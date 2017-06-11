Mart Visser tas met korting, klik hier

Vrouw deelt de echte foto achter dit perfecte plaatje op social media

In de vakantieperiode zien we op social media regelmatig foto’s voorbij komen van benen in het zwembad. Perfect bruin, slank en geen putje te bekennen. Maar hoe echt zijn deze foto’s eigenlijk? Dat laat de video hierboven ook perfect zien.

De Nederlandse blogger Imre Çeçen deelt regelmatig de ‘echte’ foto’s achter het perfecte plaatje op social media en dat deed ze dus ook met dit zomerse kiekje. Er blijkt namelijk een heel simpel trucje te zijn om je benen ook zo ‘perfect’ te doen laten lijken. De benen liggen namelijk nooit plat op de grond, maar worden altijd omhoog gehouden.

Voor en na foto
Om dat te bewijzen deelt de blogger een voor en na foto. Bij de foto schrijft ze “Je benen liggen op de grond, logisch dat ze groter worden. Dat betekent niet dat je dik bent. We hebben geen idee meer wat echt is doordat we alleen maar deze perfecte plaatjes zien. Daarom heb ik deze foto gemaakt.”

 

‼️DIFFERENT KIND OF “KEEP IT REAL”‼️ I know some people are all done with the “keep it real” pictures so I thought I’d try a new one😅 I find this one kinda hilarious🙈chilling by the pool instagram vs real life👙 . Anyone familiar with the concept of having all “normal” legs when you’re standing but as soon as you sit down they transform into huge piles of meat?🍖😂 Why is it that those 2 sticks we use to walk expand to the size of Texas whenever they touch a chair?😅 . This is the most NORMAL thing ever yet us girls seem to be so self conscious about it😔 Hello! Your legs are being pushed against a surface, they are supposed to expand! This doesn’t mean you’re fat🙅🏻 Even muscle will just look like a huge shapeless pile of meat when there’s no flexing involved🍖 If you don’t want your legs to expand maybe invest in stone legs!⛰⛏ I’d choose marble ones💁🏻😂 . We’ve just lost touch with reality because on the internet all we see are those freaking hot dog legs🌭 I am guilty of posting those too! Yet even I wondered on my last vacay why my legs were so “big” when I sat down. 😅 . Thought I’d take a good comparison pic and I’m pretty sure I’ve got a hernia now😅 Creating that thighgap & skinny legs feel was real hard😵 I had to arch my back like crazy, hold my legs up (serious ab work was involved) and had to sit on the edge of the pool which caused me to almost fall. Both my camera & I would have drowned in the sadness of insta perfection (I would survive the water though, I can swim!🙆🏻) To people who do sit like this in real life; I admire your core strenght & willpower! . Yep, that’s the truth behind poolside hotdog pics. Truth be told I’d much rather sit like that right pic whilst enjoying an actual hotdog🌭 What is your fave poolside snack? Kinda wanted to hold a piece of watermelon whilst taking this but it turns out that’s only for advanced instagram posing😅 I couldn’t hold myself up, flex them abs, hold a watermelon & take pics at the same time😂 Guess I better start practicing for my next vacay!💁🏻 . Ps. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the way my legs look in the pic on the right. Just showing you the difference! 🌭 vs 🍖 = both yummy🙆🏻

Een bericht gedeeld door Imre Çeçen 🇳🇱🇹🇷 imrececen.com (@imrececen) op

Bron: Nieuwsblad.be. Beeld: Instagram.

Doe mee! Wandelen in een andere wereld

Ervaar hoe de natuur ’s nachts alle zintuigen op scherp zet, tijdens de Midzomernachtloop. Een onvergetelijk wandelavontuur in een van de de kortste nachten van het jaar. 

Libelle samen met Natuurmonumenten

In de nacht van 17 op 18 juni organiseert Natuurmonumenten de Midzomernachtloop in Nationaal Park Veluwezoom. De 21- en 42- kilometertochten zijn een bijzondere belevenis die natuur- en wandelliefhebbers niet mogen missen.

Wilde dieren spotten
’s Nachts ziet het natuurgebied er compleet anders uit dan overdag. De grotere dieren komen dan sneller tevoorschijn en wie goed luistert, kan de wilde zwijnen horen wroeten. Tijdens de zonsopgang, als de natuur ontwaakt, zijn de mooiste kleuren te zien.

Natuurmonumenten Midzomernachtloop

Natuurbehoud
Behalve een onvergetelijk avontuur, is de Midzomernachtloop ook een mooie sportieve uitdaging. Alleen of met een gezellig team zetten deelnemers zich in voor de natuur. Want wie meewandelt laat zich sponsoren en draagt zo bij aan het behoud van de natuur van Nationaal Park Veluwezoom. Is 21 of 42 km iets te veel van het goede? Er zijn ook kortere wandelingen en speciale gezinstochten door het hele land.

Loop mee met Marrigt & Sabine
Vriendinnen Marrigt (36) en Sabine (36) lopen als team Oerdwars de 21 km. “Liefde voor de natuur brengt mensen samen. Dan is zo’n nachtwandeling helemaal een bijzondere ervaring. Wij hopen dat zo veel mogelijk mensen zich gezellig bij Oerdwars aansluiten óf ons sponsoren met een bijdrage voor de natuur!” Meld je hier aan en loop gezellig mee met Marrigt en Sabine!

Natuurmonumenten

Humberto reageert voor het eerst op media-ophef over 'mogelijke affaire'

Humberto Tan stond in het middelpunt van belangstelling toen de geruchten gingen dat hij een affaire zou hebben met presentatrice Dionne Stax.

Nu laat hij weten wat hij hier allemaal van vindt.

