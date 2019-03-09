Vrouw (25) met enorme moedervlek inspireert anderen met haar foto's

Yulianna heeft sinds haar geboorte een enorme moedervlek op haar rug en buik. Ze werd jarenlang gepest, maar probeert er nu anderen juist mee te inspireren.

Toen Yulianna nog klein was had ze geen idee wat er ‘mis’ was met haar. Ze had net als iedereen ook gewoon vriendjes waar ze mee spelen. Dit veranderde toen ze 8 jaar was. “Ik begon te merken dat mensen me raar aankeken en dat ze me nawezen”, vertelt ze. “Ik werd gepest.”

Aap

Gelukkig was de enorme moedervlek niet kwaadaardig, maar toch kwamen de reacties ontzettend hard bij haar binnen. “Een oude vrouw gaf me advies over hoe ik de ‘wratten’ het beste kon verwijderen, een serveerster fluisterde de meest verschrikkelijke dingen en een oude vriendin zei zelfs dat het soms net leek alsof ze met een aap op stad ging.”

Anders

“Vanaf dat moment begon ik mezelf op te sluiten. Ik wandelde enkel nog wanneer het al donker was”, gaat ze verder. “Ik was ervan overtuigd dat ik nooit een partner zou vinden, want wie zou er ooit van mij kunnen houden met mijn bruine, harige rug?”

Medelijden

Op een gegeven moment besefte ze dat het zo niet langer ging. “Ik ben het zo moe dat mensen bang van me zijn. Ik haatte mezelf eerst voor mijn moedervlek, maar toen besefte ik dat ik mezelf moest haten om mijn zwakte. Ik kon me daar niet boven zetten, omdat ik zoveel medelijden had met mijzelf. En toen besefte ik het: niemand gaat mij helpen om mezelf te kunnen zijn. Ik moet zelf mijn zelfvertrouwen zien op te bouwen.”

Instagram

Ze startte een Instagram-account en plaatste foto’s van zichzelf. Inmiddels heeft ze maar liefst honderdduizend volgers en krijgt dagelijks tientallen complimenten. Yulianna durft eindelijk toe te geven dat ze zichzelf ‘sexy’ vindt. Yulianna inspireert haar volgers op Instagram. Ze wil laten zien dat er verschillende versies van ‘knappe mensen’ bestaan. “We mogen trots zijn op wie we zijn. Hoe we er ook uitzien.”

