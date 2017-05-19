Mart Visser tas met korting, klik hier

Bizar: man ziet live op televisie hoe zijn vrouw een miskraam krijgt

Sara Walsh (39) was al 3 maanden zwanger toen ze voor haar werk als presentatrice live voor de camera stond. Maar het ging mis.

Ze kreeg een miskraam – precies tijdens de uitzending.

Maar ze kon het niet aan haar collega’s laten merken: zij wisten nog helemaal niet dat ze zwanger was. Dus ging ze door met presenteren.

Ziekenhuis
Haar man zat kilometers verder weg live mee te kijken en hij wist precies wat er met haar aan de hand was. Sara: “Het contrast was verschrikkelijk: achter de set waar we aan het filmen waren ging een stel tieners van blijdschap joelen, terwijl ik op de set mijn baby aan het verliezen was. Ik was bang. Niemand wist dat ik zwanger was, dus ik ging verder met de show terwijl ik een miskraam kreeg. Op televisie. Mijn echtgenoot moest meer dan 1.600 kilometer van mij vandaan machteloos toekijken. Ik herinner me nog dat hij me tijdens de pauzes adressen van ziekenhuizen in de buurt doorstuurde.”

Twee
Het zat het koppel wat betreft hun grote kinderwens niet mee. Sara kreeg hierna nog 2 miskramen. Uiteindelijk raakte ze weer zwanger, ditmaal via ivf, en ging het allemaal goed. De twee kregen zelfs een tweeling. “Eigenlijk was het fantastisch nieuws, maar we wisten intussen wel beter. Vieren besloten we nog niet te doen. Dus presenteerde ik het derde opeenvolgende seizoen terwijl ik zwanger was, koos ik zorgvuldig kleren uit die mijn zwangerschap camoufleerden en gebruikte ik mijn scripts om mijn buik achter te verstoppen. We hielden geen babyfeestje, er was geen grote aankondiging en we kochten helemaal niets als voorbereiding voor de baby’s. Omdat ik gewoon niet zeker was óf ze er wel zouden komen”. Gelukkig ging alles goed en zijn Sara en haar man nu trotse ouders.

My mother bought them these onesies because she thought they were funny. For us, they’re especially poignant. Finding a good egg didn’t come easy for me, and I suspect there are many people out there facing the same struggle. The road down a dark path began while hosting Sportscenter on the road from Alabama. I arrived in Tuscaloosa almost three months pregnant. I wouldn’t return the same way. The juxtaposition of college kids going nuts behind our set, while I was losing a baby on it, was surreal. I was scared, nobody knew I was pregnant, so I did the show while having a miscarriage. On television. My husband had to watch this unfold from more than a thousand miles away, texting me hospital options during commercial breaks. It would get worse. Two more failed pregnancies. More than once, I’d have surgery one day and be on SportsCenter the next so as not to draw attention to my situation. We then went down the IVF road of endless shots and procedures. After several rounds, we could only salvage two eggs. I refused to even use them for a long time, because I couldn’t bear the idea of all hope being gone. I blew off pregnancy tests, scared to know if it worked. It had. Times two. It was exciting news, but we knew better than to celebrate. So I spent a third straight football season pregnant, strategically picking out clothes and standing at certain angles, using scripts to hide my stomach. There would be no baby announcement, no shower, we didn’t buy a single thing in preparation for the babies, because I wasn’t sure they’d show up. We told very few people we were pregnant, and almost no one there were two. For those that thought I was weirdly quiet about my pregnancy, now you know why. For as long as I can remember I hosted Sportscenter on Mother’s Day, and the last couple years doing that have been personally brutal. An hours-long reminder of everything that had gone wrong. I wasn’t on tv today, and I’m not sure when I will be again, but instead I got to hang with these two good eggs. My ONLY good eggs. And I know how lucky I really am. #twins #ivf

Een bericht gedeeld door Sara Walsh (@sarawalsh10) op

Vrouw van Arie Boomsma krijgt een miskraam.

Bron: Nieuwsblad.

