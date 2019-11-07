Trotse moeder Meghan Markle in video: "Archie heeft twee tandjes gekregen"
De Britse prins Harry en zijn vrouw Meghan bezochten woensdag een buurthuis. In een schattige video van dit bezoek onthult Meghan dat baby Archie net twee tandjes heeft gekregen.
Harry en Meghan gingen langs bij een buurthuis voor oud-militairen in Windsor tijdens de koffieochtend die daar gehouden werd. Daar troffen ze veel ouders met kleine kinderen, met wie ze in gesprek raakten. In de video is te zien hoe Meghan vertederd tegen een kindje zegt: “Kijk jouw kleine tandjes. Archie heeft net twee tandjes.”
Kruipen
Naast dat de 6 maanden oude Archie dus al tandjes krijgt, begint hij ook al met kruipen. Een van de moeders die Meghan daar sprak, vertelt aan Daily Mail over hun conversatie: “Mijn dochter Aeris is even oud als Archie en we hadden het over hun eten en dat onze beide kinderen zijn begonnen met kruipen. Ze is een gewone moeder en het voelde alsof ik met een vriendin aan het kletsen was.”
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget
Bron: Shownieuws. Beeld: ANP