Vertel
Hij is, op z’n zachtst gezegd, niet al te blij met de media-aandacht die erbij kwam kijken. Humberto was te gast bij de School voor Journalistiek in Zwolle. Ook daar kwam het onderwerp ter sprake, want iedereen wil nu toch weten hoe het precies zit.

Prima
Humberto gaf als antwoord op de vraag wat hij vond van alle media-aandacht rondom deze geruchten: “Het enige dat ik erover kan zeggen, is dat ik me echt afvraag wat voor zin het heeft om mijn zoontje van negen te achtervolgen. Hoe ga jij van huis ’s ochtends, als dat is wat je gaat doen?” Eerder was Humberto ook al vrij kort door de bocht over hoe het allemaal met hem gaat. “Maakt u zich geen zorgen, ik ben gezond, het gaat echt goed”.

Geen zin in
Eerder zei Dionne tegen Flair: “Het is niet de eerste keer dat ik in de roddelbladen sta en zeker ook niet de laatste keer. Ik vind het zonde om mijn tijd en energie daarin te stoppen. Schouders ophalen en dóór. Het is vooral heel vervelend, maar ik voel niet de behoefte om erop te reageren.”

Iedere dag (gratis!) de best gelezen berichten van Libelle Daily in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor de Daily Update!

Bron: RTL Boulevard. Beeld: ANP

Handig! Veilig online shoppen checklist

Er zijn maar weinig dingen leuker dan winkelen. Nou ja, online winkelen misschien. Lekker in je eigen tempo, geen onaardige winkelmeisjes én geen rij bij de kassa of pashokjes. Ideaal! Met deze checklist zorg je ervoor dat jouw online shopsessie helemaal veilig verloopt. 

Libelle samen met KPN

Thuiswinkel waarborg

Check of jouw favoriete webwinkel het Thuiswinkel Waarborg heeft. Pas na uitgebreide toetsing op het gebied van wet- en regelgeving, veiligheid en financiële stabiliteit, mogen webshops dit keurmerk voeren. Zo weet je zeker dat je te maken hebt met een betrouwbare webshop.

Online bankieren

Superfijn dat je tegenwoordig gelijk kunt betalen, waardoor je het pakketje met een beetje geluk de volgende dag in huis hebt. Maar online betalen wil je wel in een volledig veilige omgeving doen. Met de ‘veilig bankieren’ functie van KPN Veilig (gratis bij KPN  Internet) krijg je een seintje als je een veilige bankiersite betreedt, en de functie beveiligt ook de verbinding met de site waar je winkelt. Zo blijft je geld veilig!

Check de retourvoorwaarden

Doordat grote webshop je soms wel 100 dagen retourrecht én gratis retourzending aanbieden, ga je er misschien automatisch vanuit dat dit soort voorwaarden overal gelden. Maar dat is niet het geval. Zeker bij kleinere webshops (waar je vaak juist de leukste, origineelste vondsten doet), is het handig om vooraf goed de retourvoorwaarden te checken.

Automatisch inloggen? Liever niet

Handig en tijdsbesparend: automatisch ingelogd zijn. Je winkelt de volgende avond zo weer verder en al die leuke items blijven opgeslagen in je winkelmandje. Maar wist je dat automatisch ingelogd blijven ook de nodige risico’s met zich meebrengt? In onderstaande video wordt snel en gemakkelijk uitgelegd hoe dit zit, én waarom het belangrijk is om regelmatig je cookies te wissen.

 

Meisje zonder lippen en kin werd verstoten door haar eigen familie

Darina Shpengler (3) werd geboren met een zeldzame aandoening waardoor ze geen kin en lippen heeft én haar gezicht constant onder het bloed zit. Het meisje is hierdoor regelmatig het slachtoffer van pesterijen en is zelfs verstoten door haar eigen familie.

Darina werd maar liefst 2 maanden te vroeg geboren. Toen de artsen het meisje direct na de geboorte probeerde af te schermen van haar moeder, kreeg zij meteen het gevoel dat er iets niet klopte.

Grote schok
Toen Elena na heel wat smeekbedes eindelijk haar dochtertje kreeg te zien, schrok ze zo erg dat ze flauwviel. ”Darina is geboren zonder lippen. Haar mond staat de hele tijd open en zit altijd onder het bloed”, legt ze uit aan een lokale krant.

”Wij doen haar niet weg”
Darina’s uiterlijk heeft ervoor gezorgd dat de meeste familieleden het gezin de rug hebben toegekeerd. ”Enkel mijn zus steunt me nog, van de rest van de familie horen we niets meer. Mijn broers, hun kinderen, mijn schoonmoeder… Niemand wil Darina accepteren zoals ze is. Maar wij doen haar niet weg, we nemen haar overal met ons mee.”

Thuis les
Alsof dat nog niet erg genoeg is, mag Darina ook niet naar de kleuterklas. De reden? Haar uiterlijk zou de andere kinderen bang kunnen maken. Darina krijgt daarom in haar eentje thuis les. ”Terwijl ze zo sociaal is. We hebben al veel speelgoed voor haar gekocht, maar niets kan echte vriendjes vervangen,” vertelt Elena.

Meerdere operaties
Elena en haar man doen er ondertussen alles aan om geld in te zamelen voor een medische behandeling in Moskou. Volgens de artsen heeft Darina om de 2 jaar een operatie nodig om haar gezicht langzaam te herstellen. Een eerste succesvolle operatie heeft er al voor gezorgd dat haar mond iets kleiner is geworden. De artsen willen nu proberen om haar lippen te maken en bot te laten groeien om zo opnieuw een kin te maken.

lees ook

Bron: Dailymail.co.uk. Beeld: Twitter

