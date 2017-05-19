Bizar: man ziet live op televisie hoe zijn vrouw een miskraam krijgt

Sara Walsh (39) was al 3 maanden zwanger toen ze voor haar werk als presentatrice live voor de camera stond. Maar het ging mis.

Ze kreeg een miskraam – precies tijdens de uitzending.

Maar ze kon het niet aan haar collega’s laten merken: zij wisten nog helemaal niet dat ze zwanger was. Dus ging ze door met presenteren.

Ziekenhuis

Haar man zat kilometers verder weg live mee te kijken en hij wist precies wat er met haar aan de hand was. Sara: “Het contrast was verschrikkelijk: achter de set waar we aan het filmen waren ging een stel tieners van blijdschap joelen, terwijl ik op de set mijn baby aan het verliezen was. Ik was bang. Niemand wist dat ik zwanger was, dus ik ging verder met de show terwijl ik een miskraam kreeg. Op televisie. Mijn echtgenoot moest meer dan 1.600 kilometer van mij vandaan machteloos toekijken. Ik herinner me nog dat hij me tijdens de pauzes adressen van ziekenhuizen in de buurt doorstuurde.”

Twee

Het zat het koppel wat betreft hun grote kinderwens niet mee. Sara kreeg hierna nog 2 miskramen. Uiteindelijk raakte ze weer zwanger, ditmaal via ivf, en ging het allemaal goed. De twee kregen zelfs een tweeling. “Eigenlijk was het fantastisch nieuws, maar we wisten intussen wel beter. Vieren besloten we nog niet te doen. Dus presenteerde ik het derde opeenvolgende seizoen terwijl ik zwanger was, koos ik zorgvuldig kleren uit die mijn zwangerschap camoufleerden en gebruikte ik mijn scripts om mijn buik achter te verstoppen. We hielden geen babyfeestje, er was geen grote aankondiging en we kochten helemaal niets als voorbereiding voor de baby’s. Omdat ik gewoon niet zeker was óf ze er wel zouden komen”. Gelukkig ging alles goed en zijn Sara en haar man nu trotse ouders.

