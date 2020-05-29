17x tatoeages die je makkelijk onder je kleding kunt verstoppen

Misschien heb ook jij weleens urenlang het internet afgestruind, op zoek naar een tatoeage. Vaak blijft het bij dromen, want tja: is het wel handig, zo’n eeuwig symbool op je lichaam? Maar met déze tatoeages heb je daar geen last van.

Er zijn tegenwoordig namelijk genoeg opties voor kleine tatoeages die je heel makkelijk kunt verstoppen.

Advertentie

Voor jezelf

Denk aan een tatoeage op je ribben, vlak onder of boven de randen van je ondergoed of een klein woordje op je rug. Als je een afspraak hebt of de familie komt langs, kun je dat makkelijk verbergen als je je daar prettiger bij voelt.

Wij zochten alvast wat inspiratie voor je uit: 17 fijne tattoos die je makkelijk voor jezelf kunt houden: