Sylvie Meis deelt foto van haar 'korte kapsel'
Sylvie Meis heeft lang blond haar, maar een tijd lang was dat wel anders. Toen had de presentatrice kort haar.
In 2009 leed Sylvie aan borstkanker.
In die tijd droeg ze een kort kapsel. Over die fase in haar leven zei ze eerder: “De tijd van mijn ziekte was verreweg het ergste wat me tot nu toe is overkomen.” Ze onderging een borstsparende operatie en kreeg preventieve chemotherapie. Hierdoor raakte ze ook haar haren kwijt. Ze was voor een lange tijd kaal.
Verdriet
Ze pakte al gauw haar werk in Duitsland weer op en verscheen weer op de televisie. Toen had ze kort haar. “Iedereen die kanker heeft gehad, weet dat je lichaam veel tijd nodig heeft om te herstellen”, aldus Sylvie. Ze blikt nu met een foto terug op die roerige tijd, waarmee ze ook een vriendin eert’.
Op Instagram schrijft Sylvie: ‘In 2009 presenteerden we samen in Berlijn. In die tijd droeg ik een pruik omdat ik chemotherapie moest ondergaan voor de zwaarste strijd die ik ooit heb gevoerd; die tegen borstkanker. Ik weet nog dat ik me die avond heel kwetsbaar voelde, maar toen ontmoette ik Miriam. Ook zij vocht tegen deze ziekte en ze inspireerde me. Helaas moest ik in 2016 afscheid van je nemen. Je ging te vroeg en ik mis je nog altijd’.
🌻10years ago, I attended the @dkmslife Dreamball in Berlin for the very first time.. At that point I was wearing a wig, due to the chemotherapy I was undergoing, fighting the most difficult battle I’ve ever had to face: breast cancer. That night I remember feeling so fragile but also so inspired , especially when I met this incredible woman, Miriam Pielhau. Miri fought that same battle a year before me and attended that same Dreamball in 2009, with short hair, radiant and full of life…That night was the beginning of a beautiful friendship…having in common that we both, publicly, went through breast cancer and chemotherapy but most of all, that we both had an enormous lust for LIFE… my dear Miri, in 2016 you were taken from us , too early, too soon😭and I still miss you every day. You’re forever in our hearts and I know God has the most radiant angel there with Him🙏🏼 The Dreamball and DKMSLife meant so much to you and all the great work they do, supporting women during the most challenging time of their lives .. 🌻Tonight the Dreamball 2019 will take place and I’m proud to be their patroness for the tenth time🙏🏼❤️Dedicating this special anniversary to you my dear Miri.. ❤️ #neverforget #ourangel #miriampielhau #dkmslife #dreamball2019 🙏🏼❤️ Anzeige,Ehrenamtlich 📷These pics were taken in 2010 when Miri honoured me with the Woman of the Year award in Austria..❤️
