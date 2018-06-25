Yolanthe deelt superzoete foto van zichzelf met zoontje Xess
Dat Yolanthe dól is op haar zoontje Xess, moge duidelijk zijn. Wie haar Instagramprofiel bekijkt ziet, naast prachtige foto’s van de brunette zelf, de liefste kiekjes van haar zoontje.
Vandaag plaatste ze weer zo’n zoete foto. Een deel van haar liefdevolle Instagramtekst luidt:
“It doesn’t matter where you go, I will always be with you, encouraging and picking you up when you feel down and sharing happiness with you. If you ever need a place, where you’ll receive boundless love and tenderness, this place will always be in my arms. Thank you for taking me with you on a beautiful journey called motherhood ❤ I love you so much!”.
My baby boy, each time I see your sparkling eyes, that look upon the world filled with curiosity, hearing your laughter and seeing your smile, I realize how beautiful this life is. You’re my extension, my emotional twin and my most faithful allie and soul mate. All I want is to see you happy. I pray for your blessed and joyful path in life and potent health. You are the biggest success in my entire life because I’ve managed to give life to such a pure, kind and intelligent little boy. It doesn’t matter where you go, I will always be with you, encouraging and picking you up when you feel down and sharing happiness with you. If you ever need a place, where you’ll receive boundless love and tenderness, this place will always be in my arms. Thank you for taking me with you on a beautiful journey called motherhood ❤ I love you so much!
Bekijk ook deze video van “Libelle babbelt met… Yolanthe”:
De laatste nieuwtjes, tips en trends in je mailbox? Meld je aan voor de gezelligste nieuwsbrief van Nederland!
lees ook
Bron: Instagram. Beeld: ANPfoto