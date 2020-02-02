Wauw! Deze vrouw zou de tweelingzus van Meghan Markle kunnen zijn

De afgelopen dagen is Akeisha Land in een wervelwind terechtgekomen. De Amerikaanse moeder ging viral op Instagram, nadat zij bestempeld werd als de dubbelganger van Meghan Markle.

En dat is niet voor niets: ze lijkt sprekend op de hertogin van Sussex.

Middelpunt van de aandacht

Akeisha plaatst regelmatig foto’s van haar dochter op de Instagrampagina @Greyson_Land. Zo nu en dan staat ze zelf ook op de foto. Toen zij weer eens een selfie plaatste samen met haar dochter, gingen haar volgers los. Niet haar dochter ontving reacties met complimenten, maar moeder Akeisha zelf stond deze keer in het middelpunt van de aandacht. De gelijkenissen tussen haar en Meghan Markle waren groot en haar volgers waren lyrisch.

Overdonderd en angstig

In een paar dagen kreeg ze er duizenden volgers bij. Zelf is ze overdonderd door alle aandacht. Ze zou zelfs licht angstig zijn geworden van de stortvloed aan reacties die ze ontving. Wel ziet ze het als een groot compliment om vergeleken te worden met de hertogin. “Ze is prachtig! En om verward te worden met een royal is een mooi compliment”, zegt Land in een interview aan E! News.

Feesten als Meghan Markle

Alle aandacht heeft ervoor gezorgd dat ze zichzelf wat vaker op de voorgrond wil plaatsen. “Ik ben gek op mode en zou mezelf graag wat vaker voor de camera zetten”, vertelt ze. Maar ook offline heeft ze plannen. Zo zou ze het best leuk vinden om ingehuurd te worden op feestjes als Meghan Markle look-a-like. “Als iemand wil dat ik ga feesten als Meghan Markle, I’m your girl!” aldus Akeisha Land.

Wat vind jij? Twee druppels water?

Bron: E! News. Beeld: Getty Images.