in this transformation. Lightener: @wellahairusa blondor with 20 vol Bond insurance: @olaplex Toner: @pravana 10.07 with zero lift Treatment: olaplex number 2 Color tools : @framar ——————————————————— #behindthechair #americansalon #modernsalon @behindthechair_com @american_salon @modernsalon #silverhair #platinumhair #opaplex #wellahair #wella #wellaprofessional #pravana #sharonosbourne #celebrityhair #platinumhair @saloncentric @cosmoprofbeauty
Bron: People. Beeld: Brunopress