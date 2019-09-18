Sylvie Meis deelt foto van haar 'korte kapsel'

Sylvie Meis heeft lang blond haar, maar een tijd lang was dat wel anders. Toen had de presentatrice kort haar.

In 2009 leed Sylvie aan borstkanker.

In die tijd droeg ze een kort kapsel. Over die fase in haar leven zei ze eerder: “De tijd van mijn ziekte was verreweg het ergste wat me tot nu toe is overkomen.” Ze onderging een borstsparende operatie en kreeg preventieve chemotherapie. Hierdoor raakte ze ook haar haren kwijt. Ze was voor een lange tijd kaal.

Verdriet

Ze pakte al gauw haar werk in Duitsland weer op en verscheen weer op de televisie. Toen had ze kort haar. “Iedereen die kanker heeft gehad, weet dat je lichaam veel tijd nodig heeft om te herstellen”, aldus Sylvie. Ze blikt nu met een foto terug op die roerige tijd, waarmee ze ook een vriendin eert’.

Op Instagram schrijft Sylvie: ‘In 2009 presenteerden we samen in Berlijn. In die tijd droeg ik een pruik omdat ik chemotherapie moest ondergaan voor de zwaarste strijd die ik ooit heb gevoerd; die tegen borstkanker. Ik weet nog dat ik me die avond heel kwetsbaar voelde, maar toen ontmoette ik Miriam. Ook zij vocht tegen deze ziekte en ze inspireerde me. Helaas moest ik in 2016 afscheid van je nemen. Je ging te vroeg en ik mis je nog altijd’.

Bron: AD. Beeld: ANP