Vrouw deelt de echte foto achter dit perfecte plaatje op social media

Humberto Tan stond in het middelpunt van belangstelling toen de geruchten gingen dat hij een affaire zou hebben met presentatrice Dionne Stax.

Nu laat hij weten wat hij hier allemaal van vindt.

Vertel

Hij is, op z’n zachtst gezegd, niet al te blij met de media-aandacht die erbij kwam kijken. Humberto was te gast bij de School voor Journalistiek in Zwolle. Ook daar kwam het onderwerp ter sprake, want iedereen wil nu toch weten hoe het precies zit.

Prima

Humberto gaf als antwoord op de vraag wat hij vond van alle media-aandacht rondom deze geruchten: “Het enige dat ik erover kan zeggen, is dat ik me echt afvraag wat voor zin het heeft om mijn zoontje van negen te achtervolgen. Hoe ga jij van huis ’s ochtends, als dat is wat je gaat doen?” Eerder was Humberto ook al vrij kort door de bocht over hoe het allemaal met hem gaat. “Maakt u zich geen zorgen, ik ben gezond, het gaat echt goed”.

Geen zin in

Eerder zei Dionne tegen Flair: “Het is niet de eerste keer dat ik in de roddelbladen sta en zeker ook niet de laatste keer. Ik vind het zonde om mijn tijd en energie daarin te stoppen. Schouders ophalen en dóór. Het is vooral heel vervelend, maar ik voel niet de behoefte om erop te reageren.”

Bron: RTL Boulevard. Beeld: ANP