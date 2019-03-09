Vrouw (25) met enorme moedervlek inspireert anderen met haar foto's
Yulianna heeft sinds haar geboorte een enorme moedervlek op haar rug en buik. Ze werd jarenlang gepest, maar probeert er nu anderen juist mee te inspireren.
Toen Yulianna nog klein was had ze geen idee wat er ‘mis’ was met haar. Ze had net als iedereen ook gewoon vriendjes waar ze mee spelen. Dit veranderde toen ze 8 jaar was. “Ik begon te merken dat mensen me raar aankeken en dat ze me nawezen”, vertelt ze. “Ik werd gepest.”
Aap
Gelukkig was de enorme moedervlek niet kwaadaardig, maar toch kwamen de reacties ontzettend hard bij haar binnen. “Een oude vrouw gaf me advies over hoe ik de ‘wratten’ het beste kon verwijderen, een serveerster fluisterde de meest verschrikkelijke dingen en een oude vriendin zei zelfs dat het soms net leek alsof ze met een aap op stad ging.”
Anders
“Vanaf dat moment begon ik mezelf op te sluiten. Ik wandelde enkel nog wanneer het al donker was”, gaat ze verder. “Ik was ervan overtuigd dat ik nooit een partner zou vinden, want wie zou er ooit van mij kunnen houden met mijn bruine, harige rug?”
Medelijden
Op een gegeven moment besefte ze dat het zo niet langer ging. “Ik ben het zo moe dat mensen bang van me zijn. Ik haatte mezelf eerst voor mijn moedervlek, maar toen besefte ik dat ik mezelf moest haten om mijn zwakte. Ik kon me daar niet boven zetten, omdat ik zoveel medelijden had met mijzelf. En toen besefte ik het: niemand gaat mij helpen om mezelf te kunnen zijn. Ik moet zelf mijn zelfvertrouwen zien op te bouwen.”
Ze startte een Instagram-account en plaatste foto’s van zichzelf. Inmiddels heeft ze maar liefst honderdduizend volgers en krijgt dagelijks tientallen complimenten. Yulianna durft eindelijk toe te geven dat ze zichzelf ‘sexy’ vindt. Yulianna inspireert haar volgers op Instagram. Ze wil laten zien dat er verschillende versies van ‘knappe mensen’ bestaan. “We mogen trots zijn op wie we zijn. Hoe we er ook uitzien.”
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Wow! Very naked Me from a year ago! 😬honestly, I was more embarrassed to put it on the network than to photograph, because @mrelbank is so disposed that you forget that you don’t have any clothes or make-up and discard all your everyday masks♥️ What is staying behind this photo? The U.K. charity which came up with The ‘HOW DO YOU C ME NOW?’ exhibition series in which are people with CMN from 13 countries / 5 continents represented! 😍The idea is to change negative perceptions of visible differences ♥️ BTW for those who don’t know- CMN stands for Congenital Melanocytic Naevus (or naevi), which is a brown or black mole present at birth. They can be very large, covering up to 80% of the body, and very numerous – up to hundreds in one individual. 😲Some people with large or multiple CMN have an increased risk of melanoma (a type of cancer). At the moment, large or multiple CMN are mostly untreatable.😔 Why does it occur? 🤔 It has been discovered that multiple CMN and CMN syndrome are usually caused by a mutation in the gene NRAS that occurs when the baby is developing in the womb. NRAS is a very important gene in fetal development and is involved in melanoma. Much more rarely it can be caused by a mutation in gene BRAF. In around 25% of cases the gene is not yet known.🤷🏽♀️ Is it contagious or is it inherited? – No.👊🏽 Does it cause inconvenience??- Yes! such as bullying from society, non-acceptance of oneself, hair that grows on birthmarks, fear of close relationships, itchiness etc..🥺 it is a daily work on yourself and a huuugeee effort to not give in to self-pity and did not listen to the opinions of other people who judge you by how you look like🙄. #perfectionofmyskin #inmyskiniwin #gowiththeflaw #bareyourbirthmark #confidence #selflove #selfesteem #inspiration #motivation #rolemodel #bodypositive #gorgeous #beautiful #girl #body #health #life #story #bullying #loveyourbody #bedifferent #unique #skin #photo #photography #tbt #followme #raisingawareness
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
I am who I am, I am who I want to be. My skin does not define me as a person. My skin is not an excuse to condemn me. And my skin is not a reason to judge me. My skin is my friend and enemy, this is my challenge and my fortress. And I’m learning to live in my skin every day. #perfectionofmyskin #bareyourbirthmark #inmyskiniwin #cmn #birthmark #bornthisway #gowiththeflow #confidence #selflove #selfcare #selfesteem #bodypositive #bodygoals #different #skin #life #story #beautiful #body #photo #tbt #followme
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
learn every day new ways to love yourself♥️ #perfectionofmyskin #inmyskiniwin #bareyourbirthmark #cmn #confidence #selfcare #selflove #beautiful #body #bodypositive #bodygoals #inspiration #motivation #lingerie #intimissimi #girl #different #love #photo #tbt #followme
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Well, I want to be honest with you and tell you a little bit more about how I actually physically live my life with birthmarks. My posts showcase how confident I am about my birthmarks, self acceptance and how I’ve learned to live with my giant Nevus. Here is “behind the scene” of the fancy posts.. . ☀️I should start from the hairs, this is a very BIG and annoying topic for anyone who has many birthmarks and specially a giant one..Sooo my back is actually fluffy 🤦🏽♀🐯 I can’t do anything about that, and even more annoyingly, the hairs on the birthmarks all over my body are thicker and more dense than around the normal skin. We cant wax or shave them , or use removal creams ( because it could turn to melanoma ) and all I have heard from doctor is that I should cut them.. wait a second..CUT them?! Now you can imagine me 🌵.. it makes me sick .. Also there were lots of different situations when I really hated this “fluffy stuff”. For example you might try to prepare your boyfriend that you have something unusual on your back .. but how do you explain that you are like a cute fluffy animal on touch?! 🤦🏽♀ let alone the many awkward questions you get whilst at school or on the streets… . ☀️ “Does it hurt?”- you asking .. It’s itching is so f***ing bad that it just drives you crazy! Sometimes I literally want to scratch my skin off🙇🏽♀ waking up at night because I can’t control myself, scratching it which causes the birthmark to swells and forces me to get up and put cold compress on it. Sometimes I really feel like a 🐒. Just imagine some business meeting, of course I’m nervous, if I’m nervous it’s itching a hundreds time more and my strength of will not to stretch myself 😩🔨 uuff… I am an adult now, I can control myself but children no, some scratch themselves till they draw blood at night. There is no solution besides growing up and learning how to control yourself. It’s a part of our “difference” and we should learn to live with this. ☀️The last one for today is #Melanoma. 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 #read below
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Many people would say that “sexy” is about the body. But for me, “sexy” is a smart, self-sufficient woman with confidence. I admire women who fear very little ♥️ #lingerie @loungeintimates @loungeunderwear #womansday #perfectionofmyskin #bareyourbirthmark #gowiththeflow #inmyskiniwin #bodypositive #love #selflove #selfconfidence #selfesteem #confidence #inspiration #motivation #beauty #body #bodygoals #fit #girl #photo #tbt #followme
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
This picture done by amazing human being and most talented photographer that I known @mrelbank for UK charity @caringmattersnow. On 14-24 of March there will be an exhibition “How do you C Me Now” to raise Body -Positive awareness in @oxotowerwharf. The main theme is to educate people that haven’t heard of the condition before!♥️ If be honest can’t recognize myself on this photo and I’m in love with myself here haha For those who don’t know, my name is Yulianna Yussef, I’m half Ukrainian- Half Lebanese 25yo girl, that was born with a skin disease called CMN ( Congenital Melanocytic Nevus). As you can see by this photo, my skin is not the same as yours. And it is very noticeable because I’m all strewn with brown spots of various sizes, which are called – birthmarks . It is not hereditary and occurs with one person per 500.000 The most common question I hear is “where did they come from?”. Well, I was born like that. Only 2 yers ago was discovered that it happens because of the mutation of a one gene that calls NRAS which caused us the physiological processes in the body, such as the generation of abnormal excessive substance called ” #melanin “, which gives the pigmentation. Is it dangerous? Oh, yes. Is it dangerous for everyone who has even one birthmark? – unfortunately, yes. How I live with this? Most part of my life I was bullied and that’s why I’m so happy to be a part of an exhibition that I hope will bring changes to the kids and adults life with CMN ♥️ #perfectionofmyskin #bareyourbirthmark #inmyskiniwin #cmn #gowiththeflow #photo #professional #inspiration #motivation #portrait #selfcare #selflove #selfesteem #bodypositive #bodygoals #beautiful #girl #woman #nomake #natural #beauty #tbt #followme #raisingawarness
Bron: Daily Mail. Beeld: Instagram, iStock