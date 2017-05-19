Bizar: man ziet live op televisie hoe zijn vrouw een miskraam krijgt
Sara Walsh (39) was al 3 maanden zwanger toen ze voor haar werk als presentatrice live voor de camera stond. Maar het ging mis.
Ze kreeg een miskraam – precies tijdens de uitzending.
Maar ze kon het niet aan haar collega’s laten merken: zij wisten nog helemaal niet dat ze zwanger was. Dus ging ze door met presenteren.
Ziekenhuis
Haar man zat kilometers verder weg live mee te kijken en hij wist precies wat er met haar aan de hand was. Sara: “Het contrast was verschrikkelijk: achter de set waar we aan het filmen waren ging een stel tieners van blijdschap joelen, terwijl ik op de set mijn baby aan het verliezen was. Ik was bang. Niemand wist dat ik zwanger was, dus ik ging verder met de show terwijl ik een miskraam kreeg. Op televisie. Mijn echtgenoot moest meer dan 1.600 kilometer van mij vandaan machteloos toekijken. Ik herinner me nog dat hij me tijdens de pauzes adressen van ziekenhuizen in de buurt doorstuurde.”
Twee
Het zat het koppel wat betreft hun grote kinderwens niet mee. Sara kreeg hierna nog 2 miskramen. Uiteindelijk raakte ze weer zwanger, ditmaal via ivf, en ging het allemaal goed. De twee kregen zelfs een tweeling. “Eigenlijk was het fantastisch nieuws, maar we wisten intussen wel beter. Vieren besloten we nog niet te doen. Dus presenteerde ik het derde opeenvolgende seizoen terwijl ik zwanger was, koos ik zorgvuldig kleren uit die mijn zwangerschap camoufleerden en gebruikte ik mijn scripts om mijn buik achter te verstoppen. We hielden geen babyfeestje, er was geen grote aankondiging en we kochten helemaal niets als voorbereiding voor de baby’s. Omdat ik gewoon niet zeker was óf ze er wel zouden komen”. Gelukkig ging alles goed en zijn Sara en haar man nu trotse ouders.
My mother bought them these onesies because she thought they were funny. For us, they’re especially poignant. Finding a good egg didn’t come easy for me, and I suspect there are many people out there facing the same struggle. The road down a dark path began while hosting Sportscenter on the road from Alabama. I arrived in Tuscaloosa almost three months pregnant. I wouldn’t return the same way. The juxtaposition of college kids going nuts behind our set, while I was losing a baby on it, was surreal. I was scared, nobody knew I was pregnant, so I did the show while having a miscarriage. On television. My husband had to watch this unfold from more than a thousand miles away, texting me hospital options during commercial breaks. It would get worse. Two more failed pregnancies. More than once, I’d have surgery one day and be on SportsCenter the next so as not to draw attention to my situation. We then went down the IVF road of endless shots and procedures. After several rounds, we could only salvage two eggs. I refused to even use them for a long time, because I couldn’t bear the idea of all hope being gone. I blew off pregnancy tests, scared to know if it worked. It had. Times two. It was exciting news, but we knew better than to celebrate. So I spent a third straight football season pregnant, strategically picking out clothes and standing at certain angles, using scripts to hide my stomach. There would be no baby announcement, no shower, we didn’t buy a single thing in preparation for the babies, because I wasn’t sure they’d show up. We told very few people we were pregnant, and almost no one there were two. For those that thought I was weirdly quiet about my pregnancy, now you know why. For as long as I can remember I hosted Sportscenter on Mother’s Day, and the last couple years doing that have been personally brutal. An hours-long reminder of everything that had gone wrong. I wasn’t on tv today, and I’m not sure when I will be again, but instead I got to hang with these two good eggs. My ONLY good eggs. And I know how lucky I really am. #twins #ivf
Bron: Nieuwsblad. Beeld: Instagram