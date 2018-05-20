Zanger John Legend showt zijn pasgeboren zoontje met déze foto aan de wereld
Zanger John Legend is voor de tweede keer vader geworden. Hij had al een dochter, nu heeft hij een zoontje.
Met zijn vrouw Chrissy Teigen is hij nu weer helemaal in de wolken. Blauwe wolken, nu.
Vandaag maakten de twee de naam van hun jongen bekend: Miles. Hun dochter heet Luna.
Moeder Chrissy met dochter:
Man en vrouw samen:
Heading to support @cityharvestnyc!! An auction item featuring a meal for 20 by the INCREDIBLE @ericripert with @johnlegend on piano and me simply consuming food went for 1.1 MILLION dollars, times TWO separate bidders. That is 2.2 million dollars. I cannot believe it. 25 cents is a meal for one person so 8.8 MILLION meals will get to people in need from that lot alone! Thank you to everyone who gave their time and talents tonight. Very proud to be a part of this organization and honored to win the heart of the city award. Now it’s time to hide and get this baby ready for the world ☺️
Bron: Instagram. Beeld: ANP