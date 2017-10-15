Dagje wellness: van 33,50 voor 12,95 >
Mensen Hiep hiep hoera: Xess Xava viert vandaag zijn 2e verjaardag

Hiep hiep hoera: Xess Xava viert vandaag zijn 2e verjaardag

Misschien wel de bekendste peuter van Nederland blaast vandaag 2 kaarsjes uit.

Het zoontje van Yolanthe en Wesley is vandaag jarig en dat wordt uiteraard gevierd.

Zo zag Xess eruit toen hij een paar weken oud was:

A circle of strength, founded on faith.. Joined in love.. Kept by God ❤️

Een bericht gedeeld door Y O L A N T H E C A B A U (@yolanthecabau) op

Het doopfeest van Xess:

My sweet son ❤️ You’re my angel and I love you to death. May your journey be joyous, your fortunes be bright. May hope be your compass and truth be your light. May your laughter be lively, your passion be free. May your heart overflow like a wild raging sea. May courage be ample, may love conquer fear. May your life be breathtaking my small little dear. May God be above you to bless you, below you to support you, before you to guide you, behind you to protect you, beside you to comfort you, inside you to give you strength and joy. May God bless you with bright stars in the sky when the way seems dark, with smiles to cheer you when the road seems long, with sunshine to warm you when the world seems cold, with love to greet you when each day is done. My dear baby Xess Xava you were baptized yesterday. The choice to give you this blessing through church is mine.. But remember from the day you can talk your choices will be free to you forever.. Mommy loves you with all my heart ❤️ #BlessAllbabies #BlessOurWorld #InLoveWithMyBaby #Thankful #LovelyGodParents #AmazingBlessing #MayLoveBeWithAllOfUs 🙏🏻

Een bericht gedeeld door Y O L A N T H E C A B A U (@yolanthecabau) op

En recente plaatjes van het vrolijke jochie:

My boy 😍

Een bericht gedeeld door Wesley Sneijder (@sneijder10official) op

Lekker spelen met mijn kleine binkie 🤗 #PlayingWithMyBoo ❤️

Een bericht gedeeld door Y O L A N T H E C A B A U (@yolanthecabau) op

En de wisselende haarstijl van Xess:

So super duper much love for my cute little boo 😍

Een bericht gedeeld door Y O L A N T H E C A B A U (@yolanthecabau) op

Bron & Beeld: Instagram