Dit zijn de mooiste fietsroutes van Drenthe

Trek jij er zomers ook zo graag op uit op de fiets? Met drie nationale parken, schilderachtige dorpjes en afwisselende natuurgebieden is de provincie Drenthe perfect geschikt voor fietsliefhebbers. Dit zijn de mooiste routes waar genoeg te zien valt! 

Libelle samen met ANWB

Schotse Hooglanders spotten

Heb jij ze al eens in het echt gespot, Schotse Hooglanders? Met hun grote hoorns en roodbruine haardos zijn de dieren imposant en aandoenlijk tegelijk. Op deze twee fietsroutes kom je ze met een beetje geluk tegen:

Beilerdingspelroute (44 km): met wel zeven natuurgebieden is er op deze retour een enorme variatie aan flora en fauna te zien. Stap onderweg ook eens af om een van de vele vogelsoorten te spotten.

Sleenerzandroute (35 km): fiets door een naald- en loofbomenbos en langs het Oranjekanaal. Breng onderweg een bezoek aan Museumdorp Orvelte, een nostalgisch boerendorp waar mensen écht wonen en werken.

Hunebedden bewonderen

Wie aan Drenthe denkt, denkt aan hunebedden. Wist je dat dit de oudste monumenten van Nederland zijn? Op deze route kun je de eeuwenoude grafmonumenten bewonderen:

Havelterbergroute (54 km): even doortrappen, want deze route kent twee ‘bergen’. De Havelterberg en de Bisschopsberg. Bovenop de Havelterberg heb je een mooi uitzicht op de omgeving en op de hunebedden.

Schaapjes tellen

Door heel Nederland kun je schapen tegenkomen. Maar de opvallende Drentse heideschapen (herkenbaar aan hun lange wollige staart) voorkomen dat het heideveld op deze route dichtgroeit met bomen en struiken:

Holtveenroute (36 km): een van de mooiste veengebieden is het Holtveen, een natte strook waar veel vogels broeden. Het gebied sluit aan op de Kraloër Heide, die samen met de Dwingelose Heide het grootste heideveld van Nederland vormt.

Hier vind je nog meer mooie fietsroutes in Drenthe en de rest van Nederland.

Tip! 

De ANWB Fietspas maakt je tochtje extra leuk. Je profiteert namelijk van de volgende voordelen: 

  • 10% korting op verschillende fietsarrangementen.
  • Met je pas ben je welkom bij meer dan 1.800 ANWB Gastvrij punten. Ook krijg je korting bij honderden horeca- en logiesadressen: ANWB Gastvrij Plus punten
  • Een gratis ANWB knooppuntenkaart
  • Je krijgt gratis de magazines Fietsen en E-bike thuisgestuurd
  • In maart en november kun je je (elektrische) fiets kosteloos laten checken
  • Handig: bij pech krijg je hulp van de Wegenwacht Fiets Service
  • En je ontvangt juridisch advies als je betrokken bent geweest bij een verkeersongeval

 ANWB Fietspas

Meisje (19) neemt foto's van dodelijk ongeluk en heeft niet door dat ze dít detail vastlegt

De 19-jarige Anisa Gannon was onderweg naar haar werk toen ze ontdekte dat de weg was afgezet vanwege een ongeval. Ze besloot een foto te maken.

Dit deed ze zonder ook maar enig idee te hebben dat haar foto wereldwijd verspreid zou worden.

Want ze legde met haar camera een uniek detail vast.

Te laat
De reden dat ze überhaupt een foto maakte van het ongeluk, was dat ze zo aan haar baas wilde laten zien waarom ze te laat zou komen op haar werk. Toch legde ze op dat moment een detail vast dat van veel emotionele waarde bleek te zijn.

Afschuwelijk
Bij het ongeluk kwamen 3 mensen om het leven. De inzittenden van de auto, de 23-jarige Hannah Simmons, ging met haar beste vriendin en haar dochtertje Alannah van 9 maanden oud naar de dokter. Maar onderweg sloeg het noodlot toe: de auto crashte na een botsing met een vrachtwagen. Hulp mocht voor hen alledrie niet meer baten.

Steun
Toen Anisa later haar foto nog eens bekeek, zag ze dat er een lichtstraal recht vanuit ‘de hemel’ op het autowrak scheen. Toen de nabestaanden van de inzittenden de foto te zien kregen, waren ze diep ontroerd. Zo geeft het 19-jarige meisje toch wat steun aan de familieleden en vrienden van de vrouwen en het meisje die in de auto zaten.

Jongen (16) moet zijn examens missen door een ongeluk met zijn scooter.

Bron: Ongelofelijk.

Handig! Veilig online shoppen checklist

Er zijn maar weinig dingen leuker dan winkelen. Nou ja, online winkelen misschien. Lekker in je eigen tempo, geen onaardige winkelmeisjes én geen rij bij de kassa of pashokjes. Ideaal! Met deze checklist zorg je ervoor dat jouw online shopsessie helemaal veilig verloopt. 

Libelle samen met KPN

Thuiswinkel waarborg

Check of jouw favoriete webwinkel het Thuiswinkel Waarborg heeft. Pas na uitgebreide toetsing op het gebied van wet- en regelgeving, veiligheid en financiële stabiliteit, mogen webshops dit keurmerk voeren. Zo weet je zeker dat je te maken hebt met een betrouwbare webshop.

Online bankieren

Superfijn dat je tegenwoordig gelijk kunt betalen, waardoor je het pakketje met een beetje geluk de volgende dag in huis hebt. Maar online betalen wil je wel in een volledig veilige omgeving doen. Met de ‘veilig bankieren’ functie van KPN Veilig (gratis bij KPN  Internet) krijg je een seintje als je een veilige bankiersite betreedt, en de functie beveiligt ook de verbinding met de site waar je winkelt. Zo blijft je geld veilig!

Check de retourvoorwaarden

Doordat grote webshop je soms wel 100 dagen retourrecht én gratis retourzending aanbieden, ga je er misschien automatisch vanuit dat dit soort voorwaarden overal gelden. Maar dat is niet het geval. Zeker bij kleinere webshops (waar je vaak juist de leukste, origineelste vondsten doet), is het handig om vooraf goed de retourvoorwaarden te checken.

Automatisch inloggen? Liever niet

Handig en tijdsbesparend: automatisch ingelogd zijn. Je winkelt de volgende avond zo weer verder en al die leuke items blijven opgeslagen in je winkelmandje. Maar wist je dat automatisch ingelogd blijven ook de nodige risico’s met zich meebrengt? In onderstaande video wordt snel en gemakkelijk uitgelegd hoe dit zit, én waarom het belangrijk is om regelmatig je cookies te wissen.

 

Oppassen met nieuwe rage: meisje stikt bijna in fidget spinner

Een Amerikaanse moeder waarschuwt voor fidget spinners nadat haar eigen dochter van 10 er bijna in eentje is gestikt. 

Fidget spinners zijn de nieuwste hype overgewaaid uit Amerika. Maar de vliegende speeltjes (zie video) blijken niet zonder gevaar. Kelly Rose Joniec en haar dochter Britton waren onderweg naar huis toen Britton er bijna in stikte. Toen Kelly stopte zag ze dat Britton een onderdeel van haar fidget spinner had ingeslikt. Het ding zat vast en kwam er zelfs met de Heimlich-manoeuvre niet uit.

Kelly belde vervolgens een ambulance. In het dichtstbijzijnde ziekenhuis werd een röntgenfoto gemaakt waarop zich duidelijk een rond metalen voorwerp in haar slokdarm aftekende. Het deel van de fidget spinner moesten ze operatief verwijderen. Gelukkig is het goedgekomen schrijft Kelly op Facebook: “Maar het was even doodeng.”

Stikrisico’s
Op Facebook roept ze ouders op om extra voorzichtig te zijn: “Kinderen van alle leeftijden krijgen ze, maar niet alle spinners hebben de juiste leeftijdswaarschuwingen. De ringen komen snel los, dus pas bij jongere kinderen op voor de stikrisico’s.”

lees ook

Bron: VTM. 

De leukste artikelen van Libelle ontvangen in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor onze nieuwsbrief.

