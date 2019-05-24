Olivia Newton-John deelt heel verdrietig nieuws
Olivia Newton-John heeft ontzettend verdrietig nieuws gedeeld. Haar broer, Hugh, is op 79-jarige leeftijd overleden.
“Mijn lieve, slimme broer Hugh is op 7 mei 2019 in Melbourne, Australië overleden na een jarenlange strijd. Ik hou zoveel van hem en zal hem vreselijk missen”, zo schrijft de zangeres en Grease-actrice bij een fotocollage van Hugh.
Arts en musicus
Waar hij precies aan is overleden, wordt niet duidelijk. Maar dat hij een diepe indruk op zijn familie, vrienden en collega’s achterlaat, is zeker. In een officieel statement wordt beschreven dat Hugh een gerespecteerd arts, onderzoeker naar infectieziekten en geweldige leraar en mentor was voor studenten geneeskunde. Ook was hij, net als zijn zus, een getalenteerd musicus.
Kanker
Dit trieste nieuws komt een halfjaar nadat Olivia Newton-John bekendmaakte dat er voor de derde keer kanker bij haar is geconstateerd. De eerste keer was in 1992, toen haar borst gedeeltelijk werd verwijderd. Dit keer is er een tumor onder aan haar rug gevonden. Ze ondergaat bestralingen en chemotherapie, in combinatie met alternatieve geneeswijzen.
My dear, sweet, gentle, clever, brother Hugh passed away May 7, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia after many years of decline. I love him so and will miss him terribly. Love & light, Olivia Vale – Dr. Hugh Newton-John Sadly, Hugh Newton-John died recently after a long battle with debility and decline. Hugh was a well-respected infectious diseases clinician at Fairfield Infectious Diseases Hospital in Melbourne during the 1970s and 80s where his lively personality, sharp intellect and amazing ability to reassess complex infectious diseases was highly regarded. Hugh was an innovator, an astute clinician and a wonderful teacher and mentor to generations of medical students, residents and ID trainees. Hugh was also a talented musician and artist who shared his gifts with many friends, colleagues and associates throughout his entire life. As a clinician-investigator Hugh led many key research projects, particularly among patients requiring care in the hospital’s intensive care unit. These included the optimal means of managing tetanus, helping identify the link between recent Campylobacter gastroenteritis and the subsequent development of Guillain-Barre syndrome and improving the ventilation methods for polio patients who required long-term ventilation, as well as developing new approaches to preventing airway obstruction among patients with chronic upper airway weakness. He was a keen photographer and enjoyed recording patient stories about their illnesses and how they managed. Many of the classic clinical infectious diseases photos and audio recordings that now form part of the massive Fairfield Collection, owe their origins and meticulous cataloguing to Hugh’s efforts – many have now been included in the key Australian ID textbook “Infectious Diseases: a clinical approach; third edition” (Eds: Yung, Spelman, Street, et al.). Recent years have not been kind to Hugh, but although he is now at peace, his memory and legacy will live on among those who worked and trained with him and the many patients who benefited from his fabulous care. Submitted by Lindsay Grayson, Anne Mijch, Jenny Hoy and Suzanne Crowe
