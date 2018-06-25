Yolanthe deelt superzoete foto van zichzelf met zoontje Xess

Dat Yolanthe dól is op haar zoontje Xess, moge duidelijk zijn. Wie haar Instagramprofiel bekijkt ziet, naast prachtige foto’s van de brunette zelf, de liefste kiekjes van haar zoontje.

Vandaag plaatste ze weer zo’n zoete foto. Een deel van haar liefdevolle Instagramtekst luidt:

“It doesn’t matter where you go, I will always be with you, encouraging and picking you up when you feel down and sharing happiness with you. If you ever need a place, where you’ll receive boundless love and tenderness, this place will always be in my arms. Thank you for taking me with you on a beautiful journey called motherhood ❤ I love you so much!”.

Bron: Instagram. Beeld: ANPfoto