Olivia Newton-John deelt heel verdrietig nieuws

Olivia Newton-John heeft ontzettend verdrietig nieuws gedeeld. Haar broer, Hugh, is op 79-jarige leeftijd overleden.

“Mijn lieve, slimme broer Hugh is op 7 mei 2019 in Melbourne, Australië overleden na een jarenlange strijd. Ik hou zoveel van hem en zal hem vreselijk missen”, zo schrijft de zangeres en Grease-actrice bij een fotocollage van Hugh.

Arts en musicus

Waar hij precies aan is overleden, wordt niet duidelijk. Maar dat hij een diepe indruk op zijn familie, vrienden en collega’s achterlaat, is zeker. In een officieel statement wordt beschreven dat Hugh een gerespecteerd arts, onderzoeker naar infectieziekten en geweldige leraar en mentor was voor studenten geneeskunde. Ook was hij, net als zijn zus, een getalenteerd musicus.

Kanker

Dit trieste nieuws komt een halfjaar nadat Olivia Newton-John bekendmaakte dat er voor de derde keer kanker bij haar is geconstateerd. De eerste keer was in 1992, toen haar borst gedeeltelijk werd verwijderd. Dit keer is er een tumor onder aan haar rug gevonden. Ze ondergaat bestralingen en chemotherapie, in combinatie met alternatieve geneeswijzen.

