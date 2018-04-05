Moeder van twee kinderen valt 6 kilo af en ziet er tóch compleet anders uit

De Australische Joanne Peters is moeder van twee kinderen, die nu elf en negen jaar oud zijn. Ze is nooit echt druk bezig geweest met haar figuur.

Ze woog lange tijd 62 kilo, wat een prachtig gewicht is. Toch zat ze niet lekker in haar vel. Ze kampte met depressies. Toen ze een vriendin van vroeger tegenkwam die flink was afgevallen, raakte ze gemotiveerd. Ze besloot om ook aan de bak te gaan.

Paar kilo’s maar

Met resultaat. Nu gaat ze regelmatig fitnessen en vindt ze het helemaal niet meer erg om vaak te sporten. Twee keer per week maakt ze een lange wandeling en vijf keer per week gaat ze een halfuur gewichtheffen.

Daarnaast eet ze niet de hele dag door: alleen tussen 12 uur ’s middags en 8 uur ’s avonds. Hierdoor ‘vast’ ze eigenlijk elke dag 16 uur lang. “In de uren waarin ik vast, moet mijn lichaam haar energie halen uit mijn vetreserves”, legt ze uit. “Ik houd niet van calorieën tellen en dit is ook niet echt een dieet.” Het is dus voor haar makkelijker om vol te houden. Nu weegt Joanne 56 kilo, wat niet veel minder is dan dat ze eerst woog. Toch ziet ze er heel fit uit en voelt ze zich een stuk zelfverzekerder.

Ze is ontzettend blij met die zes kilo die ze kwijt is. Joanne: “Ik heb laten zien dat het nooit te laat is om je lichaam weer in vorm te krijgen, ook niet nadat je kinderen hebt gehad. Het belangrijkste is wel je eten. Trainen en sporten heeft geen zin als je niet let op wat je binnenkrijgt”.

Bron: HLN. Beeld: Instagram