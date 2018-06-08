Het populairste kapsel van vroeger komt nu tóch weer helemaal terug
Vroeger was alles beter, zeggen ze vaak. Maar sommige dingen van vroeger zien we toch echt liever niet meer terug. En dan opeens is het kapsel dat je vroeger haatte weer helemaal terug.
Het is een van die kapsels die we vroeger allemaal wel gehad hebben: het bloempotkapsel. Het lijkt wel zo te zijn dat dit een van de modellen was die vroeger elk kind aangeraden werd. Want welk fotoalbum je ook openslaat, je komt altijd wel een portretfoto met dit pareltje van een kapsel tegen.
Trend
Je gelooft het misschien niet, maar dit kapsel lijkt weer helemaal terug te komen. Het kapsel dat in het Engels ‘bowl cut’ wordt genoemd, duikt ineens weer op op Instagram. En dat is altijd het begin van een trend. Voor je het weet vraagt je dochter of ze haar lange lokken in mag ruilen voor een ‘bowl cut’. Want de ouderwetse bloempot is ineens een stuk cooler met geschoren zijkanten en een lekker fel kleurtje.
We love the incredible creative talents of scissor wizard @__k_vu__. We can always count on Karen to provide all of us with fantastic #bowlcut styles like this sweet number, worn so well by the very stylish @kiimsimmans. Love it! ❤️😍👏👏😎 #2018yearofthebowlcut #bowlcutinspiration #bowlcutstyle #bowlcutsarebackbaby
Don’t think for a second that today’s youth have a monopoly on style and elegance. This supremely stylish client of the talented Russian stylist @tasha_stylist slays in this sleek #bowlcut. Love the sharpness and shine and especially that badass micro fringe. 💣 Boom. Killed it!😎 #2018yearofthebowlcut #bowlcutattitude #bowlcutstyle #bowlcutrevolution #bowlcutsarebackbaby
It’s become fairly obvious that talented stylist @honemorhansen knows how to craft a killer #bowlcut. Here’s yet another fab example that looks positively awesome on her super cool client. As our page co-founder might say😉😉…So Good!😍👏❤️❤️😎 #2018yearofthebowlcut #precisionhaircut #bowlcutstyle #bowlcutinspiration #bowlcutrevolution #bowlcutsarebackbaby
Gorgeous! Check out this beautiful feminine #bowlcut from our talented new stylist friend @deecannstyle. A near perfect combo of 60’s retro with today’s shine and colour. A great look for summer. Love it!❤️👍😎 #2018yearofthebowlcut #bowlcurbeauty #bowlcutstyle #bowlcutinspiration #bowlcutsarebackbaby
She’s funny, flexible, and extremely fashionable. Our favorite Queen of the bathroom selfie @walk_of_dame also reps the #bowlcutrevolution with a stylishly beautiful #bowlcut that she wears as perfectly as her many amazing outfits. 🖖😍❤️ #2018yearofthebowlcut #bowlcutstyle #bowlcutfashion #fashionista #bowlcutsarebackbaby
Bron: Grazia.nl. Beeld: iStock.