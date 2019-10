Sylvie Meis openhartig over haar strijd tegen borstkanker

View this post on Instagram

Supporting the fighters, Admiring the survivors, Honoring the taken and never giving up Hope 🎀 Early detection of a cancerous lump in my breast saved my life 10 years ago.. so to all women and girls out there, trust your instincts and examine your body frequently! #pinkribbon #breastcancerawareness #earlydetectionsaveslives 📷 Amsterdam 2009, in the middle of undergoing chemotherapy, we pushed the button to light up the famous Theater Carré in pink💗 @qtrustfull @chantaljanzen.official @esteelaudercompanies Anzeige, Ehrenamtlich 🎀 TONIGHT in Frankfurt for @pinkribbon.deutschland to light up the @steigenbergerfrankfurterhof in PINK!!