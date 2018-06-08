Leren wandelschoenen nu met €100 korting >

Het populairste kapsel van vroeger komt nu tóch weer helemaal terug

Vroeger was alles beter, zeggen ze vaak. Maar sommige dingen van vroeger zien we toch echt liever niet meer terug. En dan opeens is het kapsel dat je vroeger haatte weer helemaal terug.

Het is een van die kapsels die we vroeger allemaal wel gehad hebben: het bloempotkapsel. Het lijkt wel zo te zijn dat dit een van de modellen was die vroeger elk kind aangeraden werd. Want welk fotoalbum je ook openslaat, je komt altijd wel een portretfoto met dit pareltje van een kapsel tegen.

Trend
Je gelooft het misschien niet, maar dit kapsel lijkt weer helemaal terug te komen. Het kapsel dat in het Engels ‘bowl cut’ wordt genoemd, duikt ineens weer op op Instagram. En dat is altijd het begin van een trend. Voor je het weet vraagt je dochter of ze haar lange lokken in mag ruilen voor een ‘bowl cut’. Want de ouderwetse bloempot is ineens een stuk cooler met geschoren zijkanten en een lekker fel kleurtje.

Bron: Grazia.nl.

