17x tatoeages die je makkelijk onder je kleding kunt verstoppen
Misschien heb ook jij weleens urenlang het internet afgestruind, op zoek naar een tatoeage. Vaak blijft het bij dromen, want tja: is het wel handig, zo’n eeuwig symbool op je lichaam? Maar met déze tatoeages heb je daar geen last van.
Er zijn tegenwoordig namelijk genoeg opties voor kleine tatoeages die je heel makkelijk kunt verstoppen.
Voor jezelf
Denk aan een tatoeage op je ribben, vlak onder of boven de randen van je ondergoed of een klein woordje op je rug. Als je een afspraak hebt of de familie komt langs, kun je dat makkelijk verbergen als je je daar prettiger bij voelt.
Wij zochten alvast wat inspiratie voor je uit: 17 fijne tattoos die je makkelijk voor jezelf kunt houden:
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Would you like to get a tiny tattoo without thinking of your parents' approval, wasting time choosing the best design, the money you need to have one, your fear of pain, etc.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
We hope you had a very special day yesterday! 💖
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Are you a "heavy soul"?
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Can you figure it out what's written on her back?
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Tag a friend who'd love this tattoo 🗣️

By @minustattoo x @daianapace
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Do you like this tattoo?
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
C r y B a b y
What's the meaning?
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
What's your favorite position for a small tattoo?
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Do you like this tattoo?
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Summer is already over, but summer tattoos not! Did you have fun this summer? Did you get a tattoo?

Tattoo by @annybadgal
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
When were you born?
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Tag your bff 💘
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
In joy or sadness, flowers are our constant friends 🌹
Do you agree?
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
"So it goes."

Do you like this tattoo?
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
⚡️⚡️⚡️

By @lafemmetattoohouse in Bali!
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
"Presence"

Do you like this tattoo?
En wil jij een tattoo op een plek waar je hem gewoon kunt zien? Ook dat kan tegenwoordig prima. Zo zijn er zelfs prinsen en prinsessen die een tatoeage hebben. Libelle’s Anne-Flore vertelt je welke dat zijn.
Bron: Instagram. Beeld: iStock